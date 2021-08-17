LGL Acquisition : PROSPECTUS FOR UP TO 86,340,000 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK (Form 8-K)

The approval of each of the LGL charter proposals (other than the Authorized Share Charter Amendment)will require the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of LGL common stock (voting together as a single class) on the LGL Record Date and the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of Class B common stock on the LGL Record Date. The approval of the Authorized Share Charter Amendment will require the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of ClassA common stock on the LGL Record Date and the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of ClassB common stock on the LGL Record Date.

To the extent the information in this supplement differs from or updates the information contained in the proxy statement/prospectus, the information in this supplement governs.

This supplement contains certain clarifications and additions to the disclosures in the sections of the proxy statement/prospectus entitled, 'Summary of the Proxy Statement/Prospectus-Quorum and Vote of LGL Stockholders,' 'Proposal No. 2-The LGL Charter Proposals-Vote Required for Approval' as set forth under the caption 'Revised Disclosure' below (the 'Revised Disclosure'). The Revised Disclosure does not modify the terms of the Merger or any of the proposals to be voted on at the Special Meeting, and LGL's board of directors continues to recommend that stockholders vote 'FOR' each of the proposals contained in the proxy statement/prospectus.

This supplement contains certain clarifications and additions to the disclosures in the sections of the proxy statement/prospectus entitled, 'Summary of the Proxy Statement/Prospectus-Quorum and Vote of LGL Stockholders,' 'Proposal No. 2-The LGL Charter Proposals-Vote Required for Approval' as set forth under the caption 'Revised Disclosure' below (the 'Revised Disclosure'). The Revised Disclosure does not modify the terms of the Merger or any of the proposals to be voted on at the Special Meeting, and LGL's board of directors continues to recommend that stockholders vote 'FOR' each of the proposals contained in the proxy statement/prospectus.

At the Special Meeting, stockholders will be asked to approve, among other things, a business combination transaction involving LGL and IronNet Cybersecurity, Inc., ('IronNet'). The purpose of this supplement is clarify that, with respect to sub-proposal2b (Authorized Share Charter Amendment) within Proposal No. 2 (the 'Authorized Share Charter Amendment'), the holders of LGL's Class A common stock have a separate class vote.

This supplement is being mailed to the stockholders of LGL Systems Acquisition Corp. ('LGL') who are eligible to vote at the special meeting of stockholders of LGL to be held on August 26, 2021 (the 'Special Meeting') and supplements the information contained in LGL's proxy statement/prospectus statement dated August 6, 2021 (the 'proxy statement/prospectus'). Capitalized terms used herein but not defined herein shall have the meanings assigned to them in the proxy statement/prospectus.

The table below shows the calculation of the remaining number of votes needed to vote in favor of each of the LGL charter proposals (other than the Authorized Share Charter Amendment)for such proposals to be approved, in light of the fact that the Founder Shares (i.e., the Class B common stock) will be voted in favor of each of these proposals.

Total Votes Required to Approve Founder Shares Voting in Favor Remaining Number of Votes Needed 10,781,251 4,312,500 6,468,751

The Authorized Share Charter Amendment requires a separate class vote of each of the holders of ClassA common stock and the holders of ClassB common stock. The affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of ClassA common stock on the LGL Record Date (or 8,625,001 shares of ClassA common stock) and the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of ClassB common stock on the LGL Record Date will be required to approve the Authorized Share Charter Amendment. The Founder Shares (i.e., the ClassB common stock) will be voted in favor of Authorized Share Charter Amendment.

Each of the six separate LGLcharter proposals described above needs to be approved in order for the LGL charter proposals to be considered to have been approved. The approval of each of the LGL charter proposals (other than the Authorized Share Charter Amendment)will require the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of LGL common stock (voting together as a single class) on the LGL Record Date and the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of Class B common stock on the LGL Record Date. The approval of the Authorized Share Charter Amendment will require the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of ClassA common stock on the LGL Record Date and the affirmative vote of the holders of a majority of the outstanding shares of ClassB common stock on the LGL Record Date.Failure to submit a proxy or to vote at the LGL special meeting, an abstention from voting or a broker non-votewill have the same effect as a vote against each of the LGL charter proposals.

LGL urges you to carefully read this supplement together with the proxy statement/prospectus, including the section entitled 'Risk Factors' beginning on page 36 of the proxy statement/prospectus.

