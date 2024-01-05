Official LHYFE press release

Nantes – 5 January 2023 – 6.00 pm – As part of the liquidity contract entered into between Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), an independent green hydrogen producer for low carbon industry and mobility, and Natixis Oddo BHF, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on 31 December 2023:

Number of shares: 52,718 Lhyfe shares

Cash position: 326,250.43 euros in cash

Over the 2nd semester of 2023, the following transactions were executed:

Buy side 184,055 shares € 878,259.96 2,138 transactions Sell side 171,856 shares € 815,509.65 2,405 transactions

The above information includes data for the 2nd semester of 2023 relating to the liquidity contract with Portzamparc (terminated on 1 September 2023) and data relating to the liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF (effective on 4 September 2023).

As of the previous half-yearly situation, on 30 June 2023, the following resources were allocated to the liquidity account:

Number of shares: 40,519 Lhyfe shares

Cash position: 189,002.12 euros in cash

As a reminder, the following resources were available on the liquidity account as of the date of entry into force of the liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHF, on 4 September 2023:

Number of shares: 41,276 Lhyfe shares

Cash position: 383,632.25 euros in cash

About Lhyfe

Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects intend to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and enable the creation of a virtuous energy model capable of decarbonising entire sectors of industry and transport.

In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the first industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, the company inaugurated the first offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world. In 2023, it inaugurated its second and third sites, and currently has five sites under construction or expansion across Europe.

Lhyfe is represented in 12 European countries and had 192 staff at the end of June 2023. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 – LHYFE). Lhyfe.com

Contacts

Lhyfe - Investor relations

LHYFE

Yoann Nguyen

investors@lhyfe.com Lhyfe - Financial press relations

ACTUS

Manon Clairet

+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73

mclairet@actus.fr Lhyfe - Business press relations

Nouvelles Graines

Clémence Rebours

+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43

c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com

Appendix

BUY SIDE SELL SIDE Date Number of transactions Number of shares Capital traded in EUR Number of transactions Number of shares Capital traded in EUR Total 2,138 184,055 878,259.96 2,405 171,856 815,509.65 04/07/2023 1 80 556.80 0 0 0.00 05/07/2023 4 320 2,208.00 1 100 699.00 06/07/2023 1 80 548.80 1 1 6.90 07/07/2023 2 146 1,004.60 0 0 0.00 10/07/2023 1 1 6.90 1 1 6.90 11/07/2023 2 14 95.81 2 101 695.89 12/07/2023 2 101 681.88 1 1 6.88 13/07/2023 1 1 6.88 1 1 6.88 14/07/2023 1 1 6.89 1 1 6.89 17/07/2023 1 1 6.88 2 101 691.88 20/07/2023 1 100 685.00 0 0 0.00 24/07/2023 1 1 6.90 1 1 6.90 25/07/2023 1 1 6.90 1 1 6.90 26/07/2023 1 1 6.90 1 1 6.90 27/07/2023 2 101 686.83 1 1 6.83 28/07/2023 1 1 6.85 1 1 6.85 31/07/2023 0 0 0.00 1 100 690.00 01/08/2023 0 0 0.00 1 100 690.00 02/08/2023 2 200 1,368.00 1 55 378.40 03/08/2023 3 300 2,049.99 4 420 2,890.99 04/08/2023 9 800 5,348.00 0 0 0.00 07/08/2023 0 0 0.00 6 450 2,998.98 08/08/2023 8 810 5,415.66 3 300 2,034.00 09/08/2023 2 200 1,324.00 1 110 734.80 10/08/2023 2 160 1,060.80 2 200 1,352.00 11/08/2023 1 49 321.44 2 134 890.32 14/08/2023 1 100 652.00 1 125 820.00 15/08/2023 10 1320 8,035.76 1 100 654.00 16/08/2023 3 300 1,740.00 7 800 4,722.00 17/08/2023 6 448 2,628.46 2 200 1,212.00 18/08/2023 0 0 0.00 3 340 1,994.41 21/08/2023 3 260 1,507.19 6 506 2,976.55 22/08/2023 4 320 1,862.40 1 100 584.00 23/08/2023 0 0 0.00 2 240 1,406.40 24/08/2023 3 240 1,377.60 1 120 698.40 25/08/2023 5 400 2,267.20 0 0 0.00 28/08/2023 4 380 2,103.60 1 100 570.00 29/08/2023 3 180 974.39 2 113 621.52 30/08/2023 0 0 0.00 3 300 1,656.00 31/08/2023 1 15 84.90 7 700 4,032.98 01/09/2023 1 100 584.00 25 850 5,094.99 04/09/2023 28 1,468 9,119.50 37 1,666 10,411.62 05/09/2023 18 1,463 8,947.37 € 29 1,194 7,321.83 € 06/09/2023 17 1,045 6,338.95 17 548 3,341.17 07/09/2023 5 552 3,330.60 13 418 2,525.76 08/09/2023 2 136 822.80 0 0 0.00 11/09/2023 3 168 1,023.00 24 814 4,982.29 12/09/2023 22 1,046 6,483.76 34 1,418 8,806.14 13/09/2023 7 355 2,216.95 6 449 2,816.09 14/09/2023 15 457 2,908.09 18 823 5,263.32 15/09/2023 4 198 1,276.92 6 190 1,232.12 18/09/2023 9 586 3,787.55 7 403 2,614.53 19/09/2023 6 309 1,991.19 5 327 2,122.62 20/09/2023 5 400 2,561.40 11 485 3,117.40 21/09/2023 10 666 4,222.55 2 141 908.28 22/09/2023 35 1,918 11,868.15 11 703 4,362.33 25/09/2023 13 967 5,836.10 7 480 2,899.20 26/09/2023 42 3,456 19,978.12 19 1,104 6,440.04 27/09/2023 24 1,279 7,087.97 22 1,009 5,611.28 28/09/2023 26 1,473 8,140.04 16 1,114 6,198.51 29/09/2023 4 179 986.35 11 611 3,410.21 02/10/2023 26 1,514 8,321.44 34 1,673 9,360.22 03/10/2023 24 1,069 5,864.10 29 1,297 7,161.64 04/10/2023 24 1,982 10,788.66 28 1,770 9,676.26 05/10/2023 35 3,295 17,408.52 26 1,132 5,922.86 06/10/2023 46 3,083 15,733.02 30 1,686 8,677.83 09/10/2023 16 904 4,624.50 28 1,713 8,849.60 10/10/2023 28 1,090 5,708.34 20 1,814 9,578.01 11/10/2023 30 2,167 10,752.24 9 311 1,531.22 12/10/2023 41 3,358 15,848.40 17 1,704 8,033.57 13/10/2023 69 5,398 24,759.29 46 3,776 17,689.73 16/10/2023 73 7,741 31,026.46 39 3,104 12,524.25 17/10/2023 103 7,642 24,940.38 59 4,370 14,516.27 18/10/2023 21 2,339 6,775.49 20 1,721 5,033.86 19/10/2023 21 1,657 4,880.86 31 2,532 7,477.31 20/10/2023 11 895 2,712.67 21 1,157 3,517.65 23/10/2023 21 1,619 4,929.43 27 1,880 5,811.34 24/10/2023 29 1,830 6,065.74 37 4,031 13,347.12 25/10/2023 17 2,080 6,815.93 16 1,092 3,593.72 26/10/2023 22 2,791 8,842.19 13 1,457 4,638.86 27/10/2023 13 1,591 4,960.84 31 1,727 5,435.20 30/10/2023 8 1,352 4,255.58 29 2,250 7,138.12 31/10/2023 6 1?137 3,568.78 32 1,451 4,585.06 01/11/2023 32 4?632 14,635.19 43 4,850 15,426.40 02/11/2023 27 3,335 11,087.07 72 6,861 23,256.3 03/11/2023 158 11,044 50,358.80 209 14,863 67,485.57 06/11/2023 83 6,678 34,986.38 143 9,756 50,791.37 07/11/2023 65 7,452 36,813.75 52 4,481 21,908.53 08/11/2023 53 5,198 27,021.46 80 6,757 35,094.01 09/11/2023 16 1,681 8,717.65 30 2,135 11,121.72 10/11/2023 43 2,519 13,895.49 € 52 3,519 19,413.80 € 13/11/2023 53 4,277 24,125.65 58 3,391 19,431.29 14/11/2023 66 7,935 41,022.88 60 4,841 25,185.33 15/11/2023 18 1,322 6,681.29 11 770 3,913.25 16/11/2023 19 2,221 10,955.96 12 874 4,361.81 17/11/2023 17 1,138 5,453.82 15 557 2,684.58 20/11/2023 15 762 3,756.50 26 1,793 8,825.65 21/11/2023 39 5,680 26,703.47 4 727 3,444.46 22/11/2023 26 3,825 17,942.45 71 6,770 31,564.64 23/11/2023 16 1,546 7,147.92 13 996 4,634.09 24/11/2023 8 1,107 5,019.60 8 408 1,865.16 27/11/2023 17 1,482 6,908.32 39 3,243 15,208.68 28/11/2023 27 1,655 7,909.14 32 2,221 10,687.03 29/11/2023 5 428 2,078.46 12 609 2,960.87 30/11/2023 27 2,288 11,429.36 31 2,932 14,708.76 01/12/2023 26 2,205 11,263.70 30 2,400 12,319.17 04/12/2023 26 3,021 15,275.00 26 2,052 10,472.58 05/12/2023 5 362 1,797.31 19 491 2,460.08 06/12/2023 6 400 2,005.00 6 730 3,674.15 07/12/2023 17 1,310 6,464.71 3 362 1,790.82 08/12/2023 6 682 3,354.01 8 726 3,590.73 11/12/2023 10 523 2,602.27 13 519 2,599.05 12/12/2023 27 2,324 11,259.61 13 687 3,312.98 13/12/2023 14 1,089 5,284.46 22 2,028 9,917.21 14/12/2023 5 463 2,286.94 13 866 4,295.99 15/12/2023 21 2,104 10,568.51 48 2,627 13,274.82 18/12/2023 14 1,678 8,490.86 13 1,725 8,772.24 19/12/2023 13 1,504 7,548.49 24 1,964 9,914.68 20/12/2023 10 982 4,902.48 1 1 5.00 21/12/2023 9 1,329 6,595.74 15 1,327 6,614.89 22/12/2023 10 2,160 10,509.75 8 713 3,481.09 27/12/2023 2 349 1,727.47 30 2,801 13,737.84 28/12/2023 4 159 798.20 8 766 3,863.58 29/12/2023 10 1,019 5,136.48 17 1,397 7,096.74

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key: lmidYpxrZ5qbnm5pZpllZmlmnGaUmZGdbWacmZJwl52Wa5xlypuVmcjIZnFkmmxr

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com .

Regulated information:

Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares:

- Information relating to the liquidity contract Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/83575-lhyfe_bilan-semestriel-contrat-liquidite-31122023_en_vdef.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com , it's free

© 2024 ActusNews