LHC : Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding, among other things, future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Words such as "anticipate," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "will," "estimate," "may," "could," "should," "outlook," and "guidance" and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions, events or results identify forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and involve estimates, expectations and projections. Investors are cautioned that all such forward- looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and those otherwise described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Many of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
This presentation includes certain financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. The company uses these non-GAAP financial measures in operating its business because management believes they are less susceptible to variances in actual operating performance that can result from the excluded items. The company presents these financial measures to investors because they believe they are useful to investors in evaluating the primary factors that drive the company's operating performance. The items excluded from these non-GAAP measures are important in understanding LHC Group's financial performance, and any non-GAAP measures presented should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, GAAP financial measures. Since these non-GAAP financial measures are not measures determined in accordance with GAAP, have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, these measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. EBITDA of LHC Group is defined as net income (loss) before income tax benefit (expense), interest expense, and depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA of LHC Group is defined as net income (loss) before income tax expense benefit (expense), depreciation and amortization expense, and transaction costs related to previous transactions.
LHC GROUP OVERVIEW
% of 2021 Revenue
6.0%
1.5%
8.5%
HH
Hospice
14.1%
HCBS
Facility-based
LEGEND:
69.9%
HCI
Home Health
Hospice
HCBS
Home Health & Hospice
Home Health & HCBS
Home Health, Hospice, & HCBS
557
170
136
12
95
home health locations
hospice locations
home & community based
long term acute care
other service locations
services locations
hospital locations
435
68%
12M+
3,600
64,000
leading hospital
of the U.S. population aged
annual patient encounters
referral hospitals
referral physicians
JV partners
65+ included in service area
(37 states & the District of Columbia)
PROVEN GROWTH STRATEGY BUILT FOR FUTURE OF IN-HOME HEALTHCARE
In Demand by
Patients, Partners &
Payors
Leadership Having
Positive Impact on
Care & Value
Proposition
Accelerated
Growth with
Multiple Levers
Consolidation
Opportunity in a
Highly Fragmented
Market
Home health in front of industry tailwinds with transition to value-based reimbursement and visibility on the reimbursement landscape
Preferred setting for lower cost-of-care and higher quality proven out through COVID-19 and ability to treat higher acuity patients
Exceptional execution of PDGM care and operational models promoted swift, comprehensive approach to COVID-19 and real-time demonstration of value proposition to partners, payors and patients
ACO management, managed care initiatives and favorable regulatory environment for partnerships complement leadership in clinical quality
Sequential organic growth fed by clinical quality, unique referrals leading to incremental market share gains complemented by co-location strategy
Continued momentum of growth from existing and potential JV partners and acquisitions fueled by strong balance sheet
Multi-faceted M&A pipeline reflects growth in home health, hospice, HCBS and joint ventures
Proven track record of leveraging national scale to capture organic market share and executing M&A strategy to accelerate inorganic growth
MOST APPROPRIATE AND COST-EFFECTIVE SETTING OF CARE
65+population in U.S. expected to nearly double by 2060 to 95 million
Stable to increasingreimbursement rates
Transition to valued-based reimbursement and highly coordinated care greatly
benefits in home care
Risk bearing entities are looking to LHC Group for post acute cost and care management
Quality scores are driving strong organic growth, higher reimbursement tied to those
scores, bonus payments and market share gains
