    LGIH   US50187T1060

LGI HOMES, INC.

(LGIH)
LGI Homes : First Quarter 2021 Investor Presentation

05/05/2021 | 12:23pm EDT
INVESTOR PRESENTATION

May 2021

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation includes statements concerning our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance and underlying assumptions and

other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual

results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. You can generally identify our forward-looking statements by the words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "potential," "predict," "projection," "should," "will" or other similar words. The statements in this presentation that are not historical statements, including statements regarding LGI Homes, lnc.'s ("LGI Homes") future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. LGI Homes has based its forward-looking statements on its management's beliefs and assumptions based on information available to its management at the time the statements are made. LGI Homes cautions you that assumptions, beliefs, expectations, intentions and projections about future events may and often do vary materially from actual results. Therefore, LGI Homes cannot assure you that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed or implied by its forward-looking statements. Please read LGI Homes' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed thereafter and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements" sections in such filings, for a discussion of some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. LGI Homes expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), LGI Homes uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Gross Margin. Adjusted Gross Margin is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management as a supplemental measure in evaluating LGI Homes' operating performance. LGI Homes defines Adjusted Gross Margin as Gross Margin less Capitalized Interest and adjustments resulting from the application of purchase accounting included in the Cost of Sales. Other companies may not calculate Adjusted Gross Margin or other non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner as LGI Homes and therefore such information may not be directly comparable to those measures of LGI Homes' performance. Reconciliations of Adjusted Gross Margin to Gross Margin, the GAAP financial measure that management believe to be most directly comparable, are included in the Appendix at the end of this presentation. References to LTM, or last 12 months, in this presentation are to the 12 months ended March 31, 2021.

© LGI Homes, Inc. | 2

© LGI Homes, Inc. | 3

COMPANY HIGHLIGHTS

Founded in 2003, LGI Homes is one of the nation's fastest

growing homebuilders. Currently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America based on units closed, LGI Homes' unique business model is focused on offering entry-level homebuyers quality homes at affordable prices through a well- established sales and marketing approach, a culture of customer

service excellence, and a highly efficient construction process.

FOCUS ON PERFORMANCE

LGI HOMES AT A GLANCE

$2.6 BILLION REVENUE

10,065 HOME CLOSINGS

(4)

MONTHS

7.5 AVERAGE MONTHLY ABSORPTIONS

LAST 12

26.2%

GROSS MARGIN (1) (2)

28.0%

ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN (2) (3)

36.6%

RETURN ON EQUITY (4)

35 MARKETS IN 19 STATES (5)

67,286 OWNED & CONTROLLED LOTS (5)

45,000+ HOMES CLOSED SINCE FOUNDING

  1. Gross Margin is defined as Home Sales Revenues less Cost of Sales
  2. Calculated as a percentage of Home Sales Revenues
  3. Adjusted Gross Margin is defined as Gross Margin adjusted for Capitalized Interest and adjustments

resulting from the application of purchase accounting included in Cost of Sales. See the Appendix for a reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Margin to Gross Margin

4) Includes the impact of 45L tax credits

5) As of March 31, 2021

FOCUS ON GROWTH

BUILDING OUR BUSINESS

LGI Homes' unique operating model has driven rapid growth. Between 2013 and 2020(1), the

Company grew home closings 478% and revenue 883% (a compounded annual growth rate of 39%) while expanding from 5 to 18 states and 10 to 34 markets.

Since its initial public offering in 2013, LGI has significantly diversified its business geographically. In 2013, the Central division represented 84% of home closings compared to just 39% in 2020.

2013

77

12

Home Closings: 1,617

5%

1%

Revenue: $241 million

170

10%

States: 5

Markets: 10

Active Communities: 25

1,358

84%

439

627

Central

Southeast

West

Florida

2010

2011

2020(1)

West

Home Closings: 9,339

1,043

Revenue: $2.4 billion

11%

States: 18

Markets: 34

Active Communities: 116

Florida

1,260

13%

4,163

3,404

2,356

1,617

1,062

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

Northwest

1,000

11%

Central

3,654

39%

Southeast

2,382

10,065

26%

9,339

7,690

6,512

CLOSINGSHOME

5,845

2017

2018

2019

2020

LTM (2)

Note: 2010 - 2013 Home Closings are pro forma figures and include Home Closings for the LGI/GTIS Joint Ventures not consolidated prior to LGI Homes' IPO in 2013

1)

As of December 31, 2020

© LGI Homes, Inc. | 4

2)

LTM period as of March 31, 2021

Affordable Alternative to Renting

Target Customer: Renters and First Time Homebuyers

Move-In Ready Inventory

100% Spec Homes - All upgrades included

Attractive, outlying suburban communities that are conveniently located near retail districts and business centers

Professionally Trained Sales Representatives

Information Centers are generally staffed by 2 to 5 trained sales professionals and are open approximately 12 hours per day, 359 days per year

Marketing Excellence

Unique and highly successful marketing system proven to convert renters into new homeowners

Direct to consumer model limits reliance on realtors

Superior Homebuilding & Land Acquisitions Strategy

Flexible land acquisition strategy of purchasing or optioning finished lots and raw land for development

FOCUS ON OUR UNIQUE MODEL

THE LGI DIFFERENCE

We utilize a well-established sales and marketing approach, a

culture of customer service excellence, a disciplined land acquisition and development strategy and a highly efficient home construction process.

© LGI Homes, Inc. | 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

LGI Homes Inc. published this content on 05 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2021 16:22:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 681 M - -
Net income 2021 370 M - -
Net Debt 2021 590 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 354 M 4 354 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,84x
EV / Sales 2022 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 938
Free-Float 83,5%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 138,20 $
Last Close Price 174,62 $
Spread / Highest target -14,1%
Spread / Average Target -20,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eric Thomas Lipar Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Michael Larry Snider President & Chief Operating Officer
Charles Michael Merdian Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Bryan Christopher Sansbury Lead Independent Director
Robert Karnig Vahradian Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LGI HOMES, INC.64.97%4 354
D.R. HORTON, INC.46.33%36 647
PULTEGROUP, INC.39.91%16 015
SEKISUI HOUSE, LTD.5.19%13 735
PERSIMMON PLC11.10%13 604
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC12.75%10 658
