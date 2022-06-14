Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Li Auto Inc.
  News
  Summary
    LI   US50202M1027

LI AUTO INC.

(LI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-06-14 pm EDT
32.22 USD   +10.91%
06/14Chinese Electric-Car Makers Rise Amid Signs of Improving Sales
DJ
06/13Chinese Auto Brands’ Sales Jump 5% in May
MT
06/12China’s NEV Sales Soar 91.2% in May Despite COVID-19 Disruptions
MT
Chinese Electric-Car Makers Rise Amid Signs of Improving Sales

06/14/2022 | 11:22pm EDT
By Clarence Leong


Shares of Chinese electric-car makers rose sharply in Wednesday morning trade in Hong Kong, continuing a rebound from earlier losses this week amid signs of improving retail sales.

Li Auto Inc. was recently up 8.5%, NIO Inc. jumped 14% and XPeng Inc. advanced 5.4%. But peer BYD Co. lost 1.9%, weakening from a multi-month high reached Monday.

The auto makers' gains tracked those of their U.S.-listed shares, which also surged overnight. Li Auto was up 11%, NIO rose 17% and XPeng added 7.5%.

Retail sales in China's passenger-vehicle market have been recovering from severe blows dealt by Covid-19 lockdowns since April in Shanghai, Beijing and other cities, which have been gradually lifted in recent days. Analysts at Citi said in a note that they expect a much stronger month-on-month recovery pace, based on last week's data on weekly passenger-vehicle insurance registrations. The rebound among insurance registrations for EVs was strong at 21% from the previous week, they noted.

The country's passenger-vehicle sales in May rose 30% to 1.35 million from 1.04 million vehicles in April, the China Passenger Car Association said last week.

NIO was given an extra lift after it announced a product launch event on Wednesday, where it is expected to unveil the much-anticipated ES7 sport utility vehicle. Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu said in a note that "NIO is embarking on the most important product cycle in the company's history," estimating deliveries are on track to increase to 25,000 a month by the year-end from 7,000 a month in May.


Write to Clarence Leong at clarence.leong@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-14-22 2321ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BYD COMPANY LIMITED -0.13% 303.6 Delayed Quote.15.60%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.06% 9.256 Delayed Quote.-15.99%
LI AUTO INC. 10.91% 32.22 Delayed Quote.-9.50%
NIO INC. 16.70% 18.66 Delayed Quote.-41.10%
XPENG INC. 7.52% 25.75 Delayed Quote.-48.84%
