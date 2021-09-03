Log in
LGI Homes Reports Record August 2021 Home Closings

09/03/2021
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced it closed 776 homes in August 2021, up from 669 homes closed in August 2020, representing year-over-year growth of 16.0%. The Company ended the first eight months of 2021 with 7,123 home closings, a 39.1% increase over 5,120 home closings during the first eight months of 2020.

As of August 31, 2021, the Company had 102 active selling communities.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 18 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 19 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2021 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

CONTACT:
Joshua D. Fattor
Vice President of Investor Relations
(281) 210-2619
investorrelations@lgihomes.com



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 031 M - -
Net income 2021 431 M - -
Net Debt 2021 434 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,41x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 022 M 4 022 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,47x
EV / Sales 2022 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 938
Free-Float 81,4%
Income Statement Evolution
