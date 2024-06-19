Lhyfe: first production site in Germany
The site has an annual production capacity of up to 30 tonnes (installed electrolysis capacity of 1 MW), and is supplied with energy from Deutsche Bahn's green electricity portfolio.
Tübingen is thus Lhyfe's first plant in Germany. Another 10 MW site is currently under construction in Germany, at Schwäbisch Gmünd, and will produce up to four tons of green hydrogen per day.
