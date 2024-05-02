LGI Homes : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders - Form 8-K
Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.
At the annual meeting of stockholders of LGI Homes, Inc. (the "Company") held on April 25, 2024, the matters voted upon and the number of votes cast for, against or withheld, as well as the number of abstentions and broker non-votes as to such matters, were as stated below. The proposals related to each matter are described in the Company's definitive proxy statement for the annual meeting, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2024.
Election of Directors (Item 1)
The following nominees for director were elected to serve one-year terms expiring at the Company's 2025 annual meeting of stockholders:
Nominee
For
Withheld
Broker Non-Votes
Ryan Edone
19,409,524
249,150
1,572,319
Eric Lipar
19,491,245
167,429
1,572,319
Shailee Parikh
19,504,594
154,080
1,572,319
Bryan Sansbury
19,268,453
390,221
1,572,319
Maria Sharpe
19,571,644
87,030
1,572,319
Steven Smith
16,788,231
2,870,443
1,572,319
Robert Vahradian
19,269,523
389,151
1,572,319
Ratification of Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm (Item 2)
The appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 was ratified:
For
Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
18,907,659
125,697
3,365
-
Advisory Vote to Approve the Compensation Paid to the Named Executive Officers for 2023 (Item 3)
The advisory vote on the compensation paid to the named executive officers for 2023 was approved:
For
Against
Abstentions
Broker Non-Votes
17,160,304
293,861
10,237
1,572,319
Advisory Vote to Approve the Frequency of Future Stockholder Advisory Votes on Executive Compensation (Item 4)
The results of the advisory vote on the frequency of future stockholder advisory votes on executive compensation were
1 Year
2 Years
3 Years
Abstentions
16,028,592
17,514
1,412,782
5,514
In light of the results of the advisory vote on the frequency of future stockholder advisory votes on executive compensation, the Board of Directors of the Company has determined that the Company will hold a non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation every year, until the next required non-binding advisory vote on the frequency of future stockholder advisory votes on executive compensation.
