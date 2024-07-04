Half-year report on Lhyfe's liquidity contract as of 30 June 2024

Nantes - 4 July 2024 - 6.00 pm - As part of the liquidity contract entered into between Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, and Natixis Oddo BHF, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of 30 June 2024:

 Number of shares: 78,057 Lhyfe shares

Cash position: 224,621.75 euros in cash

Over the 1st semester of 2024, the following transactions were executed:

Buy side 184,799 shares 809,236.32 € 2,003 transactions Sell side 159,460 shares 707,608.18 € 2,058 transactions

As of the previous half-yearly situation, on 31 December 2023, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

 Number of shares: 52,718 Lhyfe shares

Cash position: 326,250.43 euros in cash

As a reminder, the following resources were available on the liquidity account as of the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF, on 4 September 2023:

 Number of shares: 41,276 Lhyfe shares

Cash position: 383,632.25 euros in cash

About Lhyfe

Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects intend to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and enable the creation of a virtuous energy model capable of decarbonising entire sectors of industry and transport.

In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the 1st industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, it inaugurated the 1st offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world. In 2023, it inaugurated its 2nd and 3rd sites, and currently has several sites under construction or expansion across Europe.

Lhyfe is represented in 12 European countries and had 195 staff at the end of December 2023. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE).

More information on Lhyfe.com

Contacts

Investor relations Financial press relations Business press relations LHYFE ACTUS Nouvelles Graines Yoann Nguyen Manon Clairet Clémence Rebours investors@lhyfe.com +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73 +33 (0)6 60 57 76 43 mclairet@actus.fr c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com

Appendix

1