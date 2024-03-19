Lhyfe: grant of up to 149 ME from the French government

March 19, 2024 at 05:01 am EDT Share

Lhyfe has received confirmation of financial support from the French government, via a grant of up to 149 ME, for the construction of a green hydrogen production plant with an installed electrolysis capacity of 100 MW near Le Havre.



This project, which has been supported by Lhyfe for over two years, has been validated by the European Commission as part of the third wave of PIIEC (Projets Importants d'Intérêt Européen Commun) hydrogen projects.



With this project, Lhyfe intends to produce up to 34 tonnes of green hydrogen/day near the Grand Canal in Le Havre, one of Europe's largest industrial port areas.



This support from the French government confirms Lhyfe's status as a key player in the renewable hydrogen industry, and its confidence in the know-how and expertise of Lhyfe's teams, pioneers in the industry," says the company's management.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.