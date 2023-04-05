Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. LGI Homes, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LGIH   US50187T1060

LGI HOMES, INC.

(LGIH)
  Report
04:00:00 2023-04-05 pm EDT
110.67 USD   -0.68%
LGI Homes, Inc. Reports March and First Quarter 2023 Home Closings and Announces Date for First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

04/05/2023 | 05:31pm EDT
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, April 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced it closed 529 homes in March 2023. In addition, the Company announced quarterly home closings of 1,366 during the first quarter of 2023.

As of March 31, 2023, the Company had 99 active selling communities.

The Company plans to release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 before the market opens on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time the same day to discuss the results.

A link to the live audio webcast will be provided through the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at www.investor.lgihomes.com under the Events and Presentations section.

An archive of the webcast will be available for replay on the Company's website for one year from the date of the conference call.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 20 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

CONTACT:
Joshua D. Fattor
Vice President of Investor Relations
(281) 210-2586
investorrelations@lgihomes.com



Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 281 M - -
Net income 2023 180 M - -
Net Debt 2023 479 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 14,5x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 2 620 M 2 620 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
EV / Sales 2024 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 952
Free-Float 74,5%
Chart LGI HOMES, INC.
Duration : Period :
LGI Homes, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LGI HOMES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 110,67 $
Average target price 93,25 $
Spread / Average Target -15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Thomas Lipar Chief Executive Officer
Michael Larry Snider President & Chief Operating Officer
Charles Michael Merdian Controller
Bryan Christopher Sansbury Lead Independent Director
Robert Karnig Vahradian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LGI HOMES, INC.20.33%2 620
D.R. HORTON, INC.9.28%33 450
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.4.67%15 904
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.17.33%13 760
PULTEGROUP, INC.28.31%13 104
TOLL BROTHERS, INC.18.39%6 544
