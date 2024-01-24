Lhyfe: power purchase agreement with EDP Renewables
Under the terms of this contract, Lhyfe will purchase renewable energy generated by a 39 MWac (55 MWdc) solar power plant to be built in Germany by EDPR, through Kronos Solar EDPR, and which is scheduled to be connected to the grid in 2025.
This power purchase agreement is the first concrete expression of the industrial partnership signed in 2022 between the two companies.
The partners have agreed that EDPR will supply renewable electricity for Lhyfe's hydrogen production sites, and that the two companies will identify opportunities to co-develop projects aimed at decarbonizing business sectors where electrification is not feasible.
