  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Thailand
  4. Stock Exchange of Thailand
  5. LH Financial Group Public Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHFG   TH1019010Y00

LH FINANCIAL GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(LHFG)
  Report
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Thailand  -  04-26
1.340 THB   -0.74%
04/20LH Financial Group Public Company Limited Approves Cash Dividend for the Year 2021
CI
04/11LH FINANCIAL PUBLIC : Resignation of Chief Accountant
PU
03/21LH FINANCIAL PUBLIC : Summary Statement of Assets and Liabilities As of 28 February 2022
PU
LH Financial Public : Notification of the disclosure of minutes of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the company's website

04/28/2022 | 08:15am EDT
Date/Time
28 Apr 2022 17:42:02
Headline
Notification of the disclosure of minutes of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on the company's website
Symbol
LHFG
Source
LHFG
Full Detailed News
Financials
Sales 2021 4 800 M 140 M 140 M
Net income 2021 1 384 M 40,2 M 40,2 M
Net Debt 2021 30 703 M 893 M 893 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
Yield 2021 2,96%
Capitalization 28 386 M 826 M 826 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,35x
EV / Sales 2021 12,4x
Nbr of Employees 810
Free-Float 14,1%
LH Financial Group Public Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LH FINANCIAL GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Frank Shih President & Executive Director
Siriporn Ngamwiriyapong First Senior Vice President & Head-Finance Group
Vorapol Socatiyanurak Non-Executive Chairman
Adul Vinaiphat Independent Director
Supriya Kuandachakupt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LH FINANCIAL GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-0.74%826
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-22.31%356 623
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-18.52%292 251
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED5.23%244 774
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION1.48%176 677
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-7.09%168 954