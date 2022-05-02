Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. LHC Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHCG   US50187A1079

LHC GROUP, INC.

(LHCG)
05/02 02:48:31 pm EDT
166.31 USD   +0.28%
02:28pLHC GROUP INVESTOR ALERT - Kuznicki Law PLLC Investigates Proposed Sale of LHC Group, Inc. - LHCG
BU
04/27LHC GROUP INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of LHC Group, Inc. - LHCG
BU
04/25Deutsche Bank Downgrades LHC Group to Hold From Buy, Adjusts Price Target to $170 From $190
MT
LHC GROUP INVESTOR ALERT - Kuznicki Law PLLC Investigates Proposed Sale of LHC Group, Inc. - LHCG

05/02/2022 | 02:28pm EDT
Kuznicki Law PLLC is investigating the proposed sale of LHC Group, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LHCG) to Optum, part of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of LHC will receive only $170.00 in cash for each share of LHC that they own.

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact us toll free at 833-938-0905, via email (dk@kclasslaw.com), or visit https://kclasslaw.com/cases/ma/nasdaqgs-lhcg/ to learn more.

Kuznicki Law PLLC is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a Company lead to artificial inflation of the Company’s stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 507 M - -
Net income 2022 174 M - -
Net Debt 2022 741 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 144 M 5 144 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,35x
EV / Sales 2023 2,13x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 80,4%
Chart LHC GROUP, INC.
LHC Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LHC GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Keith G. Myers Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joshua L. Proffitt President & Chief Operating Officer
Dale G. Mackel Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Angie M. Begnaud Chief Clinical Officer & Executive Vice President
Benjamin Doga Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LHC GROUP, INC.20.86%5 144
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-6.81%126 172
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-16.49%64 798
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-15.04%29 384
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-23.53%22 274
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-4.52%19 894