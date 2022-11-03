Advanced search
    LGIH   US50187T1060

LGI HOMES, INC.

(LGIH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-03 pm EDT
82.32 USD   -1.33%
06:44pLGI Homes Reports October 2022 Home Closings
GL
11/02Wedbush Lowers Price Target on LGI Homes to $80 From $84, Keeps Neutral Rating
MT
11/01LGI HOMES, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
LGI Homes Reports October 2022 Home Closings

11/03/2022 | 06:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Nov. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced it closed 532 homes in October 2022.

As of October 31, 2022, the Company had 92 active selling communities.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 20 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

CONTACT:
Joshua D. Fattor
Vice President of Investor Relations
(281) 210-2586
investorrelations@lgihomes.com




© GlobeNewswire 2022
