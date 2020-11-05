Log in
LHC GROUP, INC.

(LHCG)
LHC : XBRL Q3 2020

11/05/2020 | 05:32pm EST

Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

Cover page

Cover page - shares

9 Months Ended

Sep. 30, 2020

Nov. 03, 2020

Cover [Abstract]
Document Type 10-Q
Document Quarterly Report true
Document Transition Report false
Document Period End Date Sep. 30, 2020
Entity File Number 001-33989
Entity Registrant Name LHC Group, Inc
Entity Central Index Key 0001303313
Current Fiscal Year End Date --12-31
Document Fiscal Year Focus 2020
Document Fiscal Period Focus Q3
Amendment Flag false
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code DE
Entity Tax Identification Number 71-0918189
Entity Address, Address Line One 901 Hugh Wallis Road South
Entity Address, City or Town Lafayette
Entity Address, State or Province LA
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code 70508
City Area Code 337
Local Phone Number 233-1307
Title of 12(b) Security Common Stock, par value of $0.01
Trading Symbol LHCG
Security Exchange Name NASDAQ
Entity Current Reporting Status Yes
Entity Interactive Data Current Yes
Entity Filer Category Large Accelerated Filer
Entity Small Business false
Entity Emerging Growth Company false
Entity Shell Company false
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding 31,592,259

Disclaimer

LHC Group Inc. published this content on 03 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 November 2020 22:31:06 UTC

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 051 M - -
Net income 2020 125 M - -
Net Debt 2020 62,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 58,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 7 208 M 7 208 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,55x
EV / Sales 2021 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 22 785
Free-Float 81,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 239,27 $
Last Close Price 231,49 $
Spread / Highest target 10,2%
Spread / Average Target 3,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Keith G. Myers Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Joshua L. Proffitt President & Chief Financial Officer
Angie M. Begnaud Chief Clinical Officer & Executive Vice President
Benjamin Doga Lead Medical Director
Huong Tricia Nguyen Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LHC GROUP, INC.68.04%7 313
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-18.74%79 006
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-10.83%44 598
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.120.20%41 799
TELADOC HEALTH, INC.149.06%28 749
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA7.16%24 236
