Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Lhyfe
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHYFE   FR0014009YQ1

LHYFE

(LHYFE)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:09:30 2023-05-24 am EDT
6.970 EUR   -0.71%
02:35aLhyfe : Summary of the Combined Annual General Meeting held on 23 May 2023
AT
05/08ABB Collaborates with Lhyfe and Skyborn on One of Europe's Large Renewable Hydrogen Projects
CI
05/08ABB, Lhyfe, Skyborn Enter Partnership to Develop Hydrogen Plant in Sweden
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lhyfe : Summary of the Combined Annual General Meeting held on 23 May 2023

05/24/2023 | 02:35am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Nantes (France) – 23 May 2023 – 06.00 pm. – Lhyfe (Euronext Paris - FR0014009YQ1 - LHYFE), one of the world's pioneers in the production of green and renewable hydrogen to decarbonize industry and mobility, held its Combined Annual General Meeting this Tuesday 23 May 2023. This meeting was chaired by Matthieu Guesné, Chairman of the Board, in the presence of the Company's Statutory Auditors.

During this Annual General Meeting – the first since the company's IPO on the Euronext market in Paris, Lhyfe's shareholders approved the annual and consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2022. All thirty resolutions put to the vote were approved.

The voting results for each resolution proposed for approval will be made available under the Investors, Annual general meetings section, of Lhyfe's website, within the statutory time frame.

The documents (in French) required by the law Code were made available to shareholders at the company's headquarters (1 ter mail Pablo Picasso, 44000 Nantes, France) and under the Investors, Annual general meetings section, of Lhyfe's website.

 

About Lhyfe
Lhyfe is a European group dedicated to the energy transition, and a producer and supplier of green and renewable hydrogen. Its production sites and portfolio of projects aim to provide access to green and renewable hydrogen in industrial quantities, and to enter into a virtuous energy model allowing the decarbonization of entire sectors of industry and mobility.
In 2021, Lhyfe inaugurated the world's first industrial green hydrogen production site in direct connection with a wind farm. In 2022, Lhyfe inaugurated the world's first pilot platform for green hydrogen production at sea.
Lhyfe is present in 11 European countries and has 149 employees at the end of 2022. The company is listed on the Euronext market in Paris (ISIN: FR0014009YQ1 - mnemonic: LHYFE).
For more information go to Lhyfe.com

Contacts

Investor relations
LHYFE
Yoann Nguyen
investors@lhyfe.com		 Financial press relations
ACTUS
Manon Clairet
+33 (0)1 53 67 36 73
mclairet@actus.fr		 Business press relations
Nouvelles Graines
Clémence Rebours
+33 (0)6 60 57 76 43
c.rebours@nouvelles-graines.com

This publication embed "🔒 Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lG5yYppsYZrIyZpvkphtbWiWmppmx2LJmGfKm2dpk5/InHFiyZtmaJzHZnFhlmVn
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/80101-lhyfe-cp-post-agm-23052023-en.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2023 ActusNews
All news about LHYFE
02:35aLhyfe : Summary of the Combined Annual General Meeting held on 23 May 2023
AT
05/08ABB Collaborates with Lhyfe and Skyborn on One of Europe's Large Renewable Hydrogen Pro..
CI
05/08ABB, Lhyfe, Skyborn Enter Partnership to Develop Hydrogen Plant in Sweden
MT
05/08Lhyfe : ABB collaborates with Lhyfe and Skyborn on one of Europe’s largest renewable hydro..
AT
05/02Lhyfe : Shareholders’ Annual General Meeting documents available
AT
04/30LHYFE : Monthly statement on voting rights
CO
04/26Lhyfe : Publication of the 2022 universal registration document
AT
04/25LHYFE : Universal registration document
CO
04/19Global markets live: ASML, Netflix, United Airlines, Morgan Stanley,..
MS
04/19Lhyfe : Heroes launches the first Hydrogen Ecosystems Management Portal to accelerate hydr..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 0,60 M 0,65 M 0,65 M
Net income 2022 -17,7 M -19,1 M -19,1 M
Net cash 2022 97,7 M 105 M 105 M
P/E ratio 2022 -18,3x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 336 M 362 M 362 M
EV / Sales 2022 397x
EV / Sales 2023 31,5x
Nbr of Employees 149
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart LHYFE
Duration : Period :
Lhyfe Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LHYFE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,02 €
Average target price 11,10 €
Spread / Average Target 58,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matthieu Guesné Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Maria Pardo Saleme Chief Financial Officer & Director
Thomas Creach Chief Technical Officer
Antoine Hamon Chief Operating Officer & Deputy CEO
Bruno Le Jossec Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LHYFE-18.84%362
NEXTERA ENERGY-11.29%150 057
IBERDROLA, S.A.6.54%79 001
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.64%77 582
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-10.70%69 937
ENEL S.P.A.19.90%66 012
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer