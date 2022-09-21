Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Lhyfe
  News
  Summary
    LHYFE   FR0014009YQ1

LHYFE

(LHYFE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-09-21 am EDT
8.000 EUR   -2.44%
02:35pLHYFE : Availability of 2022 Half-Year Financial Report
AN
01:20pLHYFE : H1 2022 highlights and key figures - Confirmation of goal to become an independent European leader in green hydrogen production
AN
09/08Plug Power Gets Order for Electrolyzer Systems From Lhyfe
MT
Lhyfe : Availability of 2022 Half-Year Financial Report

09/21/2022 | 02:35pm EDT
Nantes (France) – September 21, 2022 - 8:30 p.m. – Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), independent producer of green hydrogen to decarbonize industry and mobility, announced today that the 2022 half-year financial report, as of June 30, 2022, is now available and has been filed with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).
This half-year financial report can be consulted on Lhyfe's website, www.lhyfe.com, under Investors, Financial Documents.

About Lhyfe

Created in Nantes in 2017, Lhyfe produces and supplies green hydrogen for mobility and industry. Its production plants and commercial pipeline are designed to provide green hydrogen in industrial quantities and form part of a virtuous energy model benefitting the environment. The company is a member of France Hydrogène and of Hydrogen Europe.

Lhyfe inaugurated its first green hydrogen industrial production site in the second half of 2021. The company currently has a commercial pipeline representing a total production capacity of 9.8 GW by 2030. An offshore research program initiated in 2019 should also lead to the start of a test phase in real conditions for the world's first floating electrolyzer linked to a floating wind farm planned for September 2022.

For more information go to Lhyfe.com

Contacts

Investor relations
LHYFE
Maria Pardo Saleme - CFO
maria.pardosaleme@lhyfe.com		 Financial press relations
ACTUS
Manon Clairet
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr		 Business press relations
Nouvelles Graines
Clémence Rebours
+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43
c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xm9tZcacZ2adyJ9xasiXaGiXb25mkmeWmmLHlGdpl57KbGpixWyXZ5TKZnBnmGdp
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/76323-lhyfe-pr-mad-rfs2022-en.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2022 ActusNews
Financials
Sales 2022 1,27 M 1,27 M 1,27 M
Net income 2022 -14,7 M -14,7 M -14,7 M
Net cash 2022 61,0 M 60,9 M 60,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 -26,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 393 M 392 M 392 M
EV / Sales 2022 262x
EV / Sales 2023 24,7x
Nbr of Employees 35
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart LHYFE
Duration : Period :
Lhyfe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LHYFE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,20 €
Average target price 11,60 €
Spread / Average Target 41,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bruno Le Jossec Independent Director
Makoto Kan Director
Christophe Guillaume Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LHYFE0.00%392
NEXTERA ENERGY-8.22%168 362
SOUTHERN COMPANY12.60%82 085
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.71%81 339
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.1.87%66 625
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.43%64 592