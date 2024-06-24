Lhyfe: up to 11 ME subsidy for green hydrogen

Lhyfe announces that it has received a grant of up to SEK 125.6 million (approx. 11 ME) from Klimatklivet, an investment program supported by the Swedish Environmental Protection Agency, to build a green hydrogen production unit in Trelleborg, Sweden's southernmost city.



Thanks to this plant, Lhyfe will be able to produce up to 4 tonnes of green hydrogen per day (based on an installed electrolysis capacity of 10 MW) to supply these needs and thus contribute to efforts to achieve carbon neutrality.



The first kilos of green hydrogen are expected in 2027.



The grant, which will finance the development and design phases, the supply of equipment and construction work, represents around 40% of the total estimated investment for this project, Lhyfe points out.





