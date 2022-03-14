Li Auto Down Over 19%, on Pace for Record Percent Decrease -- Data Talk

Li Auto, Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (LI) is currently at $17.84, down $4.34 or 19.55%

--Would be lowest close since May 13, 2021, when it closed at $17.23

--Would be largest percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to July 30, 2020)

--Currently down nine of the past 10 days

--Currently down three consecutive days; down 35.45% over this period

--Worst three day stretch on record (Based on available data back to July 30, 2020)

--Down 41.43% month-to-date

--Down 44.44% year-to-date

--Down 59.43% from its all-time closing high of $43.96 on Nov. 24, 2020

--Down 31.14% from 52 weeks ago (March 15, 2021), when it closed at $25.90

--Down 49.68% from its 52-week closing high of $35.44 on Nov. 30, 2021

--Up 4.85% from its 52-week closing low of $17.01 on May 11, 2021

--Traded as low as $17.72; lowest intraday level since May 14, 2021, when it hit $17.30

--Down 20.07% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease on record (Based on available data back to July 30, 2020)

All data as of 2:15:06 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-14-22 1432ET