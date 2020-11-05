LHC : XBRL Q3 2020
11/05/2020 | 05:32pm EST
Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
Cover page
Cover page - shares
9 Months Ended
Sep. 30, 2020
Nov. 03, 2020
Cover [Abstract]
Document Type
10-Q
Document Quarterly Report
true
Document Transition Report
false
Document Period End Date
Sep. 30, 2020
Entity File Number
001-33989
Entity Registrant Name
LHC Group, Inc
Entity Central Index Key
0001303313
Current Fiscal Year End Date
--12-31
Document Fiscal Year Focus
2020
Document Fiscal Period Focus
Q3
Amendment Flag
false
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code
DE
Entity Tax Identification Number
71-0918189
Entity Address, Address Line One
901 Hugh Wallis Road South
Entity Address, City or Town
Lafayette
Entity Address, State or Province
LA
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code
70508
City Area Code
337
Local Phone Number
233-1307
Title of 12(b) Security
Common Stock, par value of $0.01
Trading Symbol
LHCG
Security Exchange Name
NASDAQ
Entity Current Reporting Status
Yes
Entity Interactive Data Current
Yes
Entity Filer Category
Large Accelerated Filer
Entity Small Business
false
Entity Emerging Growth Company
false
Entity Shell Company
false
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding
31,592,259
Sales 2020
2 051 M
-
-
Net income 2020
125 M
-
-
Net Debt 2020
62,1 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
58,2x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
7 208 M
7 208 M
-
EV / Sales 2020
3,55x
EV / Sales 2021
3,22x
Nbr of Employees
22 785
Free-Float
81,6%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
12
Average target price
239,27 $
Last Close Price
231,49 $
Spread / Highest target
10,2%
Spread / Average Target
3,36%
Spread / Lowest Target
-11,4%
