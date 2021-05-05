LGI Homes : First Quarter 2021 Investor Presentation
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
May 2021
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT
Forward-Looking Statements
This presentation includes statements concerning our expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance and underlying assumptions and
other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual
results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these statements. You can generally identify our forward-looking statements by the words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "may," "objective," "plan," "potential," "predict," "projection," "should," "will" or other similar words. The statements in this presentation that are not historical statements, including statements regarding LGI Homes, lnc.'s ("LGI Homes") future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. LGI Homes has based its forward-looking statements on its management's beliefs and assumptions based on information available to its management at the time the statements are made. LGI Homes cautions you that assumptions, beliefs, expectations, intentions and projections about future events may and often do vary materially from actual results. Therefore, LGI Homes cannot assure you that actual results will not differ materially from those expressed or implied by its forward-looking statements. Please read LGI Homes' most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed thereafter and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Statement about Forward-Looking Statements" sections in such filings, for a discussion of some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Each forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of the particular statement. LGI Homes expressly disclaims any intent, obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), LGI Homes uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted Gross Margin. Adjusted Gross Margin is a non-GAAP financial measure used by management as a supplemental measure in evaluating LGI Homes' operating performance. LGI Homes defines Adjusted Gross Margin as Gross Margin less Capitalized Interest and adjustments resulting from the application of purchase accounting included in the Cost of Sales. Other companies may not calculate Adjusted Gross Margin or other non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner as LGI Homes and therefore such information may not be directly comparable to those measures of LGI Homes' performance. Reconciliations of Adjusted Gross Margin to Gross Margin, the GAAP financial measure that management believe to be most directly comparable, are included in the Appendix at the end of this presentation. References to LTM, or last 12 months, in this presentation are to the 12 months ended March 31, 2021.
Founded in 2003, LGI Homes is one of the nation's fastest
growing homebuilders. Currently recognized as the 10th largest residential builder in America based on units closed, LGI Homes' unique business model is focused on offering entry-level homebuyers quality homes at affordable prices through a well- established sales and marketing approach, a culture of customer
service excellence, and a highly efficient construction process.
FOCUS ON PERFORMANCE
LGI HOMES AT A GLANCE
$2.6 BILLION REVENUE
10,065 HOME CLOSINGS
(4)
MONTHS
7.5 AVERAGE MONTHLY ABSORPTIONS
LAST 12
26.2%
GROSS MARGIN (1) (2)
28.0%
ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN (2) (3)
36.6%
RETURN ON EQUITY (4)
35 MARKETS IN 19 STATES (5)
67,286 OWNED & CONTROLLED LOTS (5)
45,000+ HOMES CLOSED SINCE FOUNDING
Gross Margin is defined as Home Sales Revenues less Cost of Sales
Calculated as a percentage of Home Sales Revenues
Adjusted Gross Margin is defined as Gross Margin adjusted for Capitalized Interest and adjustments
resulting from the application of purchase accounting included in Cost of Sales. See the Appendix for a reconciliation of Adjusted Gross Margin to Gross Margin
4) Includes the impact of 45L tax credits
5) As of March 31, 2021
FOCUS ON GROWTH
BUILDING OUR BUSINESS
LGI Homes' unique operating model has driven rapid growth. Between 2013 and 2020(1), the
Company grew home closings 478% and revenue 883% (a compounded annual growth rate of 39%) while expanding from 5 to 18 states and 10 to 34 markets.
Since its initial public offering in 2013, LGI has significantly diversified its business geographically. In 2013, the Central division represented 84% of home closings compared to just 39% in 2020.
2013
77
12
Home Closings: 1,617
5%
1%
Revenue: $241 million
170
10%
States: 5
Markets: 10
Active Communities: 25
1,358
84%
439
627
Central
Southeast
West
Florida
2010
2011
2020(1)
West
Home Closings: 9,339
1,043
Revenue: $2.4 billion
11%
States: 18
Markets: 34
Active Communities: 116
Florida
1,260
13%
4,163
3,404
2,356
1,617
1,062
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
Northwest
1,000
11%
Central
3,654
39%
Southeast
2,382
10,065
26%
9,339
7,690
6,512
CLOSINGSHOME
5,845
2017
2018
2019
2020
LTM (2)
Note: 2010 - 2013 Home Closings are pro forma figures and include Home Closings for the LGI/GTIS Joint Ventures not consolidated prior to LGI Homes' IPO in 2013