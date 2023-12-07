Lhyfe: towards hydrogen production in Occitanie

Lhyfe announces the inauguration of its Lhyfe Occitanie site, in conjunction with AREC Occitanie (Agence Régionale de l'Energie et du Climat).



This green and renewable hydrogen production site will be one of the levers used by the Region to achieve its objectives under the 'Corridor H2 Occitanie' project, aimed at decarbonizing freight and passenger transport.



Located in the Zone d'Activités du Triangle in the commune of Bessières, a few dozen kilometers from Toulouse, the site will produce up to 2 tonnes of green, renewable hydrogen per day (representing an electrolysis production capacity of 5 MW).



The Lhyfe Occitanie production site is 80% owned by Lhyfe and 20% by AREC Occitanie.



Commercial commissioning will begin in the 1st half of 2024.





