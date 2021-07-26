Log in
    LI   US50202M1027

LI AUTO INC.

(LI)
Chinese EV Maker Li Auto Plans to List in Hong Kong

07/26/2021
By Yongchang Chin

Electric-vehicle maker Li Auto Inc. plans to list on the Hong Kong stock exchange, making it the latest U.S.-listed Chinese company seeking to tap investors closer to home.

It will join fellow EV-maker XPeng Inc., already listed on the New York Stock Exchange, in trading in Hong Kong. XPeng raised 13.79 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$1.77 billion) in net proceeds from the offering.

Nasdaq-listed Li Auto has appointed Goldman Sachs and China International Capital Corp. as joint sponsors for the listing, a filing on Monday showed. UBS is also advising on the deal.

Online retailer and food-delivery platform provider Meituan is among Li Auto's investors, holding a 13.2% equity.

The filing didn't disclose the timing nor the size of the offer.

Li Auto said it will use the funds raised for research and development of battery technology as well as intelligent vehicles and autonomous driving technologies.

The company will also expand the number of charging points available in its current markets.

Li Auto recorded a net loss of US$276.7 million on revenue of US$1.44 billion in 2020.

Chinese EV makers such as Li Auto, XPeng and NIO Inc. have joined their American counterparts in tapping U.S. markets for funds, capitalizing on investor bullishness about the industry's prospects.

Many big U.S.-listed Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and JD.com Inc., have in recent years obtained Hong Kong listings, partly as a hedge against risks arising from prolonged U.S.-China tensions.

Write to Yongchang Chin at yongchang.chin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-26-21 0147ET

Financials
Sales 2021 20 034 M 3 091 M 3 091 M
Net income 2021 -692 M -107 M -107 M
Net cash 2021 7 980 M 1 231 M 1 231 M
P/E ratio 2021 -308x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 178 B 27 393 M 27 393 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,46x
EV / Sales 2022 4,94x
Nbr of Employees 4 181
Free-Float 10,5%
Li Auto Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends LI AUTO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 30,28 $
Average target price 41,60 $
Spread / Average Target 37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiang Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ya Nan Shen President & Director
Tie Li Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ma Donghui Chief Engineer
Kai Wang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LI AUTO INC.5.03%28 659
TESLA, INC.-8.83%647 233
NIO INC.-9.75%73 848
XPENG INC.-4.27%33 869
NIKOLA CORPORATION-8.32%7 132
FISKER INC.8.67%5 698