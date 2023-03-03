Advanced search
    LGIH   US50187T1060

LGI HOMES, INC.

(LGIH)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-03 pm EST
106.71 USD   +3.09%
05:08pLGI Homes, Inc. Reports February 2023 Home Closings
GL
03/02LGI Homes Opens Community in Florida
MT
03/01LGI Homes Is Now Selling in a New Community in Poinciana, Florida
AQ
LGI Homes, Inc. Reports February 2023 Home Closings

03/03/2023 | 05:08pm EST
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, March 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced it closed 506 homes in February 2023.

As of February 28, 2023, the Company had 97 active selling communities.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 20 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

CONTACT:
Joshua D. Fattor
Vice President of Investor Relations
(281) 210-2586
investorrelations@lgihomes.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 281 M - -
Net income 2023 180 M - -
Net Debt 2023 479 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 412 M 2 412 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
EV / Sales 2024 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 952
Free-Float 75,1%
Managers and Directors
Eric Thomas Lipar Chief Executive Officer
Michael Larry Snider President & Chief Operating Officer
Charles Michael Merdian Controller
Bryan Christopher Sansbury Lead Independent Director
Robert Karnig Vahradian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LGI HOMES, INC.11.78%2 412
D.R. HORTON, INC.1.85%31 177
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.2.44%14 994
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.10.31%12 458
PULTEGROUP, INC.19.22%12 245
PIK-SPECIALIZED HOMEBUILDER0.00%6 640