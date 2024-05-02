Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

At the annual meeting of stockholders of LGI Homes, Inc. (the "Company") held on April 25, 2024, the matters voted upon and the number of votes cast for, against or withheld, as well as the number of abstentions and broker non-votes as to such matters, were as stated below. The proposals related to each matter are described in the Company's definitive proxy statement for the annual meeting, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 15, 2024.

Election of Directors (Item 1)

The following nominees for director were elected to serve one-year terms expiring at the Company's 2025 annual meeting of stockholders:

Nominee For Withheld Broker Non-Votes Ryan Edone 19,409,524 249,150 1,572,319 Eric Lipar 19,491,245 167,429 1,572,319 Shailee Parikh 19,504,594 154,080 1,572,319 Bryan Sansbury 19,268,453 390,221 1,572,319 Maria Sharpe 19,571,644 87,030 1,572,319 Steven Smith 16,788,231 2,870,443 1,572,319 Robert Vahradian 19,269,523 389,151 1,572,319

Ratification of Appointment of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm (Item 2)

The appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024 was ratified:

For Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 18,907,659 125,697 3,365 -

Advisory Vote to Approve the Compensation Paid to the Named Executive Officers for 2023 (Item 3)

The advisory vote on the compensation paid to the named executive officers for 2023 was approved:

For Against Abstentions Broker Non-Votes 17,160,304 293,861 10,237 1,572,319

Advisory Vote to Approve the Frequency of Future Stockholder Advisory Votes on Executive Compensation (Item 4)

The results of the advisory vote on the frequency of future stockholder advisory votes on executive compensation were

1 Year 2 Years 3 Years Abstentions 16,028,592 17,514 1,412,782 5,514

In light of the results of the advisory vote on the frequency of future stockholder advisory votes on executive compensation, the Board of Directors of the Company has determined that the Company will hold a non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation every year, until the next required non-binding advisory vote on the frequency of future stockholder advisory votes on executive compensation.















