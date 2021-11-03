Log in
LGI Homes Reports October 2021 Home Closings

11/03/2021
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced it closed 725 homes in October 2021, compared to 818 homes closed in October 2020. The Company ended the first ten months of 2021 with 8,641 home closings, a 28.0% increase over 6,749 home closings during the first ten months of 2020.

As of October 31, 2021, the Company had 106 active selling communities.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 19 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2021 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

CONTACT:
Joshua D. Fattor
Vice President of Investor Relations
(281) 210-2586
investorrelations@lgihomes.com


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 981 M - -
Net income 2021 421 M - -
Net Debt 2021 448 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,05x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 370 M 3 370 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,28x
EV / Sales 2022 1,17x
Nbr of Employees 938
Free-Float 81,4%
