Half-year report on Lhyfe's liquidity contract as of 30 June 2024

Nantes - 4 July 2024 - 6.00 pm - As part of the liquidity contract entered into between Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, and Natixis Oddo BHF, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of 30 June 2024:

Number of shares:

78,057 Lhyfe shares

  • Cash position: 224,621.75 euros in cash

Over the 1st semester of 2024, the following transactions were executed:

Buy side

184,799 shares

809,236.32 €

2,003 transactions

Sell side

159,460 shares

707,608.18 €

2,058 transactions

As of the previous half-yearly situation, on 31 December 2023, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

Number of shares:

52,718 Lhyfe shares

  • Cash position: 326,250.43 euros in cash

As a reminder, the following resources were available on the liquidity account as of the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF, on 4 September 2023:

Number of shares:

41,276 Lhyfe shares

  • Cash position: 383,632.25 euros in cash

About Lhyfe

Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects intend to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and enable the creation of a virtuous energy model capable of decarbonising entire sectors of industry and transport.

In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the 1st industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, it inaugurated the 1st offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world. In 2023, it inaugurated its 2nd and 3rd sites, and currently has several sites under construction or expansion across Europe.

Lhyfe is represented in 12 European countries and had 195 staff at the end of December 2023. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE).

Appendix

1

BUY SIDE

SELL SIDE

Date

Number of

Number of

Capital traded

Number of

Number of

Capital

transactions

shares

in EUR

transactions

shares

traded in EUR

Total

2,003

184,799

809,236.32

2,058

159,460

707,608.18

02/01/2024

21

1,790

9,188.50

24

3,643

18,758.26

03/01/2024

19

1,526

7,705.16

8

205

1,048.20

04/01/2024

6

297

1,477.58

9

333

1,664.24

05/01/2024

14

1,088

5,422.70

19

1,284

6,429.06

08/01/2024

11

849

4,241.71

1

1

4.99

09/01/2024

1

269

1,336.93

13

411

2,063.22

10/01/2024

27

1,234

6,087.33

4

269

1,342.31

11/01/2024

2

301

1,477.91

5

206

1,015.58

12/01/2024

9

1,798

8,748.68

14

779

3,789.17

15/01/2024

0

0

0

13

400

1,962.00

16/01/2024

2

70

341.46

10

1,189

5,858.62

17/01/2024

21

4,086

19,679.09

10

679

3,220.36

18/01/2024

10

418

1,990.70

22

1,426

6,842.70

19/01/2024

9

762

3,664.60

10

482

2,330.05

22/01/2024

16

1,117

5,345.27

16

1,044

5,025.03

23/01/2024

18

1,028

4,880.34

13

763

3,631.79

24/01/2024

9

614

2,929.51

7

363

1,748.21

25/01/2024

18

1,394

6,480.00

10

949

4,411.14

26/01/2024

22

1,820

8,556.77

36

1,926

9,166.73

29/01/2024

16

1,255

5,886.23

30

1,507

7,158.52

30/01/2024

5

451

2,114.06

15

452

2,130.92

31/01/2024

16

2,419

12,223.17

68

8,219

41,088.19

01/02/2024

39

2,329

12,244.77

37

1,561

8,248.70

02/02/2024

23

1,509

7,993.47

31

1,647

8,812.20

05/02/2024

13

1,182

6,139.76

15

810

4,245.32

06/02/2024

4

124

642.32

5

126

655.20

07/02/2024

7

620

3,160.63

10

357

1,831.03

08/02/2024

17

1,234

6,204.46

25

1,100

5,557.63

09/02/2024

12

712

3,579.59

18

739

3,736.42

12/02/2024

20

937

4,723.24

16

755

3,832.36

13/02/2024

14

564

2,826.19

14

472

2,378.82

14/02/2024

12

715

3,554.85

8

442

2,212.61

15/02/2024

30

1,846

9,040.45

30

1,555

7,683.01

16/02/2024

37

2,744

13,083.60

45

2,971

14,259.40

19/02/2024

45

3,819

17,448.50

51

3,249

14,872.85

20/02/2024

28

1,643

7,704.49

32

2,118

9,968.72

21/02/2024

17

1,796

8,354.26

27

2,083

9,750.17

22/02/2024

0

0

0

7

344

1,635.77

23/02/2024

4

320

1,526.80

4

216

1,036.24

26/02/2024

6

424

2,037.12

5

373

1,794.60

27/02/2024

15

890

4,229.76

10

431

2,067.64

28/02/2024

4

360

1,684.12

4

113

531.53

29/02/2024

10

732

3,398.82

11

381

1,780.41

2

BUY SIDE

SELL SIDE

Date

Number of

Number of

Capital traded

Number of

Number of

Capital

transactions

shares

in EUR

transactions

shares

traded in EUR

01/03/2024

12

995

4,534.11

19

676

3,098.44

04/03/2024

11

673

3,071.10

9

582

2,675.99

05/03/2024

17

1,081

4,920.45

11

815

3,728.68

06/03/2024

36

2,716

12,094.51

26

1,864

8,314.69

07/03/2024

50

4,417

18,769.39

38

2,818

11,916.33

08/03/2024

30

2,328

9,597.86

21

1,473

6,121.83

11/03/2024

6

589

2,401.34

20

1,580

6,518.04

12/03/2024

11

1,384

5,696.46

25

909

3,754.26

13/03/2024

7

318

1,313.34

14

619

2,571.79

14/03/2024

19

1,156

4,691.06

4

276

1,118.02

15/03/2024

30

1,863

7,348.01

11

812

3,249.08

18/03/2024

12

1,301

5,013.24

33

2,511

9,874.12

19/03/2024

7

577

2,383.61

40

3,186

13,323.08

20/03/2024

12

890

3,762.76

11

750

3,186.35

21/03/2024

20

870

3,655.50

8

500

2,116.25

22/03/2024

20

1,200

4,947.27

5

161

665.77

25/03/2024

27

1,856

7,588.01

18

1,250

5,174.08

26/03/2024

29

1,665

6,691.85

19

1,365

5,605.46

27/03/2024

7

652

2,606.76

15

880

3,540.26

28/03/2024

18

750

3,101.82

45

2,147

8,899.21

02/04/2024

29

2,251

9,614.25

57

3,851

16,532.35

03/04/2024

10

948

4,164.83

19

1,392

6,151.90

04/04/2024

4

474

2,100.54

13

1,134

5,028.87

05/04/2024

11

646

2,878.76

12

679

3,036.28

08/04/2024

21

1,912

8,983.63

30

3,886

18,015.97

09/04/2024

18

1,320

6,238.43

20

1,996

9,542.19

10/04/2024

14

1,121

5,286.20

11

1,160

5,504.00

11/04/2024

6

200

952.00

24

2,022

9,671.01

12/04/2024

25

1,895

9,002.12

6

613

2,918.72

15/04/2024

10

1,308

6,189.83

14

1,439

6,844.69

16/04/2024

78

13,195

57,993.04

16

1,273

5,502.27

17/04/2024

4

929

3,916.09

15

1,886

7,989.08

18/04/2024

22

3,264

13,861.64

12

1,455

6,251.17

19/04/2024

18

1,637

6,806.24

12

677

2,831.56

22/04/2024

11

411

1,742.25

21

2,689

11,375.82

23/04/2024

14

1,086

4,640.46

4

541

2,324.34

24/04/2024

20

849

3,623.93

7

870

3,737.02

25/04/2024

10

943

4,000.36

6

224

961.70

26/04/2024

2

41

172.82

8

709

3,024.83

29/04/2024

0

0

0

3

100

429.00

30/04/2024

17

1,677

7,220.96

13

2,170

9,374.4

02/05/2024

2

116

501.12

11

710

3,086.92

03/05/2024

9

660

2,858.48

8

624

2,725.71

06/05/2024

3

340

1,499.40

7

1,510

6,690.66

07/05/2024

20

1,771

7,746.17

4

415

1,826.00

08/05/2024

8

553

2,420.07

10

734

3,221.63

3

BUY SIDE

SELL SIDE

Date

Number of

Number of

Capital traded

Number of

Number of

Capital

transactions

shares

in EUR

transactions

shares

traded in EUR

09/05/2024

9

712

3,118.56

8

415

1,826.00

10/05/2024

11

1,154

5,032.26

0

0

0

13/05/2024

7

1,161

5,050.35

8

310

1,360.90

14/05/2024

30

2,375

10,372.63

15

1,060

4,653.40

15/05/2024

16

2,403

10,418.50

4

117

511.29

16/05/2024

29

4,745

20,190.32

10

1877

8,016.78

17/05/2024

20

2,438

10,243.78

11

1,289

5,476.40

20/05/2024

20

1,411

5,909.75

15

1,852

7,790.98

21/05/2024

18

3,374

14,132.80

23

2,868

12,153.46

22/05/2024

16

1,481

6,208.62

22

2,857

12,055.36

23/05/2024

10

187

782.60

15

1,099

4,632.94

24/05/2024

7

347

1,452.26

16

1,833

7,734.27

27/05/2024

7

1,355

5,672.94

5

904

3,805.87

28/05/2024

6

1,421

5,918.11

6

416

1,754.26

29/05/2024

5

223

928.80

8

901

3,760.65

30/05/2024

7

423

1,779.75

13

1,122

4,734.62

31/05/2024

5

435

1,831.35

9

280

1,190.00

03/06/2024

15

2,598

11,040.27

18

1,464

6,262.87

04/06/2024

18

1,258

5,330.08

13

1,964

8,374.75

05/06/2024

18

2,121

8,887.72

15

951

4,028.37

06/06/2024

0

0

0

21

1,884

7,911.88

07/06/2024

10

510

2,164.95

20

2,349

10,045.97

10/06/2024

8

1,782

7,562.70

2

418

1,777.48

11/06/2024

12

915

3,873.87

6

405

1,727.87

12/06/2024

29

5,199

21,489.50

5

450

1,903.50

13/06/2024

30

4,283

17,092.52

4

821

3,311.29

14/06/2024

71

7,613

27,797.13

42

3,980

14,405.53

17/06/2024

29

2,866

10,086.83

28

2,042

7,297.91

18/06/2024

5

312

1,146.10

19

1,326

4,903.24

19/06/2024

15

1,022

4,181.22

55

5,377

21,813.56

20/06/2024

14

873

3,739.89

25

1,437

6,204.93

21/06/2024

23

2,389

9,962.19

7

937

3,893.39

24/06/2024

19

2,667

10,699.98

23

1,496

5,996.10

25/06/2024

21

2,504

9,983.88

13

1,277

5,134.52

26/06/2024

15

1,851

7,356.74

6

227

916.78

27/06/2024

14

1,013

4,066.14

25

2,519

10,095.62

28/06/2024

18

1,464

5,774.26

6

630

2,515.70

4

