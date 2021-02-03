Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TALLINN STOCK EXCHANGE  >  LHV Group    LHV1T   EE3100073644

LHV GROUP

(LHV1T)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LHV : The Estonian Composers Union and LHV are taking cooperation to the next level

02/03/2021 | 08:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

3. February 2021

Since 2016, excellent Estonian composers have been recognised at the Estonian Music Days festival with LHV's new musical composition award Au-tasu. The Estonian Composers Union (ECU) and LHV extended their cooperation for five more years, and will also start recognising young composers separately.

For the past five years, LHV's monetary scholarship has been awarded to Estonian contemporary music composers for the best composition performed during the year. However, the cooperation between LHV, the Estonian Composers Union and Estonian Music Days is being taken to the next level - the current award fund will be increased, and the musical compositions of young people up to 25 years of age will additionally begin to be recognised.

The Chairman of the Estonian Composers Union, Märt-Matis Lill, welcomed the fact that the ECU has found a partner that plays a key role in contributing to the development of contemporary music. 'As professionals in the field, we find that LHV's new musical composition award Au-tasu has become one of the most important and prestigious contemporary music awards right now. Its reputational value in the Estonian music field is carried forward both by the high-level, high-profile jury, as well as the masterful level of Estonian musical composition that is received in the competition every year,' said Lill.

According to LHV's Head of Marketing, Margit Kotkas, Estonian composers and musical compositions deserve more recognition. 'LHV is happy to continue with the appreciation of Estonian contemporary music over the next five years. For us, it is both exciting and gratifying to be able to contribute to the introduction of Estonian musical compositions and support the activities of talented composers. People such as these enrich Estonian life and culture with their creations, and make us bigger in the world,' said Kotkas.

The purpose of LHV's new musical composition award Au-tasu is to value active Estonian composers and to highlight new audio works worthy of international resonance. The current award amount will be increased by EUR 1000, meaning that the winner will receive a scholarship in the amount of EUR 6000, and a work of art from glass artist Mare Saar.

LHV will additionally begin supporting the competition 'LHV's Young Composer', the aim of which is to provide young musicians who are up to 25 years of age with an opportunity to introduce their creations to a wider audience and to receive feedback from professional musicians and composers. The monetary prize of EUR 3000 will be divided between two age groups pursuant to the decision of the jury.

This year's LHV Au-tasu winner and 'LHV's Young Composer 2021' will be determined in April, within the framework of Estonian Music Days 2021.

All news

Disclaimer

LHV Group AS published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2021 13:37:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LHV GROUP
01:38pLHV : The Estonian Composers Union and LHV are taking cooperation to the next le..
PU
01/26LHV : office to receive a BREEAM certificate
PU
01/26CV-ONLINE : LHV Pank is the most attractive employer in the financial sector
PU
01/20LHV : A green investment may pay off in only a few years
PU
01/20LHV : What does the purchase insurance that is accompanied by a bank card mean?
PU
01/20LHV : Use the LHV Youth Card to save, collect, and grow your money
PU
01/20LHV : Resolutions about changes in LHV Finance management
AQ
01/08LHV : Changes in the management of LHV Finance
AQ
01/04LHV : Additional information to LHV Group Financial Plan regarding LHV Varahaldu..
AQ
2020LHV : The FSA granted AS LHV Kindlustus authorisation
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 70,6 M 84,9 M 84,9 M
Net income 2019 24,8 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
Net cash 2019 1 177 M 1 415 M 1 415 M
P/E ratio 2019 13,5x
Yield 2019 1,58%
Capitalization 700 M 842 M 842 M
EV / Sales 2018 -6,66x
EV / Sales 2019 -11,8x
Nbr of Employees 487
Free-Float 51,3%
Chart LHV GROUP
Duration : Period :
LHV Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Madis Toomsalu Chief Executive Officer
Rain Lõhmus Chairman-Supervisory Board
Meelis Paakspuu Chief Financial Officer
Tiina Mõis Member-Supervisory Board
Raivo Hein Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LHV GROUP24.62%842
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-2.11%166 799
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.24.20%70 914
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.26.94%69 981
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.74%59 736
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD7.85%46 468
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ