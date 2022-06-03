Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. LGI Homes, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LGIH   US50187T1060

LGI HOMES, INC.

(LGIH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/03 04:00:01 pm EDT
97.31 USD   -1.64%
05:50pLGI Homes Reports May 2022 Home Closings
GL
05:50pLGI Homes Reports May 2022 Home Closings
GL
06/01LGI Homes opens new community near Minneapolis
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LGI Homes Reports May 2022 Home Closings

06/03/2022 | 05:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced it closed 697 homes in May 2022.

As of May 31, 2022, the Company had 91 active selling communities.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 19 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

CONTACT:
Joshua D. Fattor
Vice President of Investor Relations
(281) 210-2586
investorrelations@lgihomes.com



© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about LGI HOMES, INC.
05:50pLGI Homes Reports May 2022 Home Closings
GL
05:50pLGI Homes Reports May 2022 Home Closings
GL
06/01LGI Homes opens new community near Minneapolis
AQ
06/01LGI Homes, Inc. Opens New Community Near Minneapolis
CI
05/17LGI Homes, Inc. Announces the Expansion of the Terrata Homes Brand into the Oklahoma Ci..
CI
05/17Terrata Homes Announces Expansion into Oklahoma City Market with the Opening of Winter ..
AQ
05/10LGI Homes Introduces New, Upgraded Townhomes in Dallas-Fort Worth Market at South Park ..
AQ
05/10LGI Homes, Inc. Introduces New, Upgraded Townhomes in Dallas-Fort Worth Market At South..
CI
05/05LGI Homes Posts Lower April Home Closings Year-Over-Year
MT
05/04LGI Homes Reports April 2022 Home Closings
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LGI HOMES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 157 M - -
Net income 2022 459 M - -
Net Debt 2022 635 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,25x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 341 M 2 341 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,82x
Nbr of Employees 952
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart LGI HOMES, INC.
Duration : Period :
LGI Homes, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LGI HOMES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 98,93 $
Average target price 120,75 $
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Thomas Lipar Chief Executive Officer
Michael Larry Snider President & Chief Operating Officer
Charles Michael Merdian Controller
Bryan Christopher Sansbury Lead Independent Director
Robert Karnig Vahradian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LGI HOMES, INC.-35.96%2 341
D.R. HORTON, INC.-29.66%26 853
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-5.99%15 709
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-7.29%11 848
PULTEGROUP, INC.-20.38%10 814
PERSIMMON PLC-23.49%8 754