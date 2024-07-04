Half-year report on Lhyfe's liquidity contract as of 30 June 2024
Nantes - 4 July 2024 - 6.00 pm - As part of the liquidity contract entered into between Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, and Natixis Oddo BHF, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account as of 30 June 2024:
Number of shares:
78,057 Lhyfe shares
- Cash position: 224,621.75 euros in cash
Over the 1st semester of 2024, the following transactions were executed:
Buy side
184,799 shares
809,236.32 €
2,003 transactions
Sell side
159,460 shares
707,608.18 €
2,058 transactions
As of the previous half-yearly situation, on 31 December 2023, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:
Number of shares:
52,718 Lhyfe shares
- Cash position: 326,250.43 euros in cash
As a reminder, the following resources were available on the liquidity account as of the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF, on 4 September 2023:
Number of shares:
41,276 Lhyfe shares
- Cash position: 383,632.25 euros in cash
About Lhyfe
Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects intend to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and enable the creation of a virtuous energy model capable of decarbonising entire sectors of industry and transport.
In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the 1st industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, it inaugurated the 1st offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world. In 2023, it inaugurated its 2nd and 3rd sites, and currently has several sites under construction or expansion across Europe.
Lhyfe is represented in 12 European countries and had 195 staff at the end of December 2023. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE).
More information on Lhyfe.com
Appendix
1
BUY SIDE
SELL SIDE
Date
Number of
Number of
Capital traded
Number of
Number of
Capital
transactions
shares
in EUR
transactions
shares
traded in EUR
Total
2,003
184,799
809,236.32
2,058
159,460
707,608.18
02/01/2024
21
1,790
9,188.50
24
3,643
18,758.26
03/01/2024
19
1,526
7,705.16
8
205
1,048.20
04/01/2024
6
297
1,477.58
9
333
1,664.24
05/01/2024
14
1,088
5,422.70
19
1,284
6,429.06
08/01/2024
11
849
4,241.71
1
1
4.99
09/01/2024
1
269
1,336.93
13
411
2,063.22
10/01/2024
27
1,234
6,087.33
4
269
1,342.31
11/01/2024
2
301
1,477.91
5
206
1,015.58
12/01/2024
9
1,798
8,748.68
14
779
3,789.17
15/01/2024
0
0
0
13
400
1,962.00
16/01/2024
2
70
341.46
10
1,189
5,858.62
17/01/2024
21
4,086
19,679.09
10
679
3,220.36
18/01/2024
10
418
1,990.70
22
1,426
6,842.70
19/01/2024
9
762
3,664.60
10
482
2,330.05
22/01/2024
16
1,117
5,345.27
16
1,044
5,025.03
23/01/2024
18
1,028
4,880.34
13
763
3,631.79
24/01/2024
9
614
2,929.51
7
363
1,748.21
25/01/2024
18
1,394
6,480.00
10
949
4,411.14
26/01/2024
22
1,820
8,556.77
36
1,926
9,166.73
29/01/2024
16
1,255
5,886.23
30
1,507
7,158.52
30/01/2024
5
451
2,114.06
15
452
2,130.92
31/01/2024
16
2,419
12,223.17
68
8,219
41,088.19
01/02/2024
39
2,329
12,244.77
37
1,561
8,248.70
02/02/2024
23
1,509
7,993.47
31
1,647
8,812.20
05/02/2024
13
1,182
6,139.76
15
810
4,245.32
06/02/2024
4
124
642.32
5
126
655.20
07/02/2024
7
620
3,160.63
10
357
1,831.03
08/02/2024
17
1,234
6,204.46
25
1,100
5,557.63
09/02/2024
12
712
3,579.59
18
739
3,736.42
12/02/2024
20
937
4,723.24
16
755
3,832.36
13/02/2024
14
564
2,826.19
14
472
2,378.82
14/02/2024
12
715
3,554.85
8
442
2,212.61
15/02/2024
30
1,846
9,040.45
30
1,555
7,683.01
16/02/2024
37
2,744
13,083.60
45
2,971
14,259.40
19/02/2024
45
3,819
17,448.50
51
3,249
14,872.85
20/02/2024
28
1,643
7,704.49
32
2,118
9,968.72
21/02/2024
17
1,796
8,354.26
27
2,083
9,750.17
22/02/2024
0
0
0
7
344
1,635.77
23/02/2024
4
320
1,526.80
4
216
1,036.24
26/02/2024
6
424
2,037.12
5
373
1,794.60
27/02/2024
15
890
4,229.76
10
431
2,067.64
28/02/2024
4
360
1,684.12
4
113
531.53
29/02/2024
10
732
3,398.82
11
381
1,780.41
2
BUY SIDE
SELL SIDE
Date
Number of
Number of
Capital traded
Number of
Number of
Capital
transactions
shares
in EUR
transactions
shares
traded in EUR
01/03/2024
12
995
4,534.11
19
676
3,098.44
04/03/2024
11
673
3,071.10
9
582
2,675.99
05/03/2024
17
1,081
4,920.45
11
815
3,728.68
06/03/2024
36
2,716
12,094.51
26
1,864
8,314.69
07/03/2024
50
4,417
18,769.39
38
2,818
11,916.33
08/03/2024
30
2,328
9,597.86
21
1,473
6,121.83
11/03/2024
6
589
2,401.34
20
1,580
6,518.04
12/03/2024
11
1,384
5,696.46
25
909
3,754.26
13/03/2024
7
318
1,313.34
14
619
2,571.79
14/03/2024
19
1,156
4,691.06
4
276
1,118.02
15/03/2024
30
1,863
7,348.01
11
812
3,249.08
18/03/2024
12
1,301
5,013.24
33
2,511
9,874.12
19/03/2024
7
577
2,383.61
40
3,186
13,323.08
20/03/2024
12
890
3,762.76
11
750
3,186.35
21/03/2024
20
870
3,655.50
8
500
2,116.25
22/03/2024
20
1,200
4,947.27
5
161
665.77
25/03/2024
27
1,856
7,588.01
18
1,250
5,174.08
26/03/2024
29
1,665
6,691.85
19
1,365
5,605.46
27/03/2024
7
652
2,606.76
15
880
3,540.26
28/03/2024
18
750
3,101.82
45
2,147
8,899.21
02/04/2024
29
2,251
9,614.25
57
3,851
16,532.35
03/04/2024
10
948
4,164.83
19
1,392
6,151.90
04/04/2024
4
474
2,100.54
13
1,134
5,028.87
05/04/2024
11
646
2,878.76
12
679
3,036.28
08/04/2024
21
1,912
8,983.63
30
3,886
18,015.97
09/04/2024
18
1,320
6,238.43
20
1,996
9,542.19
10/04/2024
14
1,121
5,286.20
11
1,160
5,504.00
11/04/2024
6
200
952.00
24
2,022
9,671.01
12/04/2024
25
1,895
9,002.12
6
613
2,918.72
15/04/2024
10
1,308
6,189.83
14
1,439
6,844.69
16/04/2024
78
13,195
57,993.04
16
1,273
5,502.27
17/04/2024
4
929
3,916.09
15
1,886
7,989.08
18/04/2024
22
3,264
13,861.64
12
1,455
6,251.17
19/04/2024
18
1,637
6,806.24
12
677
2,831.56
22/04/2024
11
411
1,742.25
21
2,689
11,375.82
23/04/2024
14
1,086
4,640.46
4
541
2,324.34
24/04/2024
20
849
3,623.93
7
870
3,737.02
25/04/2024
10
943
4,000.36
6
224
961.70
26/04/2024
2
41
172.82
8
709
3,024.83
29/04/2024
0
0
0
3
100
429.00
30/04/2024
17
1,677
7,220.96
13
2,170
9,374.4
02/05/2024
2
116
501.12
11
710
3,086.92
03/05/2024
9
660
2,858.48
8
624
2,725.71
06/05/2024
3
340
1,499.40
7
1,510
6,690.66
07/05/2024
20
1,771
7,746.17
4
415
1,826.00
08/05/2024
8
553
2,420.07
10
734
3,221.63
3
BUY SIDE
SELL SIDE
Date
Number of
Number of
Capital traded
Number of
Number of
Capital
transactions
shares
in EUR
transactions
shares
traded in EUR
09/05/2024
9
712
3,118.56
8
415
1,826.00
10/05/2024
11
1,154
5,032.26
0
0
0
13/05/2024
7
1,161
5,050.35
8
310
1,360.90
14/05/2024
30
2,375
10,372.63
15
1,060
4,653.40
15/05/2024
16
2,403
10,418.50
4
117
511.29
16/05/2024
29
4,745
20,190.32
10
1877
8,016.78
17/05/2024
20
2,438
10,243.78
11
1,289
5,476.40
20/05/2024
20
1,411
5,909.75
15
1,852
7,790.98
21/05/2024
18
3,374
14,132.80
23
2,868
12,153.46
22/05/2024
16
1,481
6,208.62
22
2,857
12,055.36
23/05/2024
10
187
782.60
15
1,099
4,632.94
24/05/2024
7
347
1,452.26
16
1,833
7,734.27
27/05/2024
7
1,355
5,672.94
5
904
3,805.87
28/05/2024
6
1,421
5,918.11
6
416
1,754.26
29/05/2024
5
223
928.80
8
901
3,760.65
30/05/2024
7
423
1,779.75
13
1,122
4,734.62
31/05/2024
5
435
1,831.35
9
280
1,190.00
03/06/2024
15
2,598
11,040.27
18
1,464
6,262.87
04/06/2024
18
1,258
5,330.08
13
1,964
8,374.75
05/06/2024
18
2,121
8,887.72
15
951
4,028.37
06/06/2024
0
0
0
21
1,884
7,911.88
07/06/2024
10
510
2,164.95
20
2,349
10,045.97
10/06/2024
8
1,782
7,562.70
2
418
1,777.48
11/06/2024
12
915
3,873.87
6
405
1,727.87
12/06/2024
29
5,199
21,489.50
5
450
1,903.50
13/06/2024
30
4,283
17,092.52
4
821
3,311.29
14/06/2024
71
7,613
27,797.13
42
3,980
14,405.53
17/06/2024
29
2,866
10,086.83
28
2,042
7,297.91
18/06/2024
5
312
1,146.10
19
1,326
4,903.24
19/06/2024
15
1,022
4,181.22
55
5,377
21,813.56
20/06/2024
14
873
3,739.89
25
1,437
6,204.93
21/06/2024
23
2,389
9,962.19
7
937
3,893.39
24/06/2024
19
2,667
10,699.98
23
1,496
5,996.10
25/06/2024
21
2,504
9,983.88
13
1,277
5,134.52
26/06/2024
15
1,851
7,356.74
6
227
916.78
27/06/2024
14
1,013
4,066.14
25
2,519
10,095.62
28/06/2024
18
1,464
5,774.26
6
630
2,515.70
4
