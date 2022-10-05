Advanced search
    LGIH   US50187T1060

LGI HOMES, INC.

(LGIH)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-05 pm EDT
87.83 USD   -3.01%
05:45pLGI Homes Reports September and Third Quarter Home Closings and Announces Date for Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call
GL
05:45pLGI Homes Reports September and Third Quarter Home Closings and Announces Date for Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call
GL
10/03LGI Homes' Commemorates Annual Service Impact Day and Celebrates Employee Volunteerism
GL
LGI Homes Reports September and Third Quarter Home Closings and Announces Date for Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

10/05/2022 | 05:45pm EDT
THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced it closed 574 homes in September 2022, resulting in a total of 1,547 homes closed during the third quarter of 2022.

As of September 30, 2022, the Company had 93 active selling communities.

The Company plans to release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time the same day to discuss the results.

A link to the live audio webcast will be provided through the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at www.investor.lgihomes.com under the Events and Presentations section.

An archive of the webcast will be available for replay on the Company's website for one year from the date of the conference call.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 20 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

CONTACT:
Joshua D. Fattor
Vice President of Investor Relations
(281) 210-2586
investorrelations@lgihomes.com



© GlobeNewswire 2022
