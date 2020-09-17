Log in
LGI Homes : Opens New Section at a Popular Community in the Houston Market

09/17/2020 | 07:10am EDT

Located near Baytown, Joseph's Cove features move-in ready homes priced from the $190s

COVE, Texas, Sept. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (Nasdaq:LGIH) announced it is now selling a new section of homes at its popular Joseph's Cove community in the Houston market. Located near I-10 east of Baytown, Joseph's Cove offers residents a commuter-friendly location and easy access to an array of local amenities. The new section will include 153 single-family homes equipped with LGI's CompleteHome™ package. Pricing begins in the $190s.

LGI Homes is offering seven floor plans in the new section at Joseph's Cove, which feature three or four bedrooms and up to two and a half bathrooms, and range in size from approximately 1,300 to 2,300 square feet. The exceptionally designed homes feature open-concept entertaining areas, private owner retreats and abundant closet space. Move-in ready, the one- and two-story homes for sale at Joseph's Cove include an impressive selection of interior upgrades included in the sales price, such as a full suite of kitchen appliances by Whirlpool®, polished granite countertops, upgraded wood cabinets, Moen® faucets in the kitchen and bathrooms, stylish plank flooring and ceiling fans.

In addition to exceptional new homes, Joseph's Cove provides a variety of sought-after amenities to homeowners. The neighborhood is situated within the highly regarded Barbers Hill ISD and near a variety of grocery stores, including a new H-E-B located 5 miles from the neighborhood. Homeowners at Joseph's Cove enjoy a private community park featuring a pirate-themed children's playground, a picnic gazebo and open lawn space. The community's location near I-10, TX-99 and Highway 146 provides convenient access to some of Houston's top employers, including ExxonMobil Baytown, Bayer Corporation and JSW Steel. Acclaimed attractions such as the San Jacinto Battleground, Kemah Boardwalk and Space Center Houston are also only a short drive from the community.

For additional information on the new homes for sale at Joseph's Cove, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (888) 363-1940 ext. 842 or visit LGIHomes.com. To accommodate homebuyers during this time, the Joseph's Cove information center is open for tours by appointment only and is in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local safety guidelines.

About LGI Homes
Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 40,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company's website at www.LGIHomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Rachel Eaton
(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

Source: LGI Homes, Inc.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5f16bee1-7996-4395-a1f8-25f61fe5dfe7

Disclaimer

LGI Homes Inc. published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 11:09:06 UTC
