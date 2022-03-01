Log in
Li Auto : February 2022 Delivery Update - Form 6-K

03/01/2022 | 06:45am EST
Li Auto Inc. February 2022 Delivery Update

BEIJING, China, March 01, 2022 - Li Auto Inc. ("Li Auto" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), an innovator in China's new energy vehicle market, today announced that the Company delivered 8,414 Li ONEs in February 2022, up 265.8% year over year. The cumulative deliveries of Li ONE reached 144,770 since the vehicle's market debut.

"During the Chinese New Year, our users enjoyed range-anxiety-free and pleasant family time, thanks to Li ONE's range extension system that uses battery power for urban commuting and recharges during long-distance traveling. The combination of this system with the full-stack, self-developed NOA as part of Li ONE's standard configuration creates a safer and more convenient driving experience and offers superior suitability for long-distance family travel. At the same time, the holiday season and an outbreak of the pandemic in Suzhou have resulted in supply shortages and affected our production. We are taking additional measures to ensure supply and safeguard production, aiming to shorten the waiting time of delivery to our users." said Yanan Shen, co-founder and president of Li Auto.

As of February 28, 2022, the Company had 220 retail stores in 105 cities, as well as 279 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 204 cities

About Li Auto Inc.

Li Auto Inc. is an innovator in China's new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is to create homes on the move that bring happiness to the entire family ("创造移动的家，创造幸福的家"). Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and refined products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. Its first model, Li ONE, is a six-seat, large premium smart electric SUV. The Company started volume production of Li ONE in November 2019 and released the 2021 Li ONE in May 2021. The Company leverages technology to create value for its users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on its proprietary range extension system, next-generation electric vehicle technology, and smart vehicle solutions. Beyond Li ONE, the Company will expand its product line by developing new vehicles, including BEVs and EREVs, to target a broader consumer base.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.lixiang.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar statements. Li Auto may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Li Auto's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Li Auto's strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; Li Auto's limited operating history; risks associated with extended-range electric vehicles; Li Auto's ability to develop, manufacture, and deliver vehicles of high quality and appeal to customers; Li Auto's ability to generate positive cash flow and profits; product defects or any other failure of vehicles to perform as expected; Li Auto's ability to compete successfully; Li Auto's ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity; cancellation of orders for Li Auto's vehicles; Li Auto's ability to develop new vehicles; and changes in consumer demand and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Li Auto's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Li Auto does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Li Auto Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: ir@lixiang.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.

Yang Song

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: Li@tpg-ir.com

Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: Li@tpg-ir.com

Disclaimer

Li Auto Inc. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 11:43:39 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
