LHC : Cowen 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference Transcript

Company Name: LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG) Event: Cowen 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference Date: March 8, 2022 <> <> Hey, good afternoon, everybody. Thanks for joining us. Gary Taylor, healthcare facilities and managed care for Cowen. Hosting LHC Group. LHC is a national provider of in-home healthcare services for communities around the nation companies. 30,000 plus employees deliver home care, hospice home and community-based services, and facility based care in 37 states in the District of Columbia. And this afternoon we have the President and COO, Josh Proffitt, joining us for a half hour to talk about the company. So Josh welcome. We've decided we're going to move right into Q&A. So we'll get right to it. One of the first is, I just want to discuss kind of how you guys are looking at the growth algorithm for your different segments kind of coming through COVID interruption period. And what do you think revenue growth looks like as we kind of return to normal, and you've talked about EBITDA margin targets in 2023 and 2024 of 13% to 15%, which would take total EBITDA power - earnings power up, almost 20% to 40% for where the margins stand today. So walk us through how you see the two largest segments Home Health and Hospice, like what returned normal growth looks like there? <> <> Yeah, sure. Gary, and thanks to you for hosting this and to Cowen for hosting a great conference so far. We've had some real good meetings throughout the day today. So again, thanks for including us. Obviously while we're not going to provide specific guidance for years that far out, I think probably the best way to walk you through is by highlighting several of the growth levers we have, in addition to some of the cost drivers. And when you combine the growth and the cost side, it gives us great confidence in the sequential improvements; we've baked in throughout 2022 that will give us that velocity, if you will to have momentum heading into 2023. And then those kind of out years that you were describing that we referenced on the earnings call. So, first of all, the strong demand that we're experiencing really shows no sign to letting up with, at home care, coming to the forefront right now. So overall, we do see a strong and improving environment just for top-line growth in general for both of our Home Health and Hospice segments. This one's more near and midterm, but I think it, give validities to some of that momentum as we enter the back half of this year and enter into 2023. And that's the ability to get more of our clinicians back half of quarantine and reduce the reliance on contract labor to meet this growing demand. In addition to accelerating our growth, our labor costs should be stabilizing along with the reduced cost associated with COVID throughout our supply chain and some of the other cost drivers that have gone up. So, I would expect, we'll get a little bit more into labor and future

questions throughout this call. So, I won't dive in deep there, but I would put that one as a labor for sure. Another lever that gives us confidence in that, out year growth outlook is, future rate updates. We would anticipate that future rate updates with factor and wage inflation over the next few years and therefore provide a little bit of relief from the higher labor costs that we've experienced. But getting to the volume growth drivers, I'd probably maybe mention three, for you real quick. That I'm confident that will con contribute to the growth and the EBITDA algorithms which are, first and foremost we're expecting organic growth conservatively and Home Health to be 5% to 7% and hospice to be 6% to 8%. And as we've highlighted recently the demand is much higher than that for our services, and we've most definitely experienced prior years north of those levels. So, I would say Gary, that's a pretty conservative proxy for the next few years could look like organically. And as the labor environment continues to stabilize, we could see organic growth higher than those levels. Next, I would expect to continue driving growth through our joint ventures and with selective tuck-in M&A activity that would continue to grow and leverage our national platform in both of our service lines following the real kind of explosive growth year we had last year in M&A, I would continue to see some of that going forward and this inorganic growth as we've shown before it follows with organic growth at a higher clip and then contribution margins coming on the hills of that. So then, lastly, on the inorganic side, maybe I would add that, we're going to be very purposeful in expanding our footprint to drive additional market share gains that will also create additional EBITDA expansion. And one of those areas that we've talked a lot about is that untapped growth from co-locating our Home Health with a Hospice or with an HCBS or a Hospice with an HCBS. So you're going to see more and more of that between now and 2023, 2024. So you kind of put all those growth levers together. And it gives me a lot of confidence in those out years. And then, lastly, I would say on the cost side, we continue to look for areas where we can gain more efficiencies. We've highlighted the $25 million cost improvement initiatives that we've got baked in to this year that we talked about on our last earnings call. And I would say, we'll continue to look at ways to leverage our G&A as we grow the company. So for all those reasons, Gary, I would say, feel very confident in kind of that 2023, 2024 and beyond outlook, and probably more bullish than I have been in quite some time at the growth potential of the company. <> <> Gotcha. What's the impact of turning deferrals away and I think through COVID at a much faster rate than you've had to historically. So, I mean, you literally just don't have the clinicians be able to service the demand that you're seeing. So where's that demand going? Is it falling more to competitors? Is it people getting backed up in the hospital a little longer? Is it going to other post-acute sites of care? Is it people that just aren't getting initiated on hospice care? And is there any implication of that once we kind of get back to normal just in terms of how your position?

<> Sure, sure. So, there's been a lot of headlines, as you know on, rejection rates and referrals not admitted that you're referring to. What I would tell you is, I don't believe that, that's resulting in, losing market share to competitors. Because we got pretty strong data, especially with a few data points out there. That's been public on the rates that others are experiencing where we're significantly below those levels. And we've seen an increase in not admitted, but nowhere near as dramatic as what we're hearing and reading in the space. So that would lead me to believe that it's not going to competitors. I think some of the other pieces to your assumption may be accurate where either they're held up in a facility a little bit longer than they otherwise would, and the initiation of care starts a bit delayed that could be in play some within the industry and what you're seeing in the length of stay dynamics, especially on the hospice side. But what I guess, we're watching more closely is, if we have a slight delay in processing the admission, still staying in contact with both the referral source and the patient as appropriate to be able to get them, as quickly as we get an employee back from quarantine, or we're able to hire to be able to get that throughput coming. So that really Gary, when you look at the growth in the referral sources and we've, really put a lot of that data out there, you want to keep good relations and keep that sticky, so to speak. So, all in all, I feel like we're in a really good position as it relates to the referral dynamic and as the labor market is improving, and we're seeing that we're really seeing, census and admits start to take off again. <> <> Just moving on to the labor environment you you've guided for higher costs than you would typically see are historically seen in 2022, I guess my own personal view is, with Omicron being sort of the third significant wave of COVID in a two year period of time, our expectation is almost any provider knock on wood - we don't see another wave has surely seen, the peak of contract labor and overtime, and resignations and turnover. Like surely we've seen the peak and it may not, may not be improving very quickly yet, but I have a hard time imagining that three months from now, six months from now, this question about labor costs and availability hasn't improve to some degree. Do you share that view? And do you think - the other part of the question is, how do you think Home Health and Hospice is positioned for these clinicians, as we we've seen hospital nurses that were in the ER or the ICU completely burned out and if they were older in retirement age and some of them have given up and moved on, but you didn't see quite that level of pressure and term over at some ambulatory sites that weren't necessarily, there's like nine to five jobs scheduled surgeries, not as exposed to sort of the COVID business. It strikes me that your labor force is, is kind of a different type of nurse who more independent perhaps gets to sort of control their own hours and number of visits doesn't have to work, 12 hour shifts sort of thing. So, two things, one, how do you think this intense pressure around the first quarter, develops over the course of the year and

just longer term, does it make Home Health and Hospice nursing more or less attractive versus, where you're going to be competing with for this workforce? <> <> Sure, sure. So maybe I'll break it down in two ways, on just the sheer cost side, and then the availability side. Because I really like the way you frame that up. On the cost side we've baked in about a 3% to 5% as you know, increase in labor costs year-over-year in our 2022 guidance, we're estimating 3% to 5% increase over 2021. And the increase includes as you just pointed out higher contract labor for sure, in the first half. And I think as you were framing up your question, you even said, three to six months that's very consistent with our expectations. We're starting to see it moderate. We're starting to see incremental and sequential improvement there. And all the metrics that we're monitoring, whether it's contract labor utilization, employees on quarantine, the level of sign on and retention bonuses, all those key variables are starting to moderate. Now, I do believe it's going to take that kind of three to six month timeframe, which if you look in our supplemental deck we provided, we gave some real granular kind of quarter-over-quarter expectations of how that's going to moderate throughout the year. Just maybe to focus in on one component of that we're assuming about 4% contract nursing utilization in Q1 with a step down of about a 100 basis points in each of Q2 and Q3. Pre-pandemic, we ran about 1% to 1.5% of nursing visits that were performed by contract labor. So it, if that progression plays out, like we believe it to, then we'll be back to kind of a normalized range back half of this year entering next year. So, as I think about the second part of your question, Gary, on just the preference of the nursing pool, there's so much out the there about just the shortage overall in the nursing pool. I do think we are in a unique position with maybe a preferred side of care, not only for patients and families, but for the nurses themselves. When you come into to Home Health and Hospice, you have a much more flexible schedule and more and more as we're engaging and we put a lot of stats out there about our hiring velocity and the number of gross and net hires we're experiencing a lot of those are not only, describing what you just said, just the burnout and, being tired from in facility work. But they're also just looking for more flexibility and the ability to work their schedule around some of their other demands and throughout COVID, those demands have also included, my kids might be in quarantine or they might be at having schooling at home virtually or what have you. So, I do think, we've had more flow into our industry than previously, and that's not just kind of anecdotal or a gut feeling for you. We monitor every month where our hires are coming from, and over the last six months, we have seen month-over-month and increase in our new hires that came out of institutional settings. So, I think that does really support the point you made. <> <> Interesting. Just because it's so related I'm going to a client question early, because it's sort of on this topic. One more can LHC do to shift its care delivery service model from being human capital dependent to including more technology to replace some of that human capital is that