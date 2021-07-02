LHC : Provident Healthcare Partners Advises Heart 'n Home Hospice in its Acquisition by LHC Group

BOSTON and LOS ANGELES, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Provident Healthcare Partners (Provident), a leading healthcare investment banking firm, announced that it has advised Heart 'n Home Hospice (HnH) in its sale to LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) (LHC Group). Heart 'n Home Hospice is a leading provider of hospice care in Oregon and Idaho, with 10 locations across the two states. This acquisition represents a platform entry into hospice care in the state of Oregon for LHC Group, will expand its existing footprint in Idaho, while also aligning with the company's co-location strategy to provide multiple in-home healthcare services in certain markets. McDermott Will & Emery acted as legal counsel to Heart 'n Home Hospice. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

From the start of the process, we felt Provident listened to our needs, and understood our vision and mission.

"From the start of the process, we felt Provident listened to our needs, and understood our vision and mission. They were a tremendous resource for us, providing us with guidance and expertise at every turn. The Covid-19 pandemic added many additional challenges including limiting travel and in-person meetings, but we were still able to connect with Provident team members on a personal level and build meaningful relationships," stated Todd Stice, Owner, Founder and Co-President of Heart 'n Home Hospice.

"It has been a privilege to work with co-founders, Kristopher and Todd Stice and the entire team at Heart 'n Home Hospice in completing this transaction with LHC Group to help continue providing compassionate end-of-life care to patients in the rural communities of Idaho and Oregon. We are seeing strong demand for top-quality assets like HnH as investors look for ways to capitalize on demographic tailwinds and we expect the sector will continue to generate strong interest," commented Kevin Palamara, Managing Director at Provident.

"We're incredibly thankful to have had the opportunity to represent Heart 'n Home on this successful transaction. Our process was highly competitive with a number of private equity suitors and strategic consolidators at the table and ultimately it was clear that LHC Group was the ideal partner to maintain the mission and vision that HnH endeavored on over 15 years ago," added Jake Vesely, Associate at Provident.

About Heart 'n Home Hospice

Heart 'n Home Hospice, founded in 2004, is a market leader in hospice care services across Oregon and Idaho. Headquartered in Fruitland, Idaho, HnH affirms life by providing emotional, physical, and spiritual support to its patients and to those who love and care for them. For additional information, visit https://www.gohospice.com/.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations for communities around the nation, offering quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. The company's 30,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home and community based services, and facility-based care in 35 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 60 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. Through Imperium Health, the company's ACO management and enablement company, LHC Group helps partners improve both savings and patient outcomes with a value-based approach. As the preferred joint venture partner for almost 400 leading U.S. hospitals and health systems, LHC Group works in cooperation with providers to customize each partnership and reach more patients and families with an effective and efficient model of care. For more information, please visit https://lhcgroup.com/.

About Provident Healthcare Partners

Provident is a leading healthcare investment banking firm specializing in merger and acquisition advisory, strategic planning, and capital formation for healthcare companies. The firm has a comprehensive knowledge of market sectors and specialties, including a significant track record of success within home health and hospice services. Provident also has unsurpassed experience and insight into the M&A process, which includes working with a number of buyers such as private equity firms and strategic consolidators. For additional information, visit www.providenthp.com or follow on LinkedIn.

Contact: Provident Healthcare Partners

Gina Casiello

877-742-9800

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/provident-healthcare-partners-advises-heart-n-home-hospice-in-its-acquisition-by-lhc-group-301324837.html

SOURCE Provident Healthcare Partners LLC