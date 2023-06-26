Feasibility study commissioned

Hydrogen production could start in mid-2025

Potential customers are DVV, Wirtschaftsbetriebe Duisburg and Duisburg Gateway Terminal

Nantes, 21 June 2023, 7.30 a.m. CET - Lhyfe, a pioneer in the production of renewable green hydrogen, and duisport, the owner and management company of the Port of Duisburg - the largest inland port in the world, are investigating the feasibility of building the first major electrolysis plant in the port of Duisburg. Duisburger Verkehrs- und Versorgungsgesellschaft (DVV), Wirtschaftsbetriebe Duisburg (WBD) and Duisburg Gateway Terminal (DGT) would use the hydrogen directly for local use. To this end, all partners involved have signed a declaration of intent.

In order to support the local economy in its transition to climate-neutral energy sources and to decarbonize mobility solutions, the project partners are working closely together and are also acting as future purchasers of the 100 percent green hydrogen. DVV intends to use the sustainable energy source for its hydrogen buses, WBD for its hydrogen-powered refuse collection vehicles and duisport for its internal logistics and the operation of the DGT.

Lhyfe will first conduct the feasibility study. The hydrogen production plant with a capacity of up to 20 megawatts, which could be built on a plot of land owned by Duisburger Hafen AG, could go into operation by mid-2025.

"The construction of the first large-scale electrolyser in the Port of Duisburg would be a milestone on the way to decarbonising the domestic economy and industry," says duisport CEO Markus Bangen. "At the same time, we are fulfilling our promise not only to build the largest container terminal in the European hinterland with the Duisburg Gateway Terminal, but also to operate it in a completely climate-neutral manner."

"Our project planning always takes place in a very close exchange with the parties involved. This type of hydrogen development creates individual and tailor-made projects, from whose expertise we can successfully show other customers a way out of fossil energies," says Luc Graré, Head of Central & Eastern Europe at Lhyfe GmbH. "Lhyfe expects this feasibility study to show how the conversion to green hydrogen could already be implemented today on an appropriate scale."

To ensure the production of green hydrogen, the electrolysis plant would be fed exclusively with renewable energies. If the project is implemented, up to eight tonnes of green hydrogen could be produced every day and made available to the partners as needed.

"Hydrogen is a central building block of the energy transition. As a group, we are therefore involved in all the decisive stages to make green hydrogen usable here on site," says Marcus Vunic, Managing Director of DVV. This is because an electrolyzer requires appropriate quantities of electricity and water as well as a sufficiently dimensioned grid connection, explains Vunic: "Netze Duisburg could be providing the necessary infrastructure with a grid extension, Stadtwerke Duisburg, as a leading regional energy supplier, is securing the required green electricity via a supply agreement, and at the same time we are using the hydrogen for our fuel cell bus fleet in public transport with DVG."

"The project perfectly supports Wirtschaftsbetriebe Duisburg's corporate strategy of successively converting its entire vehicle fleet to alternative drives. With the electrolysis plant being built in the Port of Duisburg, Wirtschaftsbetriebe Duisburg will be able to make short work of filling its hydrogen-powered vehicles with green hydrogen. It is an excellent example of how acting in partnership works in Duisburg. Good for our customers and a further contribution to climate protection," says Thomas Patermann, spokesman for the WBD Executive Board, who is also convinced by the initiative.

In order to be able to optimally supply the hydrogen vehicles with the green hydrogen, the parties involved will be making use of the existing infrastructure and refueling facilities. Lhyfe serves DVV and WBD as a reliable expert for the conversion of their fleet. Through various hydrogen projects already active in the mobility sector, Lhyfe has been able to support various companies and transport operators in the conversion to green hydrogen.

"Local generation for local consumption: we are creating an ideal solution here for the Duisburg location and Duisburg companies. Together we will make every effort to ensure that after a positive feasibility study the plant can go into operation as quickly as possible and that all partners involved are supplied with locally produced green hydrogen," says Alexander Garbar, Head of Corporate Development and Strategy at duisport.

Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects intend to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and enable the creation of a virtuous energy model capable of decarbonising entire sectors of industry and transport. In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the first industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, Lhyfe inaugurated the first offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world. Lhyfe is represented in 11 European countries and had 149 staff at the end of 2022. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 – LHYFE).

Lhyfe.com

duisport - Duisburger Hafen AG is the ownership and management company of the Port of Duisburg, the largest inland port in the world. The duisport Group offers full-service packages for the port and logistics location in the areas of infra- and suprastructure including settlement management. In addition, the subsidiaries provide logistics services such as the establishment and optimization of transport and logistics chains, rail freight services, facility management, contract and packaging logistics.

www.duisport.de

Duisburger Versorgungs- und Verkehrsgesellschaft mbH (DVV) is a multi-service group in the areas of supply, mobility and services. With around 4300 employees and annual sales of 5.5 billion euros, the Group includes over 30 companies such as Stadtwerke Duisburg AG, Netze Duisburg GmbH, Duisburger Verkehrsgesellschaft AG and octeo Multiservices GmbH.

www.dvv.de

Wirtschaftsbetriebe Duisburg, as a public-law institution, is one of the most important municipal companies in the city of Duisburg with around 1,800 employees. The service portfolio such as waste disposal, street cleaning to the maintenance of green spaces, playgrounds and the municipal infrastructure are our responsibility. Wirtschaftsbetriebe Duisburg is constantly expanding its fields of action and stands for sustainability and climate protection.

www.wb-duisburg.de

