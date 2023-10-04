Brétéché has just opened its first hydrogen refuelling station, one of the largest-scale green and renewable hydrogen distribution hubs in France

Nantes (France), 4 October 2023 –7:30 am – Lhyfe (EURONEXT: LHYFE), one of the world's pioneers in the production of green and renewable hydrogen that can decarbonise industry and mobility, announced that its Lhyfe Pays de la Loire production site, in Bouin (Vendée), is now supplying a new client. On 29 September 2023, Brétéché, a fuel distributor that operates in six French departments, inaugurated its first hydrogen station in Maché (Vendée), on the Challans to La Roche-sur-Yon road axis. The station has been designed with a high hydrogen supply capacity.

Brétéché opens Vendée's first privately-owned hydrogen station in Maché

Last Friday, Brétéché inaugurated the Maché hydrogen refuelling station at its existing site at the Bel-Air business park. This station now offers green hydrogen with a refuelling capacity of up to 800 kilograms per day. With this station located on the Challans to La Roche-Sur-Yon route, Brétéché is targeting commercial customers with high-volume hydrogen needs, such as heavy goods and utility vehicles. It is one of the largest capacity green hydrogen refuelling hubs in France.

Thanks to a partnership with Lhyfe, the Vendée station is supplied with green and renewable hydrogen produced just forty kilometres away in Bouin, at the Lhyfe Pays de la Loire site, using wind-generated electricity and sea water.

This site is a first milestone for the distributor which aims to develop a hydrogen ecosystem in conjunction with Lhyfe and open other refuelling stations in other departments, near Lhyfe's future production plants.

Lhyfe plans to increase the production capacity of the Lhyfe Pays de la Loire site, in Bouin

As for Lhyfe, during the presentation of its half-year results on 27 September 2023, it confirmed that it is to ramp up the Lhyfe Pays de la Loire site in order to meet growing demand from existing customers and new customers like Brétéché.

Lhyfe plans to increase the production capacity of this site for 2024. With a current installed capacity of 1 MW, which represents a production capacity of up to 300 kilograms of green hydrogen a day, Lhyfe Pays de la Loire already delivers customers such as the multi-energy service stations of La Roche sur Yon, Les Sables d'Olonne and Le Mans and the Lidl logistics centre in Carquefou. This production capacity will be boosted up to a tonne of green hydrogen a day during 2024, giving an installed capacity of 2.5 MW.

Eric Hidier, CEO Brétéché: “Our world is undergoing dramatic changes which require us to reassess our manners of producing and consuming for the years to come. We will need to be prepared to work differently, protecting resources and the environment. At Brétéché, we are convinced that the only long-term decarbonisation solution, with a short supply chain and zero emissions, is decarbonised hydrogen. We are proud to be playing a pioneering role in this ecological transition.”

Matthieu Guesné, Founder and CEO of Lhyfe: “We welcome the initiative of Brétéché, which is leading the way in renewable hydrogen distribution. We need other players like them that are action-oriented, with a strong business culture, and aware of the need to change and change fast, and to unite mobility players around hydrogen. This first privately-owned station strengthens the dynamics of the Vendée hydrogen ecosystem.”

About Lhyfe

Lhyfe is a European group devoted to energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects intend to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and enable the creation of a virtuous energy model capable of decarbonising entire sectors of industry and transport.

In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the first industrial-scale green hydrogen production plant in the world to be interconnected with a wind farm. In 2022, Lhyfe inaugurated the first offshore green hydrogen production pilot platform in the world.

Lhyfe is represented in 12 European countries and had 192 staff at the end of June 2023. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 – LHYFE).

