Li Auto Inc.    LI

LI AUTO INC.

(LI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Electric vehicle maker Tesla to deliver China-made Model Y SUVs this month

12/31/2020 | 11:19pm EST
BEIJING, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Tesla Inc said on Friday it has started selling China-made Model Y sport-utility vehicles (SUV) and will deliver them to customers this month, as the U.S. electric vehicle maker expands sales in the world's biggest car market.

China, which offers hefty subsidies for electric vehicles as it seeks to cut down on pollution from petrol or diesel cars, is key to Tesla's global strategy. It is expanding its Shanghai car factory, where it also builds its Model 3 sedans. In October, it started exporting Model 3 vehicles to Europe.

It is also adding manufacturing capacity for EV chargers in Shanghai and expanding its sales and service network around the country. It sold over 20,000 vehicles in November.

The starting price of a Model Y in China is now 339,900 yuan ($52,091.95), according to its China website.

Tesla's rivals in China include Volkswagen AG, BMW as well as local startups such as Nio Inc, Xpeng Inc, and Li Auto Inc, which all have electric SUV models. ($1=6.5250 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh: Editing by Neil Fullick)


© Reuters 2020
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG -1.27% 72.23 Delayed Quote.-1.24%
LI AUTO INC. -0.79% 28.83 Delayed Quote.0.00%
NIO LIMITED 0.74% 48.74 Delayed Quote.1,112.44%
TESLA, INC. 1.57% 705.67 Delayed Quote.743.44%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 0.00% 6.495 Delayed Quote.-6.57%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.34% 152.42 Delayed Quote.-13.52%
Financials
Sales 2020 8 856 M 1 357 M 1 357 M
Net income 2020 -531 M -81,4 M -81,4 M
Net cash 2020 17 749 M 2 720 M 2 720 M
P/E ratio 2020 -272x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 169 B 25 878 M 25 878 M
EV / Sales 2020 17,1x
EV / Sales 2021 8,97x
Nbr of Employees 2 628
Free-Float -
Chart LI AUTO INC.
Duration : Period :
Li Auto Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LI AUTO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 40,20 $
Last Close Price 28,83 $
Spread / Highest target 108%
Spread / Average Target 39,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -9,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xiang Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ya Nan Shen President & Director
Tie Li Chief Financial Officer & Director
Ma Donghui Chief Engineer
Kai Wang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LI AUTO INC.0.00%26 084
TESLA, INC.743.44%658 582
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.00%215 357
VOLKSWAGEN AG-13.52%100 301
DAIMLER AG17.05%75 972
NIO LIMITED1,112.44%75 601
