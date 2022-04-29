LHT : AGM Slide Show 2022

LHT HOLDINGS LIMITED AGM ON 29 APRIL 2022 AT 3.30 PM

(Live Webcast)

Questions and Answers and Poll Results

Resolution NO. 1

To Receive and Adopt the Directors' Statement and the Audited Financial Statement of the Company for the Financial Year Ended 31 December 2021

Together with the Auditors' Report Thereon.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Board of Directors of LHT Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held on 29 April 2022, all the resolutions to matters set out in the Notice of AGM dated 6 April 2022 were duly passed by way of poll. The results of the poll on each of the resolutions put to the vote at the AGM are set out below for information:

Questions & Answers

Questions & Answers

RESOLUTION NO. 1

Question : Reference to page 25 of the Company's Annual Report 2021, as of 31/12/2021 the Company held ~SGD 36.4 Million in Fixed Deposits, Cash & Cash Equivalents. This equates to ~68 Cents per share, a mere ~5% below the prevailing share price at the time of writing. How does the Board of Directors view the reality that the share price is barely above the cash reserve per share and can MD Yap elaborate on Management's Plans and Strategies to materially raise the share price margin above this level? Surely, this comparison of prevailing share price vs the cash reserve per share equivalent is yet another demonstration that the current dividend level should be materially raised?

Answer : Share price is determined by the market forces like sentiments, economic condition, trading volume, industry type, etc, and quite often, it is not reflective of the company's intrinsic value and fundamentals of the company.

Resolution NO. 1

To Receive and Adopt the Directors' Statement and the Audited Financial Statement of the Company for the Financial Year Ended 31 December 2021

Together with the Auditors' Report Thereon.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Board of Directors of LHT Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held on 29 April 2022, all the resolutions to matters set out in the Notice of AGM dated 6 April 2022 were duly passed by way of poll. The results of the poll on each of the resolutions put to the vote at the AGM are set out below for information:

FOR AGAINST ABSTAIN Number of Votes % of Votes Number of Votes % of Votes Number of Votes 31,028,734 99.29 222,800 0.71 1,000,000

Resolution NO. 2

To Re-elect Mr. Tan Kim Sing Who is Retiring Pursuant to

Regulation 103 of the Company's Constitution.

(See Explanatory Note (i))

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Board of Directors of LHT Holdings Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting (AGM") of the Company held on 29 April 2022, all the resolutions to matters set out in the Notice of AGM dated 6 April 2022 were duly passed by way of poll. The results of the poll on each of the resolutions put to the vote at the AGM are set out below for information:

No questions raised by shareholders