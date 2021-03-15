Log in
LHC Group, Inc.

LHC GROUP, INC.

LHCG
LHC : to present at Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference

03/15/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
LAFAYETTE, La., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LHCG) announced today that the Company is presenting at the Oppenheimer 31st Annual Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, March 17, 2021. The presentation will begin at 10:40 a.m. Eastern time.

To access a live webcast, listeners should go to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, www.LHCgroup.com, approximately 15 minutes prior to the event to register and download any necessary software. For those unable to listen to the live broadcasts, replays will be available for 30 days on the Company's website.

About LHC Group, Inc.
LHC Group, Inc. is a national provider of in-home healthcare services and innovations for communities around the nation, offering quality, value-based healthcare to patients primarily within the comfort and privacy of their home or place of residence. The company's approximately 30,000 employees deliver home health, hospice, home and community based services, and facility-based care in 35 states and the District of Columbia – reaching 60 percent of the U.S. population aged 65 and older. As the preferred joint venture partner for almost 400 leading U.S. hospitals and health systems, LHC Group works in cooperation with providers to customize each partnership and reach more patients and families with an effective and efficient model of care.

Contact:        
Eric Elliott
Senior Vice President of Finance
(337) 233-1307
eric.elliott@lhcgroup.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lhc-group-to-present-at-oppenheimer-31st-annual-healthcare-conference-301247586.html

SOURCE LHC Group, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
