  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  LGI Homes, Inc.
  News
  7. Summary
    LGIH   US50187T1060

LGI HOMES, INC.

(LGIH)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:26:15 2023-05-05 pm EDT
115.51 USD   +1.18%
01:52pLgi Homes : First Quarter 2023 Investor Presentation
PU
05/03LGI Homes, Inc. Reports April 2023 Home Closings
GL
05/03BTIG Adjusts LGI Homes' Price Target to $77 From $73, Keeps Sell Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LGI Homes : First Quarter 2023 Investor Presentation

05/05/2023 | 01:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

First Quarter 2023

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation includes statements concerning our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance and underlying assumptions and

other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual

results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. You can generally identify our forward-looking statements by the words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "potential," "predict," "projection," "should," "will" or other similar words. The statements in this presentation that are not historical statements, including statements regarding LGI Homes, lnc.'s ("LGI Homes") future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. LGI Homes has based its forward-looking statements on its management's beliefs and assumptions based on information available to its management at the time the statements are made. LGI Homes cautions you that assumptions, beliefs, expectations, intentions and projections about future events may and often do vary materially from actual results. Therefore, LGI Homes cannot assure you that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed or implied by its forward-looking statements. Please read LGI Homes' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed thereafter and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements" sections in such filings, for a discussion of some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. LGI Homes expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), LGI Homes uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Gross Margin. Adjusted Gross Margin is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management as a supplemental measure in evaluating LGI Homes' operating performance. LGI Homes defines Adjusted Gross Margin as Gross Margin less Capitalized Interest and adjustments resulting from the application of purchase accounting included in the Cost of Sales. Other companies may not calculate Adjusted Gross Margin or other non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner as LGI Homes and therefore such information may not be directly comparable to those measures of LGI Homes' performance. Reconciliations of Adjusted Gross Margin to Gross Margin, the GAAP financial measure that management believe to be most directly comparable, are included in the Appendix at the end of this presentation. References to LTM, or last twelve months, in this presentation are to the twelve months ended March 31, 2023.

© LGI Homes, Inc. | 2

Q1 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS

  • Home Closings: 1,366, (14.6%)
  • Home Sales Revenues: $487.4 Million, (10.7%)
  • Average Sales Price: $356,777, +4.5%
  • Active Ending Communities: 99
  • Average Communities During the Quarter: 97.7
  • Gross Margin: 20.3%, (870) basis points
  • Adjusted Gross Margin (1): 22.1%, (820) basis points
  • Pre-TaxNet Income: $32.3 Million, (67.5%)
  • Net Income: $27.0 Million, (65.7%)
  • Basic EPS: $1.15; Diluted EPS: $1.14

Note: Metrics compared to the first quarter of 2022; numbers may not foot due to rounding

1) Adjusted Gross Margin is a non-GAAP measure defined as Gross Margin adjusted for Capitalized Interest and adjustments resulting from the application of purchase accounting included in Cost of Sales. See the Appendix for a© LGI Homes, Inc. | 3 reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Margin to Gross Margin

STRONG OPERATING RESULTS

LGI HOMES HAS GENERATED STRONG RESULTS AND INDUSTRY-LEADING ABSORPTIONS

Home Closings (Units)

Revenue ($ millions)

10,442

$3,050

9,339

7,690

$2,368

$2,304

$2,246

5,845

6,512

6,621

6,388

$1,838

3,404

4,163

$1,258

$1,504

$838

2,356

$630

$383

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

LTM

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

LTM

Average Absorptions and Communities (1)

Average Sales Price ($ thousands)

Average Community Count

32.3

47.1

57.9

73.1

80.6

95.8

111.9

104.4

91.9

94.1

$348

$352

8.3

$292

7.0

$239

$254

6.7

6.7

6.7

$231

$215

6.1

6.0

$201

6.0

6.0

5.7

$185

$163

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 LTM2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 LTM

Note: LTM as of March 31, 2023

1) Absorptions per Community per Month; includes wholesale closings

© LGI Homes, Inc. | 4

LEADING MARGINS & PROFITABILITY

LGI HOMES HAS CONSISTENTLY GENERATED AMONG THE INDUSTRY'S HIGHEST MARGINS & PROFITABILITY

Gross Margin Percentage (1) (2)

Adjusted Gross Margin Percentage (2) (3)

26.8%

26.5%

26.4%

26.8%

28.1%

26.1%

25.5%

25.3%

25.5%

29.2%

23.7%

28.2%

27.8%

27.8%

27.0%

27.4%

28.2%

27.4%

26.9%

25.8%

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

LTM

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

LTM

Pre-Tax Net Income Percentage (2)

Net Income Percentage (2) (4)

17.8%

18.1%

15.5%

15.6%

13.7%

14.1%

14.2%

12.7%

13.6%

13.6%

13.2%

12.6%

10.3%

12.2%

11.2%

9.0%

9.0%

9.7%

8.4%

7.4%

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

LTM

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

LTM

Note: LTM as of March 31, 2023

  1. Gross Margin is defined as Home Sales Revenues less Cost of Sales
  2. Calculated as a percentage of Home Sales Revenues
  3. Adjusted Gross Margin is a non-GAAP measure defined as Gross Margin adjusted for Capitalized Interest and adjustments resulting from the application of purchase accounting included in Cost of Sales. See the Appendix for a reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Margin to Gross Margin

4) Beginning in FY 2020, results include the impact of 45L tax credits

© LGI Homes, Inc. | 5

Disclaimer

LGI Homes Inc. published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 17:51:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
