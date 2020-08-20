LH : ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE COMPLIANCE WITH THE NON-COMPETITION UNDERTAKINGS 0 08/20/2020 | 07:36am EDT Send by mail :

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. LH GROUP LIMITED (Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability) (Stock Code: 1978) ANNOUNCEMENT IN RELATION TO THE COMPLIANCE WITH THE NON-COMPETITION UNDERTAKINGS Reference is made to the prospectus (the "Prospectus") dated 15 May 2018 issued by LH Group Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"). As set out in the Prospectus, the Company's controlling shareholders, namely LHG Holdings Limited, Mr. Wong Kit Lung Simon, Mr. Ko Cheuk Kuen, Mr. Wong Yiu Hung, Mr. Liu Cheung, Mr. Liu Chi Hung Peter, Mr. Lau Kwong Kwan, Hop Kwan Holdings Limited and Ms. Ko Sau Chee Grace (the "Covenantors") entered into the deed of non-competition (the "Deed of Non-competition") in favour of the Company (for itself and as trustee for other members of the Group) on 4 May 2018. - 1 - Each of the Covenantors has provided to the Company a written confirmation in respect of his/her/its compliance with the Deed of Non-competition for the year ended 31 December 2019. The independent non-executive Directors of the Company have reviewed the written confirmations made by each of the Covenantors in respect of his/her/its compliance with the undertakings in the Deed of Non-competition and have confirmed that, as far as they can ascertain, there is no breach of any of the undertakings in the Deed of Non-competition given by the Covenantors. By order of the Board LH Group Limited Wong Kit Lung Simon Prof, JP Chairman Hong Kong, 20 August 2020 As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Wong Kit Lung Simon Prof, JP, Ms. Ko Sau Chee Grace and Mr. Ho Chi Wai as executive Directors, and Mr. Sin Yat Kin SBS, CSDSM, Ms. Hung Lo Shan Lusan and Mr. Hung Wai Man Prof, JP as independent non-executive Directors. - 2 -

