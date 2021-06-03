Log in
    LGIH   US50187T1060

LGI HOMES, INC.

(LGIH)
LGI Homes Reports May 2021 Home Closings

06/03/2021 | 05:49pm EDT
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced it closed 911 homes in May 2021, up from 640 homes closed in May 2020, representing year-over-year growth of 42.3%. The Company ended the first five months of 2021 with 4,420 home closings, a 43.5% increase over 3,080 home closings during the first five months of 2020.

As of May 31, 2021, the Company had 104 active selling communities.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia and Pennsylvania. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 45,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

CONTACT:
Joshua D. Fattor
Vice President of Investor Relations
(281) 210-2619
investorrelations@lgihomes.com

 



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 868 M - -
Net income 2021 390 M - -
Net Debt 2021 488 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 520 M 4 520 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,75x
EV / Sales 2022 1,64x
Nbr of Employees 938
Free-Float 82,7%
Technical analysis trends LGI HOMES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 151,80 $
Last Close Price 181,26 $
Spread / Highest target -3,45%
Spread / Average Target -16,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eric Thomas Lipar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Larry Snider President & Chief Operating Officer
Charles Michael Merdian Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Bryan Christopher Sansbury Lead Independent Director
Robert Karnig Vahradian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LGI HOMES, INC.71.24%4 520
D.R. HORTON, INC.34.88%33 511
PULTEGROUP, INC.33.02%15 084
PERSIMMON PLC16.66%14 603
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.7.33%13 923
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC15.37%11 148