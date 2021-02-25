|
LHC : announces fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results
LAFAYETTE, La., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Unless otherwise noted, all results are compared with the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.
Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results
- Net service revenue was $532.3 million.
- Net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders increased 39.3% to $30.4 million, or $0.97 per diluted share.
- Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders increased 23.0% to $44.2 million, or $1.40 adjusted earnings per diluted share. Adjusted results for the fourth quarter of 2020 exclude a pre-tax amount of $3.2 million in acquisition and de novo related expenses, $12.2 million in COVID-19 related costs and expenses for purchases of personal protective equipment (PPE), supplies, employee related costs and expenses and other categories of costs and expenses incurred in response to the pandemic and $4.0 million in costs, expenses and impairments related to agency closures or consolidations.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 28.3% to $68.4 million.
Full Year 2020 Financial Results
- Net service revenue was $2.063 billion.
- Net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders increased 16.6% to $111.6 million, or $3.56 per diluted share.
- Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders increased 12.9% to $157.3 million, or $5.01 per diluted share. Adjusted results for the full year 2020 exclude a pre-tax amount of $7.8 million in acquisition and de novo related expenses, $52.8 million in COVID-19 related costs and expenses noted above and $5.2 million in costs, expenses and impairments related to agency closures or consolidations.
- Adjusted EBITDA increased 12.5% to $238.7 million.
A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial results in this release appears on pages 12-13.
Operational and Strategic Highlights
- LHC Group's quality and patient satisfaction scores continue to exceed the national average as the Company remains a leader among industry peers.
- Organic growth in home health admissions increased 2.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with the same period in 2019 and increased sequentially by 1.0% over the third quarter of 2020.
- Continued strong sequential organic growth in home health Medicare revenue with a 4.6% sequential increase in the fourth quarter of 2020 following a 10.7% sequential increase in the third quarter of 2020.
- Non-Medicare episodic organic growth in home health admissions increased by 28.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with the same period in 2019 and increased by 32.0% in 2020 over 2019.
- Organic growth in hospice admissions increased 10.9% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with the same period in 2019 and increased by 4.6% sequentially over the third quarter of 2020.
- On October 1, 2020, LHC Group finalized a joint venture with University Health Care System to enhance home health and hospice services in Georgia and South Carolina. The joint venture includes ten total locations and LHC Group expects incremental annualized revenue from this joint venture of approximately $8.3 million.
- On October 1, 2020, LHC Group finalized a joint venture with Northeast Georgia Health System to share ownership of SunCrest Home Health in Gainesville, Georgia. LHC Group also closed on the purchase of Santa Rita Hospice in Aurora, Colorado, where it will operate under the At Home Hospice name in a shared space with LHC Group's home health provider in Aurora.
- On November 1, 2020, LHC Group finalized an expansion of its joint venture with CHRISTUS Health with the addition of a hospice provider in San Marcos, Texas. LHC Group expects incremental annualized revenue from this joint venture of approximately $1.6 million.
- On December 31, 2020, LHC Group finalized the purchase of Grace Hospice in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Valley Hospice and East Valley Palliative Care in Mesa, Arizona. The Company expects the purchase of Grace Hospice to produce approximately $12.1 million in annualized revenue. The Company expects the purchase of Valley Hospice and East Valley Palliative Care to produce approximately $4.8 million in annualized revenue.
Commenting on the results, Keith G. Myers, LHC Group's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "LHC Group plays an increasingly critical role in the nation's healthcare system with the last twelve months clearly demonstrating the importance of home as the most patient-preferred and cost-effective setting for care. The swift, comprehensive approach we took to the public health emergency caused by COVID-19 had a positive impact on the evolution of healthcare delivery models, helped to protect our employees and patients, boosted our organic growth trajectory and strengthened our value proposition to patients, partners and payors. Looking ahead to 2021 and beyond, we believe LHC Group has an unprecedented opportunity to lead our industry's transition to value-based care and address the growing needs of the population aged 65 and over that is expected to double by 2060."
COVID-19 Update
The COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on our operations and financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 with a continued impact expected in 2021, although to a lesser extent than what we have experienced to date. During the fourth quarter, we incurred $12.2 million ($8.6 million net of tax), or $0.27 per diluted share, in additional COVID-19 costs and expenses related to PPE, supplies, employee related costs and expenses, including, without limitation, bonuses, increased wages, and wage supplements for front line caregivers, and other categories of costs and expenses incurred in response to the pandemic. For the year ended December 31, 2020 we incurred $52.8 million ($38.6 million net of tax), or $1.23 per diluted share, in COVID-19 costs and expenses.
LHC Group has also implemented a number of cost containment initiatives, including eliminating non-essential travel and expenses and other measures. We continue to have strong access to capital with approximately $530 million of available liquidity from cash and our revolving credit facility net of the $411.3 million liability associated with the Medicare Accelerated and Advance Payments and Provider Relief Funds.
Since April 2020, we received funds totaling $318.0 million under the Medicare Accelerated and Advance Payment Program as provided for by the CARES Act. The accelerated Medicare payments are interest free and the program currently requires that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) recoup the accelerated payments beginning 12 months after receipt by the provider, by withholding 25% of future Medicare fee-for service payments for claims for 11 months and then withholding 50% of future Medicare fee-for service payments for claims for an additional six months. An interest rate of 4% will be assessed on any outstanding balances after 29 months from the date of the initial advance but we intend to repay the full amount before any interest will accrue. Cash flows from operations for the full year ended December 31, 2020 included $318.0 million of accelerated Medicare payments, all of which remains deferred on the balance sheet at December 31, 2020.
As of December 31, 2020, we have received funds totaling $93.3 million related to the Provider Relief Fund as provided for by the CARES Act. The full amount received was recorded as a short-term liability in government stimulus advance in our condensed consolidated balance sheet, but no funds were recognized in our condensed consolidated statements of income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. It is our intent to return the funds to the government.
COVID-19 Trends
Please refer to the supplemental information that can be found under Financial Results on the Company's Investor Relations page to access more detailed statistics on pre-COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 trends.
Full Year 2021 and First Quarter 2021 Guidance
Full year 2021 net service revenue is expected to be in a range of $2.2 billion to $2.26 billion, adjusted earnings per diluted share is expected to be in a range of $5.65 to $5.90, and EBITDA, less non-controlling interest, is expected to be in a range of $268 million to $280 million.
For the first quarter ending March 31, 2021, net service revenue is expected to be $515 million to $530 million, adjusted earnings per diluted share is expected to be in a range of $1.20 to $1.30, and EBITDA, less non-controlling interest, is expected to be in a range of $55 million to $60 million.
The Company's guidance ranges reflect a number of assumptions that are subject to change based on uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company's guidance ranges do not take into account the impact of future COVID-19 related costs and expenses. The Company is estimating COVID-19 related costs and expenses in the range of $20 million to $25 million in the full year of 2021 and $8 million to $12 million in the first quarter of 2021. The Company's guidance ranges also do not take into account reimbursement changes, if any, future acquisitions, if made, de novo locations, if opened, location closures, if any, or future legal expenses, if necessary. Please refer to the supplemental information that can be found under Financial Results on the Company's Investor Relations page to access more detailed guidance assumptions.
Joshua L. Proffitt, LHC Group's President, added, "Our original intent for 2020 and all of the work we had accomplished beforehand was to exit the year with maximum velocity into 2021. While the shape of that trajectory was altered by the public health emergency, we have been able to generate sequential quarterly improvement in our organic admissions growth, census and number of unique physician referrals since the peak of the pandemic. This re-acceleration in our business to pre-pandemic levels was a direct result of the real-time demonstration of our value proposition, leading quality and patient satisfaction scores, extraordinary commitment from our employees and the contributions from our joint venture and co-location strategies. The high-quality growth we are generating from our differentiated strategy positions us very well to deliver for our patients, employees, partners and shareholders in 2021."
About LHC Group, Inc.
LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations for communities around the nation, offering quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. The company's approximately 30,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home and community based services, and facility-based care in 35 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 60 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. As the preferred joint venture partner for almost 400 leading U.S. hospitals and health systems, LHC Group works in cooperation with providers to customize each partnership and reach more patients and families with an effective and efficient model of care.
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
(Unaudited)
For the Year Ended Dec. 31,
2020
2019
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash
$
286,569
$
31,672
Receivables:
Patient accounts receivable
301,209
284,962
Other receivables
11,522
10,832
Total receivables
312,731
295,794
Prepaid income taxes
—
9,652
Prepaid expenses
22,058
21,304
Other current assets
25,664
21,852
Total current assets
647,022
380,274
Property, building and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $82,721 and $69,441, respectively
138,366
97,908
Goodwill
1,259,147
1,219,972
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $17,659 and $16,431, respectively
315,355
305,556
Assets held for sale
1,900
2,500
Operating lease right of use asset
100,046
95,452
Other assets
21,518
38,633
Total assets
$
2,483,354
$
2,140,295
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
$
64,864
$
83,572
Salaries, wages, and benefits payable
88,666
85,631
Self-insurance reserves
35,103
31,188
Government stimulus advance
93,257
—
Contract liabilities – deferred revenue
317,962
—
Current operating lease liabilities
32,676
28,701
Amounts due to governmental entities
1,516
1,880
Income taxes payable
21,464
—
Current liabilities – deferred employer payroll tax
25,928
—
Total current liabilities
681,436
230,972
Deferred income taxes
47,237
60,498
Income taxes payable
6,203
3,867
Revolving credit facility
20,000
253,000
Other long term liabilities
25,928
—
Operating lease payable
70,275
69,556
Total liabilities
851,079
617,893
Noncontrolling interest – redeemable
18,921
15,151
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock – $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding
—
—
Common stock – $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 36,355,497 and 36,129,280 shares
issued, and 31,139,840 and 30,992,390 shares outstanding, respectively
364
361
Treasury stock – 5,215,657 and 5,136,890 shares at cost, respectively
(69,011)
(60,060)
Additional paid-in capital
962,120
949,321
Retained earnings
635,297
523,701
Total LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity
1,528,770
1,413,323
Noncontrolling interest – non-redeemable
84,584
93,928
Total stockholders' equity
1,613,354
1,507,251
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
2,483,354
$
2,140,295
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Year Ended
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net service revenue
$
532,329
$
531,315
$
2,063,204
$
2,080,241
Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization)
317,243
343,267
1,250,403
1,324,887
Gross margin
215,086
188,048
812,801
755,354
General and administrative expenses
162,944
155,372
632,847
596,006
Impairment of intangibles and other
1,227
200
1,849
7,734
Operating income
50,915
32,476
178,105
151,614
Interest expense
(89)
(2,622)
(4,129)
(11,155)
Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest
50,826
29,854
173,976
140,459
Income tax expense
12,862
3,942
36,043
26,607
Net income
37,964
25,912
137,933
113,852
Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
7,584
4,109
26,337
18,126
Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders
$
30,380
$
21,803
$
111,596
$
95,726
Earnings per share:
Basic
$
0.98
$
0.70
$
3.59
$
3.09
Diluted
$
0.97
$
0.70
$
3.56
$
3.07
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
31,128
30,978
31,092
30,933
Diluted
31,443
31,270
31,366
31,210
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)
For the Year Ended December 31,
2020
2019
Operating activities:
Net income
$
137,933
$
113,852
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
21,249
18,254
Amortization and impairment of operating lease right of use asset
34,546
33,368
Stock-based compensation expense
14,347
9,646
Deferred income taxes
(13,261)
18,400
Loss on disposal of assets
412
802
Impairment of intangibles and other
1,849
7,734
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Receivables
(16,561)
(38,907)
Prepaid expenses
(754)
3,530
Other assets
(3,169)
(2,923)
Prepaid income taxes
9,652
(78)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(22,506)
(457)
Salaries, wages, and benefits payable and self-insurance reserves
6,482
(2,625)
Other long term liabilities
51,856
—
Contract liabilities - deferred revenue
317,962
—
Operating lease payable
(34,226)
(28,062)
Income tax payable
23,800
(431)
Net amounts due to/from governmental entities
(364)
(1,641)
Net cash provided by operating activities
529,247
130,462
Investing activities:
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(24,545)
(74,293)
Proceeds from sale of assets
7,920
—
Purchases of property, building and equipment
(65,875)
(33,609)
Net cash used in investing activities
(82,500)
(107,902)
Financing activities:
Proceeds from line of credit
296,229
267,000
Payments on line of credit
(529,229)
(249,000)
Government stimulus advance
93,257
—
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
2,177
2,066
Payments on debt
—
(7,650)
Noncontrolling interest distributions
(24,837)
(24,082)
Purchase of additional controlling interest
(24,295)
(19,663)
Sale of noncontrolling interest
4,856
756
Withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation
(10,008)
(10,687)
Exercise of options
—
1,009
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(191,850)
(40,251)
Change in cash
254,897
(17,691)
Cash at beginning of period
31,672
49,363
Cash at end of period
$
286,569
$
31,672
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
Interest paid
$
5,011
$
11,015
Income taxes paid
$
16,830
$
10,109
Non-Cash Operating activity:
Operating right of use assets in exchange for lease obligations
43,047
129,290
Non-Cash Investing activity:
Accrued capital expenditures
2,922
2,729
Non-Cash Financing activity:
Contribution of noncontrolling interest
230
—
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020
Home health
Hospice
Home and
community-
based
Facility-
based
HCI
Total
Net service revenue
$
382,636
$
62,419
$ 50,058
$
31,914
$
5,302
$
532,329
Cost of service revenue
217,554
38,190
36,514
21,487
3,498
317,243
Gross margin
165,082
24,229
13,544
10,427
1,804
215,086
General and administrative expenses
119,544
16,894
11,923
11,451
3,132
162,944
Impairment of intangibles and other
1,227
—
—
—
—
1,227
Operating income (loss)
44,311
7,335
1,621
(1,024)
(1,328)
50,915
Interest expense
(52)
(18)
(8)
(9)
(2)
(89)
Income (loss) before income taxes and
noncontrolling interest
44,259
7,317
1,613
(1,033)
(1,330)
50,826
Income tax expense (benefit)
10,936
1,631
301
76
(82)
12,862
Net income (loss)
33,323
5,686
1,312
(1,109)
(1,248)
37,964
Less net income (loss) attributable to
noncontrolling interests
6,154
1,370
104
(35)
(9)
7,584
Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group,
Inc.'s common stockholders
$
27,169
$
4,316
$
1,208
$
(1,074)
$
(1,239)
$
30,380
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended December 31, 2019
Home health
Hospice
Home and
community-
based
Facility-
based
HCI
Total
Net service revenue
$
389,506
$
58,101
$ 50,845
$
27,418
$
5,445
$
531,315
Cost of service revenue
244,953
36,324
38,763
19,462
3,765
343,267
Gross margin
144,553
21,777
12,082
7,956
1,680
188,048
General and administrative expenses
115,161
16,023
11,021
10,348
2,819
155,372
Impairment of intangibles and other
180
20
—
—
—
200
Operating income (loss)
29,212
5,734
1,061
(2,392)
(1,139)
32,476
Interest expense
(1,843)
(293)
(255)
(154)
(77)
(2,622)
Income (loss) before income taxes and
noncontrolling interest
27,369
5,441
806
(2,546)
(1,216)
29,854
Income tax expense (benefit)
3,969
637
115
(501)
(278)
3,942
Net income (loss)
23,400
4,804
691
(2,045)
(938)
25,912
Less net income (loss) attributable to
noncontrolling interests
3,346
1,267
(149)
(344)
(11)
4,109
Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group,
Inc.'s common stockholders
$
20,054
$
3,537
$
840
$
(1,701)
$
(927)
$
21,803
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Year Ended December 31, 2020
Home Health
Hospice
Home and
community-
based
Facility-
based
HCI
Total
Net service revenue
$
1,463,779
$
243,806
$
194,584
$
128,578
$
32,457
$
2,063,204
Cost of service revenue
848,663
150,675
150,378
85,827
14,860
1,250,403
Gross margin
615,116
93,131
44,206
42,751
17,597
812,801
General and administrative expenses
464,568
66,454
45,443
43,435
12,947
632,847
Impairment of intangibles and other
1,249
600
—
—
—
1,849
Operating income (loss)
149,299
26,077
(1,237)
(684)
4,650
178,105
Interest expense
(2,856)
(469)
(390)
(297)
(117)
(4,129)
Income (loss) before income taxes and
noncontrolling interests
146,443
25,608
(1,627)
(981)
4,533
173,976
Income tax expense (benefit)
30,435
4,925
(357)
(185)
1,225
36,043
Net income (loss)
116,008
20,683
(1,270)
(796)
3,308
137,933
Less net income (loss) attributable to
noncontrolling interests
20,525
4,822
(171)
1,193
(32)
26,337
Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group,
Inc.'s common stockholders
$
95,483
$
15,861
$
(1,099)
$
(1,989)
$
3,340
$
111,596
Total assets
$
1,741,044
$
301,475
$
263,708
$
103,401
$
73,726
$
2,483,354
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Year Ended December 31, 2019
Home health
Hospice
Home and
community-
based
Facility-
based
HCI
Total
Net service revenue
$
1,503,393
$
226,922
$
208,455
$
111,809
$
29,662
$
2,080,241
Cost of service revenue
939,035
140,177
157,817
73,274
14,584
1,324,887
Gross margin
564,358
86,745
50,638
38,535
15,078
755,354
General and administrative expenses
437,276
61,190
44,025
38,358
15,157
596,006
Impairment of intangibles and other
7,443
291
—
—
—
7,734
Operating income (loss)
119,639
25,264
6,613
177
(79)
151,614
Interest expense
(7,762)
(1,269)
(1,112)
(678)
(334)
(11,155)
Income (loss) before income taxes and
noncontrolling interests
111,877
23,995
5,501
(501)
(413)
140,459
Income tax expense (benefit)
21,147
4,353
1,394
(204)
(83)
26,607
Net income (loss)
90,730
19,642
4,107
(297)
(330)
113,852
Less net income (loss) attributable to
noncontrolling interests
14,651
3,979
(906)
435
(33)
18,126
Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group,
Inc.'s common stockholders
$
76,079
$
15,663
$
5,013
$
(732)
$
(297)
$
95,726
Total assets
$
1,486,012
$
244,105
$
249,524
$
91,337
$
69,317
$
2,140,295
LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECT CONSOLIDATED KEY STATISTICAL AND FINANCIAL DATA
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
Key Data:
2020
2019
2020
2019
Home Health Services:
Locations
537
553
537
553
Acquired
4
2
13
16
De novo
—
—
1
4
Divested/consolidated
(16)
(4)
(30)
(22)
Total new admissions
104,440
100,445
410,408
389,459
Medicare new admissions
54,968
58,216
221,300
232,007
Average daily census
83,686
78,380
80,112
77,025
Average Medicare daily census
47,219
49,108
46,311
49,341
Medicare completed and billed episodes
89,824
96,065
350,239
372,816
Average Medicare case mix for completed and billed Medicare
episodes
1.01
1.08
1.02
1.09
Average reimbursement per Medicare episode (1)
$
2,840
$
2,795
$
2,795
$
2,837
Total visits
2,100,914
2,581,022
8,282,047
10,283,251
Total Medicare visits
1,355,403
1,640,023
5,445,515
6,688,321
Average visits per Medicare episodes
12.7
17.1
13.2
17.9
Organic growth: (2)
Net revenue
(0.1)
%
4.2
%
(4.8)
%
6.5
%
Net Medicare revenue
(5.0)
%
3.2
%
(9.7)
%
3.4
%
Total new admissions
2.2
%
10.3
%
1.6
%
9.1
%
Medicare new admissions
(6.0)
%
4.2
%
(7.4)
%
2.9
%
Average daily census
4.9
%
5.2
%
1.5
%
5.1
%
Average Medicare daily census
(5.4)
%
0.1
%
(8.2)
%
0.0
%
Medicare completed and billed episodes
(7.9)
%
2.3
%
(8.0)
%
1.3
%
Hospice Services:
Locations
120
110
120
110
Acquired
3
3
6
8
De novo
6
—
6
—
Divested/consolidated
—
(1)
(2)
(6)
Admissions
5,454
4,768
20,460
18,515
Average daily census
4,320
4,238
4,333
4,062
Patient days
397,456
389,926
1,590,322
1,483,146
Average revenue per patient day
$
157.55
$
151.82
$
155.33
$
152.87
Organic growth: (2)
Total new admissions
10.9
%
4.6
%
6.4
%
5.6
%
Home and Community-Based Services:
Locations (3)
124
107
124
107
Acquired
—
2
4
2
De novo
3
—
16
24
Divested/consolidated
(1)
—
(3)
—
Average daily census
14,021
13,896
14,365
13,910
Billable hours
1,884,411
2,111,816
7,734,517
8,907,461
Revenue per billable hour
$
27.33
$
24.96
$
26.22
$
24.06
Facility-Based Services:
Long-term Acute Care
Locations
12
13
12
13
Acquired
—
1
—
1
Divested/consolidated
(1)
—
(1)
—
Patient days
21,836
20,313
89,930
78,837
Average revenue per patient day
$
1,407
$
1,287
$
1,373
$
1,304
Average Daily Census
237
221
246
216
(1)
Prior year Medicare revenue per episode calculation was previously based on standard Medicare episodes. This calculation has been modified to include LUPAs and Outliers in order to achieve a proper comparison to current year under PDGM.
(2)
Organic growth is calculated as the sum of same store plus de novo for the period divided by total from the same period in the prior year.
(3)
The number of locations for HCBS has been updated to not only include the physical standalone locations but also the locations that are part of a home health provider.
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC.
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders
$
30,380
$
21,803
$
111,596
$
95,726
Add (net of tax):
Acquisition and de novo expenses (1)
2,284
5,303
5,629
25,766
Closures/relocations/consolidations (2)
2,856
1,108
3,722
5,830
COVID-19 impact:
Supplies and wage expenses (3)
8,641
—
38,608
—
CARES Act tax benefit (4)
—
—
(2,210)
—
Operation realignment and PDGM implementation cost (5)
—
5,032
—
5,032
Dispute settlements (6)
—
2,671
—
2,671
Provider moratorium impairment (7)
—
—
—
4,332
Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s
common stockholders
$
44,161
$
35,917
$
157,345
$
139,357
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME
ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders
$
0.97
$
0.70
$
3.56
$
3.07
Add (net of tax):
Acquisition and de novo expenses (1)
0.07
0.17
0.17
0.83
Closures/relocations/consolidations (2)
0.09
0.04
0.12
0.19
COVID-19 impact:
Supplies and wage expenses (3)
0.27
—
1.23
—
CARES Act tax benefit (4)
—
—
(0.07)
—
Operation realignment and PDGM implementation cost (5)
—
0.16
—
0.16
Dispute settlements (6)
—
0.08
—
0.08
Provider moratorium impairment (7)
—
—
—
0.14
Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s
common stockholders
$
1.40
$
1.15
$
5.01
$
4.47
RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Amounts in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders
$
30,380
$
21,803
$
111,596
$
95,726
Add:
Income tax expense
12,862
3,942
36,043
26,607
Interest expense, net
89
2,622
4,129
11,156
Depreciation and amortization
5,648
5,442
21,249
18,254
Adjustment items (1)
19,392
19,522
65,731
60,363
Adjusted EBITDA
$
68,371
$
53,331
$
238,748
$
212,106
1. Adjustment items (pre-tax):
Acquisition and de novo expenses (1)
3,214
7,335
7,770
35,640
Closures/relocation/consolidations (2)
4,019
1,532
5,193
8,068
COVID-19 PPE, supplies and wages (3)
12,159
—
52,768
—
Operation realignment and PDGM implementation cost (5)
—
6,960
—
6,960
Dispute settlements (6)
—
3,695
—
3,695
Provider moratorium impairment (7)
—
—
—
6,000
Total adjustments
$
19,392
$
19,522
$
65,731
$
60,363
1.
Expenses and other costs associated with diligence or completed acquisitions and de novos. ($3.2 million pre-tax in the three months ended December 31, 2020 and $7.8 million pre-tax in the twelve months ended December 31, 2020).
2.
Loss on the sale of an asset, impairment and other expenses associated with a closure or consolidation ($4.0 million in the three months ended December 31, 2020 and $5.2 million pre-tax in the twelve months ended December 31, 2020).
3.
COVID-19 related expenses for purchases of personal protective equipment ("PPE"), supplies and employee benefit expenses including, without limitation, bonuses and increased wages, wage supplements and PTO replenishments for front line caregivers. ($12.2 million pre-tax in the three months ended December 31, 2020 and $52.8 million pre-tax in the twelve months ended December 31, 2020).
4.
Tax benefit related to new legislation in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") which lifts certain tax deduction limitations and eliminates 80% of taxable income limitations for Net Operating Losses ("NOL"), which we are now able to fully utilize NOLs associated with Almost Family prior to the merger.
5.
Expenses, severance payments and other expenses and costs associated with a realignment of our home health divisions and PDGM preparedness, software implementation and training cost ($6.9 million pre-tax in the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2019).
6.
In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company settled disputed contractual payments ($3.7 million pre-tax).
7.
During the first quarter of 2019, the Company recorded $6.0 million of moratoria fair value impairment as a result of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") action to remove all federal moratoria with regard to Medicare provider enrollment. In assigning fair value acquired in acquisitions as required by ASC 805, Business Combinations, the Company had assigned fair value to Certificates of need or license moratoria, as applicable, in certain states.
|