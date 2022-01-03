Log in
Li Auto : December 2021 Delivery Update - Form 6-K

01/03/2022 | 06:19am EST
Li Auto Inc. December 2021 Delivery Update

January 1, 2022

BEIJING, China, Jan. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Li Auto Inc. ("Li Auto" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), an innovator in China's new energy vehicle market, today announced that the Company delivered 14,087 Li ONEs in December 2021, representing a 130.0% increase year over year. This took its fourth quarter deliveries to 35,221, up 40.2% quarter over quarter and 143.5% year over year. Total deliveries in 2021 increased 177.4% year over year to 90,491. The cumulative deliveries of Li ONE reached 124,088 since the vehicle's market debut.

"We set another record with more than 14,000 deliveries in December. We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to our family users for their trust and support. In December, we released the OTA 3.0 update to all our Li ONE users, further enhancing their in-car experience. This update includes our full-stack, self-developed Navigation on ADAS (NOA), which allows over 60,000 users to enjoy safer and easier driving. In 2022, we will continue to bring our users safer, more convenient and more refined products and services. We look forward to growing with more users, creating homes on the move that bring happiness to the entire family," said Yanan Shen, co-founder and president of Li Auto.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had 206 retail stores in 102 cities, as well as 278 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 204 cities.

About Li Auto Inc.

Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in China's new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is to create homes on the move that bring happiness to the entire family ("创造移动的家，创造幸福的家"). Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and refined products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. Its first model, Li ONE, is a six-seat, large premium smart electric SUV. The Company started volume production of Li ONE in November 2019 and released the 2021 Li ONE in May 2021. The Company leverages technology to create value for its users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on its proprietary range extension system, next-generation electric vehicle technology, and smart vehicle solutions. Beyond Li ONE, the Company will expand its product line by developing new vehicles, including BEVs and EREVs, to target a broader consumer base.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.lixiang.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Li Auto may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Li Auto's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Li Auto's strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; Li Auto's limited operating history; risks associated with extended-range electric vehicles; Li Auto's ability to develop, manufacture, and deliver vehicles of high quality and appeal to customers; Li Auto's ability to generate positive cash flow and profits; product defects or any other failure of vehicles to perform as expected; Li Auto's ability to compete successfully; Li Auto's ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity; cancellation of orders for Li Auto's vehicles; Li Auto's ability to develop new vehicles; and changes in consumer demand and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Li Auto's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Li Auto does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Li Auto Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: ir@lixiang.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Yang Song

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: Li@tpg-ir.com

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: Li@tpg-ir.com

Disclaimer

Li Auto Inc. published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 11:18:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
