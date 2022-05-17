Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Li Auto Inc.
  News
  Summary
    LI   US50202M1027

LI AUTO INC.

(LI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/16 04:00:00 pm EDT
22.02 USD   +0.92%
05/16Li Auto Drops Student Job Contracts as COVID-19 Lockdowns Dampen Car Sales
MT
05/11Citigroup Lowers Li Auto's Price Target to $26.80 From $51.50, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/10Li Auto's Q1 Loss Narrows as Lockdowns Fail to Dampen EV Sales; Shares Rally 11%
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China Auto Stocks Jump on Hopes That Worst Is Over for Sector

05/17/2022 | 12:48am EDT
By Yifan Wang

Chinese auto stocks jumped in early trade in Hong Kong amid a growing hope that the sector may have hit bottom and begin to rebound as disruptions related to supply chains and the pandemic begin to ease.

Shares of Great Wall Motor Co. gained as much as 11%, while Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. rose by up to 8.5%. Electric car makers also soared, with BYD Co. up 6.5%, NIO Inc. surging 8.1% and Li Auto Inc. advancing 6.2%.

The upturn came as equities analysts grew increasingly optimistic over the sector's outlook for recovery. The resurgence of Covid-19 in China badly hurt auto production and sales in the past month.

Officials in Shanghai on Monday said they would begin gradually reopening from stringent lockdowns as of June 1 if progress toward controlling the Omicron outbreak is maintained

"As work resumption continues to progress in Shanghai and surrounding areas, the worst moment is likely over," Capital Securities analysts Yue Qinghui and Chen Yitong wrote in a research note. "Auto demand could substantially pick up as policy stimulus is rolled out and as social and economic activities recover" from China's pandemic-related curbs, they said.

"The auto sector's valuation has significantly corrected down since late 2021, and are now at October 2020 levels," Guosheng Securities analysts said in a note. "This suggests an attractive buying point."


Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-22 0047ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BYD COMPANY LIMITED 0.17% 252.8 Delayed Quote.-10.88%
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.72% 13.5 Delayed Quote.-41.13%
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED 3.06% 12.54 Delayed Quote.-57.31%
LI AUTO INC. 0.92% 22.02 Delayed Quote.-31.40%
NIO INC. 1.68% 14.55 Delayed Quote.-54.07%
Analyst Recommendations on LI AUTO INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 49 786 M 7 338 M 7 338 M
Net income 2022 -282 M -41,5 M -41,5 M
Net cash 2022 23 120 M 3 408 M 3 408 M
P/E ratio 2022 -236x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 152 B 22 376 M 22 376 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,58x
EV / Sales 2023 1,33x
Nbr of Employees 11 901
Free-Float 9,20%
Chart LI AUTO INC.
Duration : Period :
Li Auto Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LI AUTO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 22,02 $
Average target price 38,40 $
Spread / Average Target 74,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiang Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ya Nan Shen President & Executive Director
Tie Li Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dong Hui Ma Chief Engineer
Hong Qiang Zhao Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LI AUTO INC.-31.40%22 376
TESLA, INC.-27.18%797 303
LUCID GROUP, INC.-52.67%30 038
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-74.25%24 048
NIO INC.-54.83%23 645
XPENG INC.-54.66%19 562