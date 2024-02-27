Lhyfe: project for first plant in the UK

February 27, 2024 at 07:48 am EST Share

Lhyfe unveils plans for its first plant in the UK: located in the north-east of England, it is backed by Shepherd Offshore, following the signing of a land agreement for the land that will house the plant.



If approved, the unit, located on the historic brownfield site of the Neptune Bank power station in Wallsend, will have an initial electrolysis capacity of 20 MW and will be able to produce up to eight tonnes of green hydrogen per day.



By way of equivalence, eight tonnes would enable a hydrogen-powered truck to travel around 100,000 km without emitting CO2. Called Lhyfe Wallsend, the plant is designed to supply industry and mobility players looking to decarbonize their activities.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.