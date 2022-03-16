Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. LHC Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHCG   US50187A1079

LHC GROUP, INC.

(LHCG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LHC : Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference

03/16/2022 | 09:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare

Conference

March 2022

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Nasdaq: LHCG

Please visit the Investors section on our website at Investor.LHCgroup.comfor additional information on LHC Group and the industry.

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" (as defined in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) regarding, among other things, future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Words such as "anticipate," "expect," "project," "intend," "believe," "will," "estimate," "may," "could," "should," "outlook," and "guidance" and words and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of future plans, actions, events or results identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and involve estimates, expectations and projections. Investors are cautioned that all such forward- looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events or results described in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and those otherwise described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Many of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict. Because of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This presentation includes certain financial measures that were not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), including EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. The company uses these non-GAAP financial measures in operating its business because management believes they are less susceptible to variances in actual operating performance that can result from the excluded items. The company presents these financial measures to investors because they believe they are useful to investors in evaluating the primary factors that drive the company's operating performance. The items excluded from these non-GAAP measures are important in understanding LHC Group's financial performance, and any non-GAAP measures presented should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, GAAP financial measures. Since these non-GAAP financial measures are not measures determined in accordance with GAAP, have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, these measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies. EBITDA of LHC Group is defined as net income (loss) before income tax benefit (expense), interest expense, and depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA of LHC Group is defined as net income (loss) before income tax expense benefit (expense), depreciation and amortization expense, and transaction costs related to previous transactions.

2

LHC GROUP OVERVIEW

% of 2021 Revenue

6.0%

1.5%

8.5%

HH

Hospice

14.1%

HCBS

Facility-based

LEGEND:

69.9%

HCI

Home Health

Hospice

HCBS

Home Health & Hospice

Home Health & HCBS

Home Health, Hospice, & HCBS

557

170

136

12

95

home health locations

hospice locations

home & community based

long term acute care

other service locations

services locations

hospital locations

435

68%

12M+

3,600

64,000

leading hospital

of the U.S. population aged

annual patient encounters

referral hospitals

referral physicians

JV partners

65+ included in service area

(37 states & the District of Columbia)

3

PROVEN GROWTH STRATEGY BUILT FOR FUTURE OF IN-HOME HEALTHCARE

In Demand by

Patients, Partners &

Payors

Leadership Having

Positive Impact on

Care & Value

Proposition

Accelerated

Growth with

Multiple Levers

Consolidation

Opportunity in a

Highly Fragmented

Market

Home health in front of industry tailwinds with transition to value-based reimbursement and visibility on the reimbursement landscape

Preferred setting for lower cost-of-care and higher quality proven out through COVID-19 and ability to treat higher acuity patients

Exceptional execution of PDGM care and operational models promoted swift, comprehensive approach to COVID-19 and real-time demonstration of value proposition to partners, payors and patients

ACO management, managed care initiatives and favorable regulatory environment for partnerships complement leadership in clinical quality

Sequential organic growth fed by clinical quality, unique referrals leading to incremental market share gains complemented by co-location strategy

Continued momentum of growth from existing and potential JV partners and acquisitions fueled by strong balance sheet

Multi-faceted M&A pipeline reflects growth in home health, hospice, HCBS and joint ventures

Proven track record of leveraging national scale to capture organic market share and executing M&A strategy to accelerate inorganic growth

4

MOST APPROPRIATE AND COST-EFFECTIVE SETTING OF CARE

  • 65+ population in U.S. expected to nearly double by 2060 to 95 million
  • Stable to increasing reimbursement rates
  • Transition to valued-based reimbursement and highly coordinated care greatly

benefits in home care

  • Risk bearing entities are looking to LHC Group for post acute cost and care management
  • Quality scores are driving strong organic growth, higher reimbursement tied to those

scores, bonus payments and market share gains

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

LHC Group Inc. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 13:37:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LHC GROUP, INC.
09:38aLHC : Oppenheimer 32nd Annual Healthcare Conference
PU
09:29aLHC GROUP, INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03/15LHC Group Agrees to Form Home Health Service Joint Venture With Archbold Medical Center
MT
03/15Archbold Medical Center Partners with LHC Group for Home Health Services
PR
03/15Archbold Medical Center and LHC Group Signs Definitive Agreement to Form New Joint Vent..
CI
03/14LHC Group to present at investor conferences in March
PR
03/11LHC : Cowen 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference Transcript
PU
03/10Truist Securities Adjusts LHC Group's Price Target to $185 From $175, Reiterates Buy Ra..
MT
03/08LHC : Cowen 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference Transcript
PU
03/03LHC Group to present at Cowen 42nd Annual Healthcare Conference
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LHC GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 509 M - -
Net income 2022 174 M - -
Net cash 2022 79,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 390 M 4 390 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
EV / Sales 2023 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 23 000
Free-Float 80,3%
Chart LHC GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
LHC Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LHC GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 138,57 $
Average target price 170,08 $
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Keith G. Myers Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joshua L. Proffitt President & Chief Operating Officer
Dale G. Mackel Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Angie M. Begnaud Chief Clinical Officer & Executive Vice President
Benjamin Doga Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LHC GROUP, INC.0.98%4 390
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION3.70%140 412
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.3.99%80 690
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-13.58%25 361
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-36.28%22 858
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.14.08%19 626