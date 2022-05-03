LGI Homes Reports First Quarter 2022 Results and Updates 2022 Guidance

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced financial results for the first quarter 2022.



First Quarter 2022 Highlights and Comparisons to First Quarter 2021

Net Income decreased 21.0% to $78.7 million, or $3.30 Basic EPS and $3.25 Diluted EPS

Net Income Before Income Taxes decreased 19.2% to $99.6 million

Home Sales Revenues decreased 22.7% to $546.1 million

Home Closings decreased 37.6% to 1,599 homes closed

Average Sales Price increased 23.9% to $341,495

Gross Margin as a Percentage of Homes Sales Revenues increased 210 basis points to 29.0%

Adjusted Gross Margin* as a Percentage of Home Sales Revenues increased 180 basis points to 30.3%

Total Owned and Controlled lots of 93,270 at March 31, 2022

Active Selling Communities at March 31, 2022 of 88

Ending backlog of 2,429 homes at March 31, 2022

Ending backlog Value of $849.1 million at March 31, 2022



*Non-GAAP

Please see “Non-GAAP Measures” for a reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Margin (a non-GAAP measure) to Gross Margin, the most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Balance Sheet Highlights

475,055 shares of common stock repurchased during the first quarter of 2022 for an aggregate amount of $57.7 million

Total liquidity of $161.6 million at March 31, 2022, including cash and cash equivalents of $53.3 million and $108.3 million of availability under the Company’s revolving credit facility

Net debt to capitalization of 40.0% at March 31, 2022, compared to 35.1% at December 31, 2021

Management Comments

“Following our record performance in 2021, we are off to a strong start to what we expect to be another year of profitable growth for our Company” stated Eric Lipar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LGI Homes.

“Despite supply chain headwinds, we delivered strong first quarter operational results. Our average sales price was a record $341,495, representing an increase of 23.9% over the first quarter of last year. Absorptions for the quarter came in at 6.0 closings per community, per month, significantly outperforming our historical average of 5.5. Additionally, we delivered record profitability in virtually all our key metrics, including our highest gross margin and adjusted gross margin in Company history and new first quarter records in pre-tax net income margin and net income margin.

“As expected, cost pressures and supply chain disruptions continue to impact our operations and we are working side-by-side with our trade partners and the municipalities where we operate to limit those impacts on our customers. Additionally, while demand for new homes continues to outpace supply, it is clear we are no longer operating in the frenzied atmosphere that dominated our industry at this time last year. However, despite early signs that demand is moderating, the primary constraint to closing more homes continues to be extended cycle times and delays in the opening of new communities.

“Based on our performance to date, we are updating our full year guidance to reflect our new expectations of delivering an average sales price in a range between $335,000 and $350,000, gross margins between 27.0% and 29.0% and adjusted gross margins between 28.5% and 30.5%.”

Mr. Lipar concluded, “The upward revisions in our full year pricing and margin guidance demonstrate our positive outlook and continued confidence in LGI Homes’ ability to deliver significant profitability, sustainable growth and strong stockholder returns in 2022 and for years to come.”

Full Year 2022 Outlook

Subject to the caveats in the Forward-Looking Statements section of this press release, the Company updates its prior full year 2022 guidance. The Company now believes that its average sales price per home closed will be between $335,000 and $350,000, its gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues will be between 27.0% and 29.0% and its adjusted gross margin (non-GAAP) as a percentage of home sales revenues will be between 28.5% and 30.5% with capitalized interest accounting for substantially all the difference between gross margin and adjusted gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues.

This updated outlook assumes that general economic conditions, including input costs, materials, product and labor availability, interest rates and mortgage availability, in the remainder of 2022 are similar to those experienced to date in 2022 and that construction costs, availability of land, land development costs and overall absorption rates in the remainder of 2022 are consistent with the Company’s recent experience. In addition, this outlook assumes that governmental regulations relating to land development, home construction and COVID-19 are similar to those currently in place. Any further COVID-19 governmental restrictions on land development, home construction or home sales could negatively impact the Company’s ability to achieve this guidance.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 19 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements made in this press release or on the Earnings Call that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, and should be evaluated as such. Forward-looking statements include information concerning projected 2022 average sales price per home closed, gross margin as a percentage of home sales revenues and adjusted gross margin as a percentage of homes sales revenues, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on the Company, its business, customers, subcontractors, and its markets, as well as market conditions and possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of the Company's business plan and strategies. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “projection,” “should,” “will” or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements please refer to the “Risk Factors” section in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, including the “Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements” subsection within the “Risk Factors” section, the “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements” sections in the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 and subsequent filings by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company bases these forward-looking statements or projections on its current expectations, plans and assumptions that it has made in light of its experience in the industry, as well as its perceptions of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances and at such time. As you read and consider this press release or listen to the Earnings Call, you should understand that these statements are not guarantees of future performance or results. The forward-looking statements and projections are subject to and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements or projections. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements and projections are based on reasonable assumptions at the time they are made, you should be aware that many factors could affect the Company’s actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements and projections. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, there should be no inference that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.





LGI HOMES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share data)

March 31, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 53,325 $ 50,514 Accounts receivable 48,489 57,909 Real estate inventory 2,335,570 2,085,904 Pre-acquisition costs and deposits 39,171 40,702 Property and equipment, net 19,420 16,944 Other assets 83,307 81,676 Deferred tax assets, net 2,933 6,198 Goodwill 12,018 12,018 Total assets $ 2,594,233 $ 2,351,865 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable $ 21,965 $ 14,172 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 145,921 136,609 Notes payable 1,003,596 805,236 Total liabilities 1,171,482 956,017 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES EQUITY Common stock, par value $0.01, 250,000,000 shares authorized, 27,187,895 shares issued and 23,666,284 shares outstanding as of March 31, 2022 and 26,963,915 shares issued and 23,917,359 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021 271 269 Additional paid-in capital 297,451 291,577 Retained earnings 1,442,608 1,363,922 Treasury stock, at cost, 3,521,611 shares and 3,046,556 shares, respectively (317,579 ) (259,920 ) Total equity 1,422,751 1,395,848 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,594,233 $ 2,351,865





LGI HOMES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Home sales revenues $ 546,050 $ 705,953 Cost of sales 387,643 516,004 Selling expenses 34,398 42,783 General and administrative 28,289 24,723 Operating income 95,720 122,443 Other income, net (3,830 ) (833 ) Net income before income taxes 99,550 123,276 Income tax provision 20,864 23,618 Net income $ 78,686 $ 99,658 Earnings per share: Basic $ 3.30 $ 3.99 Diluted $ 3.25 $ 3.95 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 23,837,170 24,950,867 Diluted 24,194,321 25,220,872

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to the results reported in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company has provided information in this press release relating to adjusted gross margin, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share.

Adjusted Gross Margin

Adjusted gross margin is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management as a supplemental measure in evaluating operating performance. The Company defines adjusted gross margin as gross margin less capitalized interest and adjustments resulting from the application of purchase accounting included in the cost of sales. Management believes this information is useful because it isolates the impact that capitalized interest and purchase accounting adjustments have on gross margin. However, because adjusted gross margin information excludes capitalized interest and purchase accounting adjustments, which have real economic effects and could impact results, the utility of adjusted gross margin information as a measure of operating performance may be limited. In addition, other companies may not calculate adjusted gross margin information in the same manner that the Company does. Accordingly, adjusted gross margin information should be considered only as a supplement to gross margin information as a measure of the Company’s performance.

The following table reconciles adjusted gross margin to gross margin, which is the GAAP financial measure that management believes to be most directly comparable (dollars in thousands, unaudited):

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2021 Home sales revenues $ 546,050 $ 705,953 Cost of sales 387,643 516,004 Gross margin 158,407 189,949 Capitalized interest charged to cost of sales 4,513 10,672 Purchase accounting adjustments (1) 2,282 812 Adjusted gross margin $ 165,202 $ 201,433 Gross margin % (2) 29.0 % 26.9 % Adjusted gross margin % (2) 30.3 % 28.5 %

(1) Adjustments result from the application of purchase accounting for acquisitions and represent the amount of the fair value step-up adjustments included in cost of sales for real estate inventory sold after the acquisition dates.

(2) Calculated as a percentage of home sales revenues.

Home Sales Revenues, Home Closings, Average Sales Price Per Home Closed (ASP), Average Community Count and Average Monthly Absorption Rates by Reportable Segment

(Revenues in thousands, unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 As of March 31, 2022 Revenues Home Closings ASP Average

Community

Count Average

Monthly

Absorption

Rate Community

Count at End

of Period Central $ 262,298 844 $ 310,780 30.0 9.4 29 Southeast 72,463 238 304,466 20.0 4.0 21 Northwest 102,874 201 511,811 10.3 6.5 9 West 55,583 142 391,430 10.0 4.7 10 Florida 52,832 174 303,632 18.7 3.1 19 Total $ 546,050 1,599 $ 341,495 89.0 6.0 88





Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 As of March 31, 2021 Revenues Home Closings ASP Average

Community

Count Average

Monthly

Absorption

Rate Community

Count at End

of Period Central $ 288,750 1,127 $ 256,211 37.3 10.1 38 Southeast 136,551 548 249,181 27.7 6.6 29 Northwest 118,191 296 399,294 10.6 9.3 11 West 81,148 249 325,896 10.7 7.8 11 Florida 81,313 341 238,455 20.0 5.7 21 Total $ 705,953 2,561 $ 275,655 106.3 8.0 110

Owned and Controlled Lots

The table below shows (i) home closings by reportable segment for the three months ended March 31, 2022 and (ii) owned or controlled lots by reportable segment as of March 31, 2022.

Three Months

Ended March 31,

2022 As of March 31, 2022 Reportable Segment Home Closings Owned (1) Controlled Total Central 844 23,769 13,999 37,768 Southeast 238 15,822 5,620 21,442 Northwest 201 6,790 2,559 9,349 West 142 8,358 7,040 15,398 Florida 174 4,340 4,973 9,313 Total 1,599 59,079 34,191 93,270

(1) Of the 59,079 owned lots as of March 31, 2022, 47,222 were raw/under development lots and 11,857 were finished lots, including 676 completed homes, including information centers, and 3,762 homes in progress.

Backlog Data

As of the dates set forth below, the Company’s net orders, cancellation rate and ending backlog homes and value were as follows (dollars in thousands, unaudited):

Backlog Data



Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 (4) 2021 (5) Net orders (1) 1,973 5,229 Cancellation rate (2) 15.6 % 10.5 % Ending backlog – homes (3) 2,429 5,632 Ending backlog – value (3) $ 849,117 $ 1,595,879

(1) Net orders are new (gross) orders for the purchase of homes during the period, less cancellations of existing purchase contracts during the period.

(2) Cancellation rate for a period is the total number of purchase contracts cancelled during the period divided by the total new (gross) orders for the purchase of homes during the period.

(3) Ending backlog consists of homes at the end of the period that are under a purchase contract that has been signed by homebuyers who have met preliminary financing criteria but have not yet closed and wholesale contracts for which vertical construction is generally set to occur within the next six to twelve months. Ending backlog is valued at the contract amount.

(4) As of March 31, 2022, the Company had 374 units related to bulk sales agreements associated with its wholesale business.

(5) As of March 31, 2021, the Company had 1,344 units related to bulk sales agreements associated with its wholesale business.





