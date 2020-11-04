Log in
LGI Homes Reports October 2020 Home Closings

11/04/2020 | 05:42pm EST

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced 818 home closings in October 2020, up from 715 home closings in October 2019, representing year-over-year growth of 14.4%. In addition, the Company ended the first ten months of 2020 with 6,749 home closings, a 14.6% increase over 5,890 home closings during the first ten months of 2019.

As of the end of October 2020, the Company had 111 active selling communities.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 40,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

CONTACT:
Joshua D. Fattor
Vice President of Investor Relations
(281) 210-2619
investorrelations@lgihomes.com

 

© GlobeNewswire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 194 M - -
Net income 2020 271 M - -
Net Debt 2020 604 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 10,7x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 881 M 2 881 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,59x
EV / Sales 2021 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 953
Free-Float 83,2%
Chart LGI HOMES, INC.
Duration : Period :
LGI Homes, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LGI HOMES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 123,00 $
Last Close Price 114,79 $
Spread / Highest target 18,5%
Spread / Average Target 7,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Thomas Lipar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Larry Snider President & Chief Operating Officer
Charles Michael Merdian Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Bryan Christopher Sansbury Lead Independent Director
Robert Karnig Vahradian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LGI HOMES, INC.62.48%2 880
D.R. HORTON, INC.31.68%25 263
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY CO.,LTD.-15.80%17 781
PULTEGROUP, INC.11.21%11 568
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.-24.21%11 445
PERSIMMON PLC-10.17%10 084
