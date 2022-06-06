Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Li Auto Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LI   US50202M1027

LI AUTO INC.

(LI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/03 04:00:00 pm EDT
26.21 USD   -0.76%
12:55aChinese EV Makers Jump on Stronger Sales, Outlook
DJ
06/01China EV startups say May sales up, post-lockdown output constrained
RE
06/01LI AUTO : May 2022 Delivery Update - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Chinese EV Makers Jump on Stronger Sales, Outlook

06/06/2022 | 12:55am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Yi Wei Wong


Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle makers rose in early Asian trade, boosted by positive monthly sales numbers and expectations of rising demand.

Hong Kong-listed shares of Li Auto Inc. rose as much as 12% early Monday, while those of BYD Co., XPeng Inc. and NIO Inc. gained as much as 5.5%, 6.4% and 4.6%, respectively.

Li Auto demonstrated "strong operational resilience," with sales numbers for May released last week showing a near tripling in delivery volume from the previous month, Bocom International analysts said in a research note. "We expect emerging [original equipment manufacturers] to see sequential recovery ahead as [the] Shanghai lockdown ends," they said.

Citi analysts picked Li Auto as a key beneficiary among EV makers of strong post-lockdown demand, citing in a note that the company's management has a strong order outlook thanks to the coming launch of the L9 model.

In another note, Citi analysts highlighted that BYD's EV sales more than doubled in May from a year earlier, calling the result strong and in line with estimates.

Citi also highlighted the tax exemptions and subsidies for EV purchases offered by the Chinese government and said rising fuel prices could encourage more customers to opt for EVs.

Citi maintained its buy rating and US$26.80 target price on Li Auto's American depositary receipts. It kept a buy rating on BYD, with a target price of 587 Hong Kong dollars (US$74.82) on the company's H shares.

Bocom called BYD a top buy, with a target price of HK$382.


Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-06-22 0054ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BYD COMPANY LIMITED 5.06% 298.4 Delayed Quote.6.68%
LI AUTO INC. -0.76% 26.21 Delayed Quote.-18.35%
NIO INC. -4.08% 18.08 Delayed Quote.-42.93%
XPENG INC. -4.69% 23.97 Delayed Quote.-52.37%
All news about LI AUTO INC.
12:55aChinese EV Makers Jump on Stronger Sales, Outlook
DJ
06/01China EV startups say May sales up, post-lockdown output constrained
RE
06/01LI AUTO : May 2022 Delivery Update - Form 6-K
PU
06/01Li Auto Reports 166% Growth in May Deliveries of Li ONE SUVs
MT
06/01Li Auto Inc. May 2022 Delivery Update
GL
06/01Li Auto Inc. May 2022 Delivery Update
AQ
06/01Li Auto Inc. Reports Sales Results for the Month of May 2022
CI
06/01Chinese EV Maker WM Motor Plans Hong Kong IPO
DJ
05/23Li Auto Forays into Semiconductor Production Amid Global Chip Shortage; Shares Fall 6%
MT
05/17Li Auto Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LI AUTO INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 49 600 M 7 447 M 7 447 M
Net income 2022 -531 M -79,7 M -79,7 M
Net cash 2022 23 386 M 3 511 M 3 511 M
P/E ratio 2022 -253x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 177 B 26 634 M 26 634 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,10x
EV / Sales 2023 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 11 901
Free-Float 9,20%
Chart LI AUTO INC.
Duration : Period :
Li Auto Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LI AUTO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 26,21 $
Average target price 38,30 $
Spread / Average Target 46,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiang Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ya Nan Shen President & Executive Director
Tie Li Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dong Hui Ma Chief Engineer
Hong Qiang Zhao Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LI AUTO INC.-18.35%26 634
TESLA, INC.-33.43%728 885
LUCID GROUP, INC.-50.93%31 139
NIO INC.-42.93%29 876
RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC.-70.88%27 191
XPENG INC.-52.37%20 548