    LGIH   US50187T1060

LGI HOMES, INC.

(LGIH)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-07 pm EST
84.50 USD   +1.48%
Lgi Homes : Third Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation
PU
11/04LGI Homes Reports Drop in Home Closings in October From Year Earlier
MT
11/03LGI Homes Reports October 2022 Home Closings
GL
LGI Homes : Third Quarter 2022 Investor Presentation

11/07/2022 | 04:46pm EST
INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Third Quarter 2022

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation includes statements concerning our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance and underlying assumptions and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. You can generally identify our forward-looking statements by the words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "potential," "predict," "projection," "should," "will" or other similar words. The statements in this presentation that are not historical statements, including statements regarding LGI Homes, lnc.'s ("LGI Homes") future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. LGI Homes has based its forward-looking statements on its management's beliefs and assumptions based on information available to its management at the time the statements are made. LGI Homes cautions you that assumptions, beliefs, expectations, intentions and projections about future events may and often do vary materially from actual results. Therefore, LGI Homes cannot assure you that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed or implied by its forward-looking statements. Please read LGI Homes' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed thereafter and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements" sections in such filings, for a discussion of some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. LGI Homes expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), LGI Homes uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Gross Margin. Adjusted Gross Margin is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management as a supplemental measure in evaluating LGI Homes' operating performance. LGI Homes defines Adjusted Gross Margin as Gross Margin less Capitalized Interest and adjustments resulting from the application of purchase accounting included in the Cost of Sales. Other companies may not calculate Adjusted Gross Margin or other non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner as LGI Homes and therefore such information may not be directly comparable to those measures of LGI Homes' performance. Reconciliations of Adjusted Gross Margin to Gross Margin, the GAAP financial measure that management believe to be most directly comparable, are included in the Appendix at the end of this presentation. References to LTM, or last twelve months, in this presentation are to the twelve months ended September 30, 2022.

© LGI Homes, Inc. | 2

RECENT FINANCIAL RESULTS

Third Quarter 2022

Year-to-Date 2022

Home Closings: 1,547, (38.1%)

Home Closings: 5,173 (34.7%)

Home Sales Revenues: $547.1 Million, (27.2%)

Home Sales Revenues: $1.8 Billion, (19.2%)

Average Sales Price: $353,635, +17.6%

Average Sales Price: $351,091, +23.6%

Ending Active Communities: 93

Ending Active Communities: 93

Average Active Communities: 93.0

Average Active Communities: 91.1

Gross Margin: 28.5%, +160 basis points

Gross Margin: 30.0%, +300 basis points

Adjusted Gross Margin (1): 29.5%, +130 basis points

Adjusted Gross Margin (1): 31.2%, +280 basis points

Pre-Tax Net Income: $108.7 Million, (14.4%)

Pre-Tax Net Income: $371.3 Million, (7.0%)

Net Income: $90.4 Million, (10.1%)

Net Income: $292.5 Million, (8.1%)

Basic EPS: $3.88; Diluted EPS: $3.85

Basic EPS: $12.42; Diluted EPS: $12.29

Note: Metrics compared to the third quarter and year-to-date results as of September 30, 2021; numbers may not foot due to rounding

1) Adjusted Gross Margin is a non-GAAP measure defined as Gross Margin adjusted for Capitalized Interest and adjustments resulting from the application of purchase accounting included in Cost of Sales. See the Appendix for a

© LGI Homes, Inc. | 3

reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Margin to Gross Margin

STRONG OPERATING RESULTS

LGI HOMES HAS GENERATED STRONG RESULTS THROUGHOUT ITS HISTORY

Home Closings (Units)

Revenue ($ millions)

9,339

10,442

$3,050

$2,617

7,690

7,699

$2,368

5,845

6,512

$1,504

$1,838

4,163

$1,258

3,404

2,356

$838

$630

$383

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

LTM

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

LTM

Average Absorptions and Communities (1)

Average Sales Price ($ thousands)

Average Community Count

32.3

47.1

57.9

73.1

80.6

95.8

111.9

104.4

94.3

8.3

6.1

6.0

6.0

6.7

6.7

6.7

7.0

6.8

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

LTM

$340

$292

$231

$239

$254

$201

$215

$185

$163

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

LTM

Note: LTM ended September 30, 2022

1) Absorptions per Community per Month; includes wholesale closings

© LGI Homes, Inc. | 4

© LGI Homes, Inc. | 5

LEADING MARGINS & PROFITABILITY

ALONG WITH RAPID GROWTH, LGI HOMES HAS CONSISTENTLY GENERATED INDUSTRY-LEADING MARGINS & PROFITABILITY

Gross Margin Percentage (1) (2)

Adjusted Gross Margin Percentage (2) (3)

26.8%

26.5%

26.4%

26.8%

28.9%

28.2%

27.8%

27.8%

26.9%

27.0%

27.4%

28.2%

30.1%

25.5%

25.5%

25.8%

25.3%

23.7%

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

LTM

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

LTM

Pre-Tax Net Income Percentage (2)

Net Income Percentage (2) (4)

17.8%

19.7%

15.4%

15.5%

13.7%

14.1%

12.7%

13.6%

13.6%

13.2%

12.6%

10.3%

9.7%

11.2%

8.4%

9.0%

9.0%

7.4%

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

LTM

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

LTM

Note: LTM ended September 30, 2022

  1. Gross Margin is defined as Home Sales Revenues less Cost of Sales
  2. Calculated as a percentage of Home Sales Revenues
  3. Adjusted Gross Margin is a non-GAAP measure defined as Gross Margin adjusted for Capitalized Interest and adjustments resulting from the application of purchase accounting included in Cost of Sales. See the Appendix for a reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Margin to Gross Margin

4) Beginning in FY 2020, results include the impact of 45L tax credits

Disclaimer

LGI Homes Inc. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 21:45:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
