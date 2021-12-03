Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. LGI Homes, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LGIH   US50187T1060

LGI HOMES, INC.

(LGIH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

LGI Homes Reports November 2021 Home Closings

12/03/2021 | 05:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced it closed 797 homes in November 2021. The Company ended the first eleven months of 2021 with 9,438 home closings, a 22.4% increase over 7,709 home closings during the first eleven months of 2020.

As of November 30, 2021, the Company had 104 active selling communities.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 19 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2021 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

CONTACT:
Joshua D. Fattor
Vice President of Investor Relations
(281) 210-2586
investorrelations@lgihomes.com


All news about LGI HOMES, INC.
05:47pLGI Homes Reports November 2021 Home Closings
GL
12/01LGI Homes Expands Atlanta Presence with Opening of a New Community in Macon, Georgia
AQ
12/01LGI Homes, Inc. Expands Atlanta Presence with Opening of A New Community in Macon, Geor..
CI
11/17LGI Homes Offers Upgraded Homes on Acreage Lots in Atlanta
GL
11/17LGI Homes, Inc. Offers Upgraded Homes on Acreage Lots in Atlanta
CI
11/05LGI Homes Third Quarter 2021 Investor Presentation
PU
11/04LGI Homes Reports Increased October Home Closings
MT
11/03LGI Homes Reports October 2021 Home Closings
GL
11/03Wedbush Lowers LGI Homes' Price Target to $135 From $155, Citing Potential 'Return to N..
MT
11/02LGI HOMES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LGI HOMES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 979 M - -
Net income 2021 424 M - -
Net Debt 2021 507 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,94x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 677 M 3 677 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,40x
EV / Sales 2022 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 938
Free-Float 80,1%
Chart LGI HOMES, INC.
Duration : Period :
LGI Homes, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LGI HOMES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 151,47 $
Average target price 137,75 $
Spread / Average Target -9,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Thomas Lipar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Larry Snider President & Chief Operating Officer
Charles Michael Merdian Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Bryan Christopher Sansbury Lead Independent Director
Robert Karnig Vahradian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LGI HOMES, INC.38.38%3 729
D.R. HORTON, INC.41.85%36 644
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.10.33%13 468
PULTEGROUP, INC.16.12%13 290
PERSIMMON PLC0.72%11 833
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY PIK-SPECIALIZED HOMEBUILDER86.65%9 744