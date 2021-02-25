LHC : announces fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results

LAFAYETTE, La., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) announced its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Unless otherwise noted, all results are compared with the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Net service revenue was $532.3 million .

. Net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders increased 39.3% to $30.4 million , or $0.97 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders increased 23.0% to $44.2 million , or $1.40 adjusted earnings per diluted share. Adjusted results for the fourth quarter of 2020 exclude a pre-tax amount of $3.2 million in acquisition and de novo related expenses, $12.2 million in COVID-19 related costs and expenses for purchases of personal protective equipment (PPE), supplies, employee related costs and expenses and other categories of costs and expenses incurred in response to the pandemic and $4.0 million in costs, expenses and impairments related to agency closures or consolidations.

, or adjusted earnings per diluted share. Adjusted results for the fourth quarter of 2020 exclude a pre-tax amount of in acquisition and related expenses, in COVID-19 related costs and expenses for purchases of personal protective equipment (PPE), supplies, employee related costs and expenses and other categories of costs and expenses incurred in response to the pandemic and in costs, expenses and impairments related to agency closures or consolidations. Adjusted EBITDA increased 28.3% to $68.4 million .

Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Net service revenue was $2.063 billion .

. Net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders increased 16.6% to $111.6 million , or $3.56 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group's common stockholders increased 12.9% to $157.3 million , or $5.01 per diluted share. Adjusted results for the full year 2020 exclude a pre-tax amount of $7.8 million in acquisition and de novo related expenses, $52.8 million in COVID-19 related costs and expenses noted above and $5.2 million in costs, expenses and impairments related to agency closures or consolidations.

, or per diluted share. Adjusted results for the full year 2020 exclude a pre-tax amount of in acquisition and related expenses, in COVID-19 related costs and expenses noted above and in costs, expenses and impairments related to agency closures or consolidations. Adjusted EBITDA increased 12.5% to $238.7 million .

A reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial results in this release appears on pages 12-13.

Operational and Strategic Highlights

LHC Group's quality and patient satisfaction scores continue to exceed the national average as the Company remains a leader among industry peers.

Organic growth in home health admissions increased 2.2% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with the same period in 2019 and increased sequentially by 1.0% over the third quarter of 2020.

Continued strong sequential organic growth in home health Medicare revenue with a 4.6% sequential increase in the fourth quarter of 2020 following a 10.7% sequential increase in the third quarter of 2020.

Non-Medicare episodic organic growth in home health admissions increased by 28.7% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with the same period in 2019 and increased by 32.0% in 2020 over 2019.

Organic growth in hospice admissions increased 10.9% in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with the same period in 2019 and increased by 4.6% sequentially over the third quarter of 2020.

On October 1, 2020 , LHC Group finalized a joint venture with University Health Care System to enhance home health and hospice services in Georgia and South Carolina . The joint venture includes ten total locations and LHC Group expects incremental annualized revenue from this joint venture of approximately $8.3 million .

, LHC Group finalized a joint venture with University Health Care System to enhance home health and hospice services in and . The joint venture includes ten total locations and LHC Group expects incremental annualized revenue from this joint venture of approximately . On October 1, 2020 , LHC Group finalized a joint venture with Northeast Georgia Health System to share ownership of SunCrest Home Health in Gainesville, Georgia . LHC Group also closed on the purchase of Santa Rita Hospice in Aurora, Colorado , where it will operate under the At Home Hospice name in a shared space with LHC Group's home health provider in Aurora .

, LHC Group finalized a joint venture with Northeast Georgia Health System to share ownership of SunCrest Home Health in . LHC Group also closed on the purchase of Santa Rita Hospice in , where it will operate under the At Home Hospice name in a shared space with LHC Group's home health provider in . On November 1, 2020 , LHC Group finalized an expansion of its joint venture with CHRISTUS Health with the addition of a hospice provider in San Marcos, Texas . LHC Group expects incremental annualized revenue from this joint venture of approximately $1.6 million .

, LHC Group finalized an expansion of its joint venture with CHRISTUS Health with the addition of a hospice provider in . LHC Group expects incremental annualized revenue from this joint venture of approximately . On December 31, 2020 , LHC Group finalized the purchase of Grace Hospice in Tulsa, Oklahoma and Valley Hospice and East Valley Palliative Care in Mesa, Arizona . The Company expects the purchase of Grace Hospice to produce approximately $12.1 million in annualized revenue. The Company expects the purchase of Valley Hospice and East Valley Palliative Care to produce approximately $4.8 million in annualized revenue.

Commenting on the results, Keith G. Myers, LHC Group's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said, "LHC Group plays an increasingly critical role in the nation's healthcare system with the last twelve months clearly demonstrating the importance of home as the most patient-preferred and cost-effective setting for care. The swift, comprehensive approach we took to the public health emergency caused by COVID-19 had a positive impact on the evolution of healthcare delivery models, helped to protect our employees and patients, boosted our organic growth trajectory and strengthened our value proposition to patients, partners and payors. Looking ahead to 2021 and beyond, we believe LHC Group has an unprecedented opportunity to lead our industry's transition to value-based care and address the growing needs of the population aged 65 and over that is expected to double by 2060."

COVID-19 Update

The COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on our operations and financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 with a continued impact expected in 2021, although to a lesser extent than what we have experienced to date. During the fourth quarter, we incurred $12.2 million ($8.6 million net of tax), or $0.27 per diluted share, in additional COVID-19 costs and expenses related to PPE, supplies, employee related costs and expenses, including, without limitation, bonuses, increased wages, and wage supplements for front line caregivers, and other categories of costs and expenses incurred in response to the pandemic. For the year ended December 31, 2020 we incurred $52.8 million ($38.6 million net of tax), or $1.23 per diluted share, in COVID-19 costs and expenses.

LHC Group has also implemented a number of cost containment initiatives, including eliminating non-essential travel and expenses and other measures. We continue to have strong access to capital with approximately $530 million of available liquidity from cash and our revolving credit facility net of the $411.3 million liability associated with the Medicare Accelerated and Advance Payments and Provider Relief Funds.

Since April 2020, we received funds totaling $318.0 million under the Medicare Accelerated and Advance Payment Program as provided for by the CARES Act. The accelerated Medicare payments are interest free and the program currently requires that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) recoup the accelerated payments beginning 12 months after receipt by the provider, by withholding 25% of future Medicare fee-for service payments for claims for 11 months and then withholding 50% of future Medicare fee-for service payments for claims for an additional six months. An interest rate of 4% will be assessed on any outstanding balances after 29 months from the date of the initial advance but we intend to repay the full amount before any interest will accrue. Cash flows from operations for the full year ended December 31, 2020 included $318.0 million of accelerated Medicare payments, all of which remains deferred on the balance sheet at December 31, 2020.

As of December 31, 2020, we have received funds totaling $93.3 million related to the Provider Relief Fund as provided for by the CARES Act. The full amount received was recorded as a short-term liability in government stimulus advance in our condensed consolidated balance sheet, but no funds were recognized in our condensed consolidated statements of income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. It is our intent to return the funds to the government.

COVID-19 Trends

Please refer to the supplemental information that can be found under Financial Results on the Company's Investor Relations page to access more detailed statistics on pre-COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 trends.

Full Year 2021 and First Quarter 2021 Guidance

Full year 2021 net service revenue is expected to be in a range of $2.2 billion to $2.26 billion, adjusted earnings per diluted share is expected to be in a range of $5.65 to $5.90, and EBITDA, less non-controlling interest, is expected to be in a range of $268 million to $280 million.

For the first quarter ending March 31, 2021, net service revenue is expected to be $515 million to $530 million, adjusted earnings per diluted share is expected to be in a range of $1.20 to $1.30, and EBITDA, less non-controlling interest, is expected to be in a range of $55 million to $60 million.

The Company's guidance ranges reflect a number of assumptions that are subject to change based on uncertainties related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company's guidance ranges do not take into account the impact of future COVID-19 related costs and expenses. The Company is estimating COVID-19 related costs and expenses in the range of $20 million to $25 million in the full year of 2021 and $8 million to $12 million in the first quarter of 2021. The Company's guidance ranges also do not take into account reimbursement changes, if any, future acquisitions, if made, de novo locations, if opened, location closures, if any, or future legal expenses, if necessary. Please refer to the supplemental information that can be found under Financial Results on the Company's Investor Relations page to access more detailed guidance assumptions.

Joshua L. Proffitt, LHC Group's President, added, "Our original intent for 2020 and all of the work we had accomplished beforehand was to exit the year with maximum velocity into 2021. While the shape of that trajectory was altered by the public health emergency, we have been able to generate sequential quarterly improvement in our organic admissions growth, census and number of unique physician referrals since the peak of the pandemic. This re-acceleration in our business to pre-pandemic levels was a direct result of the real-time demonstration of our value proposition, leading quality and patient satisfaction scores, extraordinary commitment from our employees and the contributions from our joint venture and co-location strategies. The high-quality growth we are generating from our differentiated strategy positions us very well to deliver for our patients, employees, partners and shareholders in 2021."

LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)



For the Year Ended Dec. 31,

2020

2019 ASSETS





Current assets:





Cash $ 286,569



$ 31,672

Receivables:





Patient accounts receivable 301,209



284,962

Other receivables 11,522



10,832

Total receivables 312,731



295,794

Prepaid income taxes —



9,652

Prepaid expenses 22,058



21,304

Other current assets 25,664



21,852

Total current assets 647,022



380,274

Property, building and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $82,721 and $69,441, respectively 138,366



97,908

Goodwill 1,259,147



1,219,972

Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $17,659 and $16,431, respectively 315,355



305,556

Assets held for sale 1,900



2,500

Operating lease right of use asset 100,046



95,452

Other assets 21,518



38,633

Total assets $ 2,483,354



$ 2,140,295

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $ 64,864



$ 83,572

Salaries, wages, and benefits payable 88,666



85,631

Self-insurance reserves 35,103



31,188

Government stimulus advance 93,257



—

Contract liabilities – deferred revenue 317,962



—

Current operating lease liabilities 32,676



28,701

Amounts due to governmental entities 1,516



1,880

Income taxes payable 21,464



—

Current liabilities – deferred employer payroll tax 25,928



—

Total current liabilities 681,436



230,972

Deferred income taxes 47,237



60,498

Income taxes payable 6,203



3,867

Revolving credit facility 20,000



253,000

Other long term liabilities 25,928



—

Operating lease payable 70,275



69,556

Total liabilities 851,079



617,893

Noncontrolling interest – redeemable 18,921



15,151

Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity:





Preferred stock – $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding —



—

Common stock – $0.01 par value; 60,000,000 shares authorized; 36,355,497 and 36,129,280 shares

issued, and 31,139,840 and 30,992,390 shares outstanding, respectively 364



361

Treasury stock – 5,215,657 and 5,136,890 shares at cost, respectively (69,011)



(60,060)

Additional paid-in capital 962,120



949,321

Retained earnings 635,297



523,701

Total LHC Group, Inc. stockholders' equity 1,528,770



1,413,323

Noncontrolling interest – non-redeemable 84,584



93,928

Total stockholders' equity 1,613,354



1,507,251

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,483,354



$ 2,140,295



LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Amounts in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Net service revenue $ 532,329



$ 531,315



$ 2,063,204



$ 2,080,241

Cost of service revenue (excluding depreciation and amortization) 317,243



343,267



1,250,403



1,324,887

Gross margin 215,086



188,048



812,801



755,354

General and administrative expenses 162,944



155,372



632,847



596,006

Impairment of intangibles and other 1,227



200



1,849



7,734

Operating income 50,915



32,476



178,105



151,614

Interest expense (89)



(2,622)



(4,129)



(11,155)

Income before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 50,826



29,854



173,976



140,459

Income tax expense 12,862



3,942



36,043



26,607

Net income 37,964



25,912



137,933



113,852

Less net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 7,584



4,109



26,337



18,126

Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders $ 30,380



$ 21,803



$ 111,596



$ 95,726

















Earnings per share:













Basic $ 0.98



$ 0.70



$ 3.59



$ 3.09

Diluted $ 0.97



$ 0.70



$ 3.56



$ 3.07

Weighted average shares outstanding:













Basic 31,128



30,978



31,092



30,933

Diluted 31,443



31,270



31,366



31,210



LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)





For the Year Ended December 31,



2020

2019 Operating activities:







Net income

$ 137,933



$ 113,852

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization expense

21,249



18,254

Amortization and impairment of operating lease right of use asset

34,546



33,368

Stock-based compensation expense

14,347



9,646

Deferred income taxes

(13,261)



18,400

Loss on disposal of assets

412



802

Impairment of intangibles and other

1,849



7,734

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:







Receivables

(16,561)



(38,907)

Prepaid expenses

(754)



3,530

Other assets

(3,169)



(2,923)

Prepaid income taxes

9,652



(78)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

(22,506)



(457)

Salaries, wages, and benefits payable and self-insurance reserves

6,482



(2,625)

Other long term liabilities

51,856



—

Contract liabilities - deferred revenue

317,962



—

Operating lease payable

(34,226)



(28,062)

Income tax payable

23,800



(431)

Net amounts due to/from governmental entities

(364)



(1,641)

Net cash provided by operating activities

529,247



130,462

Investing activities:







Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(24,545)



(74,293)

Proceeds from sale of assets

7,920



—

Purchases of property, building and equipment

(65,875)



(33,609)

Net cash used in investing activities

(82,500)



(107,902)

Financing activities:







Proceeds from line of credit

296,229



267,000

Payments on line of credit

(529,229)



(249,000)

Government stimulus advance

93,257



—

Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan

2,177



2,066

Payments on debt

—



(7,650)

Noncontrolling interest distributions

(24,837)



(24,082)

Purchase of additional controlling interest

(24,295)



(19,663)

Sale of noncontrolling interest

4,856



756

Withholding taxes paid on stock-based compensation

(10,008)



(10,687)

Exercise of options

—



1,009

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(191,850)



(40,251)

Change in cash

254,897



(17,691)

Cash at beginning of period

31,672



49,363

Cash at end of period

$ 286,569



$ 31,672

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information







Interest paid

$ 5,011



$ 11,015

Income taxes paid

$ 16,830



$ 10,109

Non-Cash Operating activity:







Operating right of use assets in exchange for lease obligations

43,047



129,290

Non-Cash Investing activity:







Accrued capital expenditures

2,922



2,729

Non-Cash Financing activity:







Contribution of noncontrolling interest

230



—



LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

Home health

Hospice

Home and

community-

based

Facility-

based

HCI

Total Net service revenue $ 382,636



$ 62,419



$ 50,058



$ 31,914



$ 5,302



$ 532,329

Cost of service revenue 217,554



38,190



36,514



21,487



3,498



317,243

Gross margin 165,082



24,229



13,544



10,427



1,804



215,086

General and administrative expenses 119,544



16,894



11,923



11,451



3,132



162,944

Impairment of intangibles and other 1,227



—



—



—



—



1,227

Operating income (loss) 44,311



7,335



1,621



(1,024)



(1,328)



50,915

Interest expense (52)



(18)



(8)



(9)



(2)



(89)

Income (loss) before income taxes and

noncontrolling interest 44,259



7,317



1,613



(1,033)



(1,330)



50,826

Income tax expense (benefit) 10,936



1,631



301



76



(82)



12,862

Net income (loss) 33,323



5,686



1,312



(1,109)



(1,248)



37,964

Less net income (loss) attributable to

noncontrolling interests 6,154



1,370



104



(35)



(9)



7,584

Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group,

Inc.'s common stockholders $ 27,169



$ 4,316



$ 1,208



$ (1,074)



$ (1,239)



$ 30,380























































LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Home health

Hospice

Home and

community-

based

Facility-

based

HCI

Total Net service revenue $ 389,506



$ 58,101



$ 50,845



$ 27,418



$ 5,445



$ 531,315

Cost of service revenue 244,953



36,324



38,763



19,462



3,765



343,267

Gross margin 144,553



21,777



12,082



7,956



1,680



188,048

General and administrative expenses 115,161



16,023



11,021



10,348



2,819



155,372

Impairment of intangibles and other 180



20



—



—



—



200

Operating income (loss) 29,212



5,734



1,061



(2,392)



(1,139)



32,476

Interest expense (1,843)



(293)



(255)



(154)



(77)



(2,622)

Income (loss) before income taxes and

noncontrolling interest 27,369



5,441



806



(2,546)



(1,216)



29,854

Income tax expense (benefit) 3,969



637



115



(501)



(278)



3,942

Net income (loss) 23,400



4,804



691



(2,045)



(938)



25,912

Less net income (loss) attributable to

noncontrolling interests 3,346



1,267



(149)



(344)



(11)



4,109

Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group,

Inc.'s common stockholders $ 20,054



$ 3,537



$ 840



$ (1,701)



$ (927)



$ 21,803























































LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)





Year Ended December 31, 2020



Home Health

Hospice

Home and

community-

based

Facility-

based

HCI

Total Net service revenue

$ 1,463,779



$ 243,806



$ 194,584



$ 128,578



$ 32,457



$ 2,063,204

Cost of service revenue

848,663



150,675



150,378



85,827



14,860



1,250,403

Gross margin

615,116



93,131



44,206



42,751



17,597



812,801

General and administrative expenses

464,568



66,454



45,443



43,435



12,947



632,847

Impairment of intangibles and other

1,249



600



—



—



—



1,849

Operating income (loss)

149,299



26,077



(1,237)



(684)



4,650



178,105

Interest expense

(2,856)



(469)



(390)



(297)



(117)



(4,129)

Income (loss) before income taxes and

noncontrolling interests

146,443



25,608



(1,627)



(981)



4,533



173,976

Income tax expense (benefit)

30,435



4,925



(357)



(185)



1,225



36,043

Net income (loss)

116,008



20,683



(1,270)



(796)



3,308



137,933

Less net income (loss) attributable to

noncontrolling interests

20,525



4,822



(171)



1,193



(32)



26,337

Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group,

Inc.'s common stockholders

$ 95,483



$ 15,861



$ (1,099)



$ (1,989)



$ 3,340



$ 111,596

Total assets

$ 1,741,044



$ 301,475



$ 263,708



$ 103,401



$ 73,726



$ 2,483,354



LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)





Year Ended December 31, 2019



Home health

Hospice

Home and

community-

based

Facility-

based

HCI

Total Net service revenue

$ 1,503,393



$ 226,922



$ 208,455



$ 111,809



$ 29,662



$ 2,080,241

Cost of service revenue

939,035



140,177



157,817



73,274



14,584



1,324,887

Gross margin

564,358



86,745



50,638



38,535



15,078



755,354

General and administrative expenses

437,276



61,190



44,025



38,358



15,157



596,006

Impairment of intangibles and other

7,443



291



—



—



—



7,734

Operating income (loss)

119,639



25,264



6,613



177



(79)



151,614

Interest expense

(7,762)



(1,269)



(1,112)



(678)



(334)



(11,155)

Income (loss) before income taxes and

noncontrolling interests

111,877



23,995



5,501



(501)



(413)



140,459

Income tax expense (benefit)

21,147



4,353



1,394



(204)



(83)



26,607

Net income (loss)

90,730



19,642



4,107



(297)



(330)



113,852

Less net income (loss) attributable to

noncontrolling interests

14,651



3,979



(906)



435



(33)



18,126

Net income (loss) attributable to LHC Group,

Inc.'s common stockholders

$ 76,079



$ 15,663



$ 5,013



$ (732)



$ (297)



$ 95,726

Total assets

$ 1,486,012



$ 244,105



$ 249,524



$ 91,337



$ 69,317



$ 2,140,295



LHC GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SELECT CONSOLIDATED KEY STATISTICAL AND FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended December 31,

Twelve Months Ended December 31, Key Data:

2020

2019

2020

2019

















Home Health Services:















Locations

537



553



537



553

Acquired

4



2



13



16

De novo

—



—



1



4

Divested/consolidated

(16)



(4)



(30)



(22)

Total new admissions

104,440



100,445



410,408



389,459

Medicare new admissions

54,968



58,216



221,300



232,007

Average daily census

83,686



78,380



80,112



77,025

Average Medicare daily census

47,219



49,108



46,311



49,341

Medicare completed and billed episodes

89,824



96,065



350,239



372,816

Average Medicare case mix for completed and billed Medicare

episodes

1.01



1.08



1.02



1.09

Average reimbursement per Medicare episode (1)

$ 2,840



$ 2,795



$ 2,795



$ 2,837

Total visits

2,100,914



2,581,022



8,282,047



10,283,251

Total Medicare visits

1,355,403



1,640,023



5,445,515



6,688,321

Average visits per Medicare episodes

12.7



17.1



13.2



17.9

Organic growth: (2)















Net revenue

(0.1) %

4.2 %

(4.8) %

6.5 % Net Medicare revenue

(5.0) %

3.2 %

(9.7) %

3.4 % Total new admissions

2.2 %

10.3 %

1.6 %

9.1 % Medicare new admissions

(6.0) %

4.2 %

(7.4) %

2.9 % Average daily census

4.9 %

5.2 %

1.5 %

5.1 % Average Medicare daily census

(5.4) %

0.1 %

(8.2) %

0.0 % Medicare completed and billed episodes

(7.9) %

2.3 %

(8.0) %

1.3 %

















Hospice Services:















Locations

120



110



120



110

Acquired

3



3



6



8

De novo

6



—



6



—

Divested/consolidated

—



(1)



(2)



(6)

Admissions

5,454



4,768



20,460



18,515

Average daily census

4,320



4,238



4,333



4,062

Patient days

397,456



389,926



1,590,322



1,483,146

Average revenue per patient day

$ 157.55



$ 151.82



$ 155.33



$ 152.87

Organic growth: (2)















Total new admissions

10.9 %

4.6 %

6.4 %

5.6 %

















Home and Community-Based Services:















Locations (3)

124



107



124



107

Acquired

—



2



4



2

De novo

3



—



16



24

Divested/consolidated

(1)



—



(3)



—

Average daily census

14,021



13,896



14,365



13,910

Billable hours

1,884,411



2,111,816



7,734,517



8,907,461

Revenue per billable hour

$ 27.33



$ 24.96



$ 26.22



$ 24.06



















Facility-Based Services:















Long-term Acute Care















Locations

12



13



12



13

Acquired

—



1



—



1

Divested/consolidated

(1)



—



(1)



—

Patient days

21,836



20,313



89,930



78,837

Average revenue per patient day

$ 1,407



$ 1,287



$ 1,373



$ 1,304

Average Daily Census

237



221



246



216







(1) Prior year Medicare revenue per episode calculation was previously based on standard Medicare episodes. This calculation has been modified to include LUPAs and Outliers in order to achieve a proper comparison to current year under PDGM. (2) Organic growth is calculated as the sum of same store plus de novo for the period divided by total from the same period in the prior year. (3) The number of locations for HCBS has been updated to not only include the physical standalone locations but also the locations that are part of a home health provider.

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC. (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$ 30,380



$ 21,803



$ 111,596



$ 95,726

Add (net of tax):















Acquisition and de novo expenses (1)

2,284



5,303



5,629



25,766

Closures/relocations/consolidations (2)

2,856



1,108



3,722



5,830

COVID-19 impact:























Supplies and wage expenses (3)

8,641



—



38,608



—

CARES Act tax benefit (4)

—



—



(2,210)



—

Operation realignment and PDGM implementation cost (5)

—



5,032



—



5,032

Dispute settlements (6)

—



2,671



—



2,671

Provider moratorium impairment (7)

—



—



—



4,332

Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s

common stockholders

$ 44,161



$ 35,917



$ 157,345



$ 139,357



RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO LHC GROUP, INC. PER DILUTED SHARE (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$ 0.97



$ 0.70



$ 3.56



$ 3.07

Add (net of tax):















Acquisition and de novo expenses (1)

0.07



0.17



0.17



0.83

Closures/relocations/consolidations (2)

0.09



0.04



0.12



0.19

COVID-19 impact:























Supplies and wage expenses (3)

0.27



—



1.23



—

CARES Act tax benefit (4)

—



—



(0.07)



—

Operation realignment and PDGM implementation cost (5)

—



0.16



—



0.16

Dispute settlements (6)

—



0.08



—



0.08

Provider moratorium impairment (7)

—



—



—



0.14

Adjusted net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s

common stockholders

$ 1.40



$ 1.15



$ 5.01



$ 4.47



RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (Amounts in thousands) (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31,



2020

2019

2020

2019 Net income attributable to LHC Group, Inc.'s common stockholders

$ 30,380



$ 21,803



$ 111,596



$ 95,726

Add:















Income tax expense

12,862



3,942



36,043



26,607

Interest expense, net

89



2,622



4,129



11,156

Depreciation and amortization

5,648



5,442



21,249



18,254

Adjustment items (1)

19,392



19,522



65,731



60,363

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 68,371



$ 53,331



$ 238,748



$ 212,106





































1. Adjustment items (pre-tax):















Acquisition and de novo expenses (1)

3,214



7,335



7,770



35,640

Closures/relocation/consolidations (2)

4,019



1,532



5,193



8,068

COVID-19 PPE, supplies and wages (3)

12,159



—



52,768



—

Operation realignment and PDGM implementation cost (5)

—



6,960



—



6,960

Dispute settlements (6)

—



3,695



—



3,695

Provider moratorium impairment (7)

—



—



—



6,000

Total adjustments

$ 19,392



$ 19,522



$ 65,731



$ 60,363









































1. Expenses and other costs associated with diligence or completed acquisitions and de novos. ($3.2 million pre-tax in the three months ended December 31, 2020 and $7.8 million pre-tax in the twelve months ended December 31, 2020). 2. Loss on the sale of an asset, impairment and other expenses associated with a closure or consolidation ($4.0 million in the three months ended December 31, 2020 and $5.2 million pre-tax in the twelve months ended December 31, 2020). 3. COVID-19 related expenses for purchases of personal protective equipment ("PPE"), supplies and employee benefit expenses including, without limitation, bonuses and increased wages, wage supplements and PTO replenishments for front line caregivers. ($12.2 million pre-tax in the three months ended December 31, 2020 and $52.8 million pre-tax in the twelve months ended December 31, 2020). 4. Tax benefit related to new legislation in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act") which lifts certain tax deduction limitations and eliminates 80% of taxable income limitations for Net Operating Losses ("NOL"), which we are now able to fully utilize NOLs associated with Almost Family prior to the merger. 5. Expenses, severance payments and other expenses and costs associated with a realignment of our home health divisions and PDGM preparedness, software implementation and training cost ($6.9 million pre-tax in the three months and twelve months ended December 31, 2019). 6. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company settled disputed contractual payments ($3.7 million pre-tax). 7. During the first quarter of 2019, the Company recorded $6.0 million of moratoria fair value impairment as a result of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") action to remove all federal moratoria with regard to Medicare provider enrollment. In assigning fair value acquired in acquisitions as required by ASC 805, Business Combinations, the Company had assigned fair value to Certificates of need or license moratoria, as applicable, in certain states.

