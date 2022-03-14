Log in
LI AUTO INC.

Li Auto Down Over 19%, on Pace for Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk

03/14/2022 | 02:33pm EDT
Li Auto, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (LI) is currently at $17.84, down $4.34 or 19.55%


--Would be lowest close since May 13, 2021, when it closed at $17.23

--Would be largest percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to July 30, 2020)

--Currently down nine of the past 10 days

--Currently down three consecutive days; down 35.45% over this period

--Worst three day stretch on record (Based on available data back to July 30, 2020)

--Down 41.43% month-to-date

--Down 44.44% year-to-date

--Down 59.43% from its all-time closing high of $43.96 on Nov. 24, 2020

--Down 31.14% from 52 weeks ago (March 15, 2021), when it closed at $25.90

--Down 49.68% from its 52-week closing high of $35.44 on Nov. 30, 2021

--Up 4.85% from its 52-week closing low of $17.01 on May 11, 2021

--Traded as low as $17.72; lowest intraday level since May 14, 2021, when it hit $17.30

--Down 20.07% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to July 30, 2020)


All data as of 2:15:06 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-22 1432ET

All news about LI AUTO INC.
02:33pLi Auto Down Over 19%, on Pace for Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk
DJ
08:21aLi Auto Says Shares to Be Included in Shenzen-Hong Kong Stock Connect Program
MT
07:04aLI AUTO : Announces Inclusion of Its Shares in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect Progra..
PU
04:30aLi Auto Announces Inclusion of Its Shares in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect Progr..
AQ
03/13Hong kong-listed new energy vehicle makers li auto and xpeng bot…
RE
03/10Chinese Electric-Vehicle Maker NIO Starts Trading Shares in Hong Kong
DJ
03/10China stocks rise on Russia-Ukraine talks, sentiment-boosting steps
RE
03/08China’s Passenger Car Sales Rise 4.2% in February on NEV Boost
MT
03/03MICHAEL DELL : Oil Prices Top -2-
DJ
03/03Chinese Auto Makers Dive as New Sales Data Shows Continued Sector Weakness
DJ
Analyst Recommendations on LI AUTO INC.
Financials
Sales 2021 26 579 M 4 193 M 4 193 M
Net income 2021 -720 M -114 M -114 M
Net cash 2021 18 936 M 2 987 M 2 987 M
P/E ratio 2021 -226x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 143 B 22 529 M 22 529 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,66x
EV / Sales 2022 2,29x
Nbr of Employees 11 901
Free-Float -
Chart LI AUTO INC.
Duration : Period :
Li Auto Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LI AUTO INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 22,17 $
Average target price 45,23 $
Spread / Average Target 104%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Xiang Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ya Nan Shen President & Executive Director
Tie Li Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Dong Hui Ma Chief Engineer
Hong Qiang Zhao Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LI AUTO INC.-30.93%22 529
TESLA, INC.-24.74%822 000
LUCID GROUP, INC.-39.76%37 893
NIO INC.-49.27%26 524
XPENG INC.-54.48%19 620
FISKER INC.-29.88%3 274