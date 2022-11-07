LGI Homes : Third Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
Third Quarter 2022
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation includes statements concerning our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. You can generally identify our forward-looking statements by the words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "potential," "predict," "projection," "should," "will" or other similar words. The statements in this presentation that are not historical statements, including statements regarding LGI Homes, lnc.'s ("LGI Homes") future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. LGI Homes has based its forward-looking statements on its management's beliefs and assumptions based on information available to its management at the time the statements are made. LGI Homes cautions you that assumptions, beliefs, expectations, intentions and projections about future events may and often do vary materially from actual results. Therefore, LGI Homes cannot assure you that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed or implied by its forward-looking statements. Please read LGI Homes' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed thereafter and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements" sections in such filings, for a discussion of some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. LGI Homes expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), LGI Homes uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Gross Margin. Adjusted Gross Margin is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management as a supplemental measure in evaluating LGI Homes' operating performance. LGI Homes defines Adjusted Gross Margin as Gross Margin less Capitalized Interest and adjustments resulting from the application of purchase accounting included in the Cost of Sales. Other companies may not calculate Adjusted Gross Margin or other non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner as LGI Homes and therefore such information may not be directly comparable to those measures of LGI Homes' performance. Reconciliations of Adjusted Gross Margin to Gross Margin, the GAAP financial measure that management believe to be most directly comparable, are included in the Appendix at the end of this presentation. References to LTM, or last twelve months, in this presentation are to the twelve months ended September 30, 2022.
Note: Metrics compared to the third quarter and year-to-date results as of September 30, 2021; numbers may not foot due to rounding
1) Adjusted Gross Margin is a non-GAAP measure defined as Gross Margin adjusted for Capitalized Interest and adjustments resulting from the application of purchase accounting included in Cost of Sales. See the Appendix for a
ALONG WITH RAPID GROWTH, LGI HOMES HAS CONSISTENTLY GENERATED INDUSTRY-LEADING MARGINS & PROFITABILITY
Gross Margin Percentage (1) (2)
Adjusted Gross Margin Percentage (2) (3)
26.8%
26.5%
26.4%
26.8%
28.9%
28.2%
27.8%
27.8%
26.9%
27.0%
27.4%
28.2%
30.1%
25.5%
25.5%
25.8%
25.3%
23.7%
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
LTM
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
LTM
Pre-Tax Net Income Percentage (2)
Net Income Percentage (2) (4)
17.8%
19.7%
15.4%
15.5%
13.7%
14.1%
12.7%
13.6%
13.6%
13.2%
12.6%
10.3%
9.7%
11.2%
8.4%
9.0%
9.0%
7.4%
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
LTM
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
LTM
Note: LTM ended September 30, 2022
Gross Margin is defined as Home Sales Revenues less Cost of Sales
Calculated as a percentage of Home Sales Revenues
Adjusted Gross Margin is a non-GAAP measure defined as Gross Margin adjusted for Capitalized Interest and adjustments resulting from the application of purchase accounting included in Cost of Sales. See the Appendix for a reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Margin to Gross Margin
4) Beginning in FY 2020, results include the impact of 45L tax credits
