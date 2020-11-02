Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Singapore Catalist Market  >  LHN Limited    41O   SG1AH9000002

LHN LIMITED

(41O)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LHN : Monthly Return Of Equity Issuer On Movements In Securities

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 04:42am EST
Please refer to the attached.

This announcement has been reviewed by the Company's sponsor, PrimePartners Corporate Finance Pte. Ltd. (the Sponsor). It has not been examined or approved by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the Exchange) and the Exchange assumes no responsibility for the contents of this document, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this document.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Gillian Goh, 16 Collyer Quay, #10-00 Income at Raffles, Singapore 049318, sponsorship@ppcf.com.sg.

Disclaimer

LHN Ltd. published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 09:34:04 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about LHN LIMITED
04:42aLHN : Monthly Return Of Equity Issuer On Movements In Securities
PU
09/23ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Discloseable Transaction - Establishment Of..
PU
09/23LHN : Discloseable transaction - establishment of joint venture for the carpark
PU
09/16ASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Major Transaction - Acquisition Of The Bale..
PU
09/16LHN : Major transaction - acquisition of the balestier property
PU
05/14LHN : Records Net Profit of S$3.5 million in 1H2020
AQ
02/28Annual Reports and Related Documents
PU
02/28LHN : Sustainability report 2019
PU
02/07LHN : (1) cancellation of the board meeting to be held on 12 february 2020 and (..
PU
02/07LHN LIMITED : continues to deliver steady performance and achieves revenue of S$..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 111 M 81,3 M 81,3 M
Net income 2019 8,19 M 5,99 M 5,99 M
Net Debt 2019 32,5 M 23,8 M 23,8 M
P/E ratio 2019 5,90x
Yield 2019 4,17%
Capitalization 58,4 M 42,7 M 42,7 M
EV / Sales 2018 0,80x
EV / Sales 2019 0,73x
Nbr of Employees 390
Free-Float 43,1%
Chart LHN LIMITED
Duration : Period :
LHN Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Lung Tieng Lim Executive Chairman & Group Managing Director
Swee Cheng Yeo Chief Financial Officer
Bee Choo Lim Executive Director & Deputy Group MD
Li-Ling Ch'ng Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Chee Hiong Yong Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LHN LIMITED11.54%43
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-16.89%37 053
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED16.03%32 778
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED-18.69%29 012
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.-5.07%27 476
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-36.08%27 406
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group