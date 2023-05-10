Li Auto Inc. Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2023 Financial Results 05/10/2023 | 05:02am EDT Send by mail :

Quarterly deliveries reached 52,584 vehicles BEIJING, China, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Li Auto Inc. (“Li Auto” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: LI; HKEX: 2015), a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market, today announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Operating Highlights for the First Quarter of 2023 Total vehicle deliveries were 52,584 units in the first quarter of 2023, representing a 65.8% year-over-year increase.

Deliveries 2023 Q1 2022 Q4 2022 Q3 2022 Q2 52,584 46,319 26,524 28,687 Deliveries 2022 Q1 2021 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 31,716 35,221 25,116 17,575 As of March 31, 2023, the Company had 299 retail stores covering 123 cities, as well as 318 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 223 cities.

Vehicle sales were RMB18.33 billion (US$2.67 billion) in the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 96.9% from RMB9.31 billion in the first quarter of 2022 and an increase of 6.1% from RMB17.27 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.





Vehicle margin was 19.8% in the first quarter of 2023, compared with 22.4% in the first quarter of 2022 and 20.0% in the fourth quarter of 2022.





Total revenues were RMB18.79 billion (US$2.74 billion) in the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 96.5% from RMB9.56 billion in the first quarter of 2022 and an increase of 6.4% from RMB17.65 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.





Gross profit was RMB3.83 billion (US$557.7 million) in the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 77.0% from RMB2.16 billion in the first quarter of 2022 and an increase of 7.4% from RMB3.57 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.





Gross margin was 20.4% in the first quarter of 2023, compared with 22.6% in the first quarter of 2022 and 20.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022.





Income from operations was RMB405.2 million (US$59.0 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB413.1 million loss from operations in the first quarter of 2022 and RMB133.6 million loss from operations in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB885.4 million (US$128.9 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB74.9 million non-GAAP income from operations in the first quarter of 2022 and representing an increase of 55.7% from RMB568.7 million non-GAAP income from operations in the fourth quarter of 2022.





Net income was RMB933.8 million (US$136.0 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB10.9 million net loss in the first quarter of 2022 and representing an increase of 252.0% from RMB265.3 million net income in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income was RMB1.41 billion (US$205.9 million) in the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 196.4% from RMB477.1 million non-GAAP net income in the first quarter of 2022 and an increase of 46.1% from RMB967.6 million non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2022.





Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB7.78 billion (US$1.13 billion) in the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 324.3% from RMB1.83 billion net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter of 2022 and an increase of 58.0% from RMB4.93 billion net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2022.





was RMB7.78 billion (US$1.13 billion) in the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 324.3% from RMB1.83 billion net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter of 2022 and an increase of 58.0% from RMB4.93 billion net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2022. Free cash flow4 was RMB6.70 billion (US$975.9 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB502.0 million free cash flow in the first quarter of 2022, and representing an increase of 105.8% from RMB3.26 billion free cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Key Financial Results (in millions, except for percentages) For the Three Months Ended

% Change5

March 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2023 YoY QoQ RMB RMB RMB Vehicle sales 9,308.6 17,268.3 18,327.3 96.9% 6.1% Vehicle margin 22.4% 20.0% 19.8% (2.6)% (0.2)% Total revenues 9,562.0 17,649.9 18,787.1 96.5% 6.4% Gross profit 2,163.9 3,566.3 3,830.1 77.0% 7.4% Gross margin 22.6% 20.2% 20.4% (2.2)% 0.2% (Loss)/income from operations (413.1) (133.6) 405.2 N/A N/A Non-GAAP income from operations 74.9 568.7 885.4 N/A 55.7% Net (loss)/income (10.9) 265.3 933.8 N/A 252.0% Non-GAAP net income 477.1 967.6 1,414.1 196.4% 46.1% Operating cash flow 1,833.8 4,925.4 7,780.4 324.3% 58.0% Free cash flow (non-GAAP) 502.0 3,257.3 6,702.1 N/A 105.8% Recent Developments Delivery Update In April 2023, the Company delivered 25,681 vehicles, representing an increase of 516.3% from April 2022. As of April 30, 2023, the Company had 302 retail stores covering 123 cities, in addition to 318 servicing centers and Li Auto-authorized body and paint shops operating in 222 cities.

Autonomous Driving and BEV Roadmap On April 18, 2023, the Company unveiled its autonomous driving and BEV roadmap at the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition. In terms of autonomous driving, the Company expects to release its city NOA for beta testing in its full-stack self-developed Li AD Max 3.0 in the second quarter of 2023, and targets to roll out in 100 cities nationwide by the end of 2023. In addition, the Company introduced its 800-volt fast charging solution, which allows its BEVs to achieve a driving range of 400 kilometers with around 10 minutes of charging. It will strive to establish a model portfolio of one super flagship vehicle, five EREVs, and five HPC BEVs by 2025. The Company endeavors to build over 300 charging stations along highways by the end of 2023 and will strive to expand its charging network to 3,000 charging stations by 2025.

Safety Evaluation Results In April 2023, the China Insurance Automotive Safety Index (“C-IASI”) Management Center published the safety evaluation results for Li L8 based on crash tests. Li L8 achieved a G rating, the highest safety rating, in three out of four evaluation categories — occupant safety, pedestrian safety, and assistance safety — and an M rating in the crashworthiness and repair economy category. With respect to occupant safety, Li L8 received G ratings in the crash tests of 25% frontal offset impact on both the driver and passenger sides.



In April 2023, Li L9 achieved a five-star safety rating in the latest China New Car Assessment Program (“C-NCAP”) tests released by China Automotive Technology and Research Center Co., Ltd. It received currently the highest weighted score of 91.3% among vehicles tested under the C-NCAP management protocol (2021 edition), including 93.37% on occupant protection, 75.87% on pedestrian protection, and 95.55% on active safety. 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance Report On April 21, 2023, the Company published its 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report (https://ir.lixiang.com/esg), detailing its ESG strategies, practices, and performance in 2022.

At-The-Market Offering On June 28, 2022, the Company announced an at-the-market offering program (the “ATM Offering”) to sell up to US$2,000,000,000 of American depositary shares (“ADSs”), each representing two Class A ordinary shares of the Company.



As of the date of this press release, the Company has sold 9,431,282 ADSs representing 18,862,564 Class A ordinary shares of the Company under the ATM Offering, raising gross proceeds of US$366.5 million before deducting fees and commissions payable to the distribution agents of up to US$4.8 million and certain other offering expenses. These figures remain unchanged compared to the Company's last update of the ATM Offering in the fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings release. CEO and CFO Comments Mr. Xiang Li, chairman and chief executive officer of Li Auto, commented, “Facing an NEV landscape with intensified competition, we claimed the third place in terms of sales among NEV brands priced over RMB200,000 in China in the first quarter of 2023. This was made possible by the continued user endorsement of our Li L9 and Li L8, and the strong order intake and quick ramp-up of our Li L7, demonstrating once again our ability to design and build blockbuster models, as well as the strength and collaborative efficacy of our supply chain, manufacturing, and sales and servicing network.” “The autonomous driving and BEV roadmap that we announced on April 18 marked the 3.0 era of autonomous driving for our Company epitomized by city NOA and a new chapter in our paralleled development of EREVs and HPC BEVs. We believe that electrification and autonomy will drive continuous business expansion and greater economies of scale, which, combined with our ever-strengthening operational capability, will enable us to generate profits while creating additional value for users. Our healthy profitability and cash flow, in turn, will allow continued capital deployment to fund research and development and enhance our business capabilities, fueling our flywheel for comprehensive development.” Mr. Tie Li, chief financial officer of Li Auto, added, “We are pleased to report a strong first quarter marked by high growth and increased profitability. The record-breaking vehicle deliveries drove a 96.5% year-over-year increase in our first quarter revenues to RMB18.79 billion. In addition, thanks to our product strength, and outstanding operating efficiency, we achieved a healthy gross margin of 20.4% and positive results, at record highs, in both our adjusted operating margin and free cash flow in the first quarter. Our strong cashflow and healthy balance sheet have well positioned us to continue investing in our future, empowering research and development across products, platforms, and systems as well as business expansion to create value for both our users and our shareholders.” Financial Results for the First Quarter of 2023 Revenues Total revenues were RMB18.79 billion (US$2.74 billion) in the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 96.5% from RMB9.56 billion in the first quarter of 2022 and an increase of 6.4% from RMB17.65 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.





Total revenues were RMB18.79 billion (US$2.74 billion) in the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 96.5% from RMB9.56 billion in the first quarter of 2022 and an increase of 6.4% from RMB17.65 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Vehicle sales were RMB18.33 billion (US$2.67 billion) in the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 96.9% from RMB9.31 billion in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in vehicle sales over the first quarter of 2022 was mainly attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries, as well as the higher average selling price contributed by the Li L series. The increase of 6.1% from RMB17.27 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 was mainly attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries, partially offset by the lower average selling price due to different product mix between two quarters.





were RMB18.33 billion (US$2.67 billion) in the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 96.9% from RMB9.31 billion in the first quarter of 2022. The increase in vehicle sales over the first quarter of 2022 was mainly attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries, as well as the higher average selling price contributed by the Li L series. The increase of 6.1% from RMB17.27 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 was mainly attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries, partially offset by the lower average selling price due to different product mix between two quarters. Other sales and services were RMB459.7 million (US$66.9 million) in the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 81.4% from RMB253.4 million in the first quarter of 2022 and an increase of 20.5% from RMB381.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in revenue from other sales and services over the first quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2022 was mainly attributable to increased sales of accessories and services in line with higher accumulated vehicle sales.

Cost of sales was RMB14.96 billion (US$2.18 billion) in the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 102.2% from RMB7.40 billion in the first quarter of 2022 and an increase of 6.2% from RMB14.08 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in cost of sales over the first quarter of 2022 was mainly attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries as well as higher average vehicle cost due to different product mix between two quarters. The increase in cost of sales over the fourth quarter of 2022 was mainly attributable to the increase in vehicle deliveries, partially offset by lower average vehicle cost due to different product mix between two quarters.





Gross profit was RMB3.83 billion (US$557.7 million) in the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 77.0% from RMB2.16 billion in the first quarter of 2022 and an increase of 7.4% from RMB3.57 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.





Vehicle margin was 19.8% in the first quarter of 2023, compared with 22.4% in the first quarter of 2022 and 20.0% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in vehicle margin over the first quarter of 2022 was mainly due to different product mix between two quarters.





was 19.8% in the first quarter of 2023, compared with 22.4% in the first quarter of 2022 and 20.0% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in vehicle margin over the first quarter of 2022 was mainly due to different product mix between two quarters. Gross margin was 20.4% in the first quarter of 2023, compared with 22.6% in the first quarter of 2022 and 20.2% in the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in gross margin over the first quarter of 2022 was mainly driven by the decrease of vehicle margin.

Operating expenses were RMB3.42 billion (US$498.7 million) in the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 32.9% from RMB2.58 billion in the first quarter of 2022 and a decrease of 7.4% from RMB3.70 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022.





Research and development expenses were RMB1.85 billion (US$269.7 million) in the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 34.8% from RMB1.37 billion in the first quarter of 2022 and a decrease of 10.5% from RMB2.07 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in research and development expenses over the first quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by increased expenses to support our expanding product portfolios as well as increased employee compensation as a result of our growing number of staff. The decrease in research and development expenses over the fourth quarter of 2022 was mainly in line with timing and progress of new vehicle programs.





were RMB1.85 billion (US$269.7 million) in the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 34.8% from RMB1.37 billion in the first quarter of 2022 and a decrease of 10.5% from RMB2.07 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in research and development expenses over the first quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by increased expenses to support our expanding product portfolios as well as increased employee compensation as a result of our growing number of staff. The decrease in research and development expenses over the fourth quarter of 2022 was mainly in line with timing and progress of new vehicle programs. Selling, general and administrative expenses were RMB1.65 billion (US$239.6 million) in the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 36.8% from RMB1.20 billion in the first quarter of 2022 and an increase of 0.9% from RMB1.63 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses over the first quarter of 2022 was primarily driven by increased employee compensation as a result of our growing number of staff as well as increased rental expenses associated with the expansion of our sales and servicing network.

Income/(Loss) from Operations Income from operations was RMB405.2 million (US$59.0 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB413.1 million loss from operations in the first quarter of 2022 and RMB133.6 million loss from operations in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP income from operations was RMB885.4 million (US$128.9 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB74.9 million non-GAAP income from operations in the first quarter of 2022 and representing an increase of 55.7% from RMB568.7 million non-GAAP income from operations in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Net Income/(Loss) and Net Earnings/(Loss) Per Share Net income was RMB933.8 million (US$136.0 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB10.9 million net loss in the first quarter of 2022 and representing an increase of 252.0% from RMB265.3 million net income in the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP net income was RMB1.41 billion (US$205.9 million) in the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 196.4% from RMB477.1 million non-GAAP net income in the first quarter of 2022 and an increase of 46.1% from RMB967.6 million non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2022.





Basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB0.95 (US$0.14) and RMB0.89 (US$0.13) in the first quarter of 2023, respectively, compared with RMB0.01 for both basic and diluted net loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders in the first quarter of 2022, and RMB0.26 and RMB0.25 basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively. Non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders were RMB1.44 (US$0.21) and RMB1.35 (US$0.20) in the first quarter of 2023, respectively, compared with RMB0.49 and RMB0.47 non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders in the first quarter of 2022, respectively, and RMB0.98 and RMB0.93 non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders in the fourth quarter of 2022, respectively.

Balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, time deposits and short-term investments was RMB65.00 billion (US$9.46 billion) as of March 31, 2023.





Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB7.78 billion (US$1.13 billion) in the first quarter of 2023, representing an increase of 324.3% from RMB1.83 billion net cash provided by operating activities in the first quarter of 2022 and an increase of 58.0% from RMB4.93 billion net cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in net cash provided by operating activities over both the first quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2022 was mainly due to the increase in cash received from customers resulting from the increase in vehicle deliveries.





Free cash flow was RMB6.70 billion (US$975.9 million) in the first quarter of 2023, compared with RMB502.0 million free cash flow in the first quarter of 2022, and representing an increase of 105.8% from RMB3.26 billion free cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in free cash flow over both the first quarter of 2022 and the fourth quarter of 2022 was mainly due to the increase of operating cash inflow from vehicle deliveries as well as the decrease in capital expenditures.





Deliveries of vehicles to be between 76,000 and 81,000 vehicles, representing an increase of 164.9% to 182.4% from the second quarter of 2022.

Total revenues to be between RMB24.22 billion (US$3.53 billion) and RMB25.86 billion (US$3.77 billion), representing an increase of 177.4% to 196.1% from the second quarter of 2022.

This business outlook reflects the Company’s current and preliminary view on the business situation and market condition, which is subject to change. Conference Call Management will hold a conference call at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 (8:00 p.m. Beijing/Hong Kong Time on May 10, 2023) to discuss financial results and answer questions from investors and analysts. For participants who wish to join the call, please complete online registration using the link provided below prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, participants will receive the conference call access information, including dial-in numbers, passcode, and a unique access PIN. To join the conference, please dial the number provided, enter the passcode followed by your PIN, and you will join the conference instantly. Participant Online Registration: https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10030396-a6jw52.html A replay of the conference call will be accessible through May 17, 2023, by dialing the following numbers: United States: +1-855-883-1031 Mainland China: +86-400-1209-216 Hong Kong, China: +852-800-930-639 International: +61-7-3107-6325 Replay PIN: 10030396 Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.lixiang.com. Non-GAAP Financial Measure The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP cost of sales, non-GAAP research and development expenses, non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses, non-GAAP income/loss from operations, non-GAAP net income/loss, non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders, non-GAAP basic and diluted net earnings/loss per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders and free cash flow, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. By excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, the Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business and enhance the overall understanding of the Company’s past performance and future prospects. The Company also believes that the non-GAAP financial measures allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company’s management in its financial and operational decision-making. The non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP methods of accounting and reporting used by other companies. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and when assessing the Company’s operating performance, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss or other consolidated statements of comprehensive loss data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company encourages investors and others to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure. The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company’s performance. For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned “Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release. About Li Auto Inc. Li Auto Inc. is a leader in China’s new energy vehicle market. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. Its mission is: Create a Mobile Home, Create Happiness (创造移动的家, 创造幸福的家). Through innovations in product, technology, and business model, the Company provides families with safe, convenient, and comfortable products and services. Li Auto is a pioneer to successfully commercialize extended-range electric vehicles in China. The Company started volume production in November 2019. Its model lineup includes Li L9, a six-seat flagship family SUV, Li L8 and Li ONE, both of which are six-seat premium family SUVs, and Li L7, a five-seat flagship family SUV. The Company leverages technology to create value for its users. It concentrates its in-house development efforts on its proprietary range extension system, next-generation electric vehicle technology, and smart vehicle solutions while expanding its product line by developing new BEVs and EREVs to target a broader user base. For more information, please visit: http://ir.lixiang.com. Safe Harbor Statement This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “strives,” “endeavors,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Li Auto may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “HKEX”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Li Auto’s beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Li Auto’s strategies, future business development, and financial condition and results of operations; Li Auto’s limited operating history; risks associated with extended-range electric vehicles, Li Auto’s ability to develop, manufacture, and deliver vehicles of high quality and appeal to customers; Li Auto’s ability to generate positive cash flow and profits; product defects or any other failure of vehicles to perform as expected; Li Auto’s ability to compete successfully; Li Auto’s ability to build its brand and withstand negative publicity; cancellation of orders for Li Auto’s vehicles; Li Auto’s ability to develop new vehicles; and changes in consumer demand and government incentives, subsidies, or other favorable government policies. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Li Auto’s filings with the SEC and the HKEX. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Li Auto does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law. For investor and media inquiries, please contact: Li Auto Inc.

Investor Relations

Email: ir@lixiang.com The Piacente Group, Inc.

Yang Song

Tel: +86-10-6508-0677

Email: Li@tpg-ir.com Brandi Piacente

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: Li@tpg-ir.com

Li Auto Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive (Loss)/Income (All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data) For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 December 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 RMB RMB RMB US$ Revenues: Vehicle sales 9,308,609 17,268,330 18,327,316 2,668,664 Other sales and services 253,427 381,544 459,737 66,943 Total revenues 9,562,036 17,649,874 18,787,053 2,735,607 Cost of sales: Vehicle sales (7,219,912) (13,818,255) (14,705,143) (2,141,235) Other sales and services (178,269) (265,288) (251,804) (36,666) Total cost of sales (7,398,181) (14,083,543) (14,956,947) (2,177,901) Gross profit 2,163,855 3,566,331 3,830,106 557,706 Operating expense: Research and development (1,373,962) (2,070,091) (1,852,297) (269,715) Selling, general and administrative (1,202,967) (1,629,859) (1,645,307) (239,575) Other operating income, net — — 72,701 10,586 Total operating expenses (2,576,929) (3,699,950) (3,424,903) (498,704) (Loss)/Income from operations (413,074) (133,619) 405,203 59,002 Other (expense)/income: Interest expense (10,138) (38,393) (32,438) (4,723) Interest income and investment income, net 162,874 255,772 418,531 60,943 Others, net 279,703 84,706 181,488 26,427 Income before income tax expense 19,365 168,466 972,784 141,649 Income tax (expense)/benefit (30,231) 96,836 (38,947) (5,671) Net (loss)/income (10,866) 265,302 933,837 135,978 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests — 8,364 4,169 607 Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Li Auto Inc. (10,866) 256,938 929,668 135,371 Net (loss)/income (10,866) 265,302 933,837 135,978 Other comprehensive (loss)/income Foreign currency translation adjustment, net of tax (85,116) 42,097 27,607 4,020 Total other comprehensive (loss)/income (85,116) 42,097 27,607 4,020 Total comprehensive (loss)/income (95,982) 307,399 961,444 139,998 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests — 8,364 4,169 607 Comprehensive (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Li Auto Inc. (95,982) 299,035 957,275 139,391 Weighted average number of ADSs Basic 964,870,446 976,970,967 979,166,653 979,166,653 Diluted 964,870,446 1,045,583,572 1,052,402,047 1,052,402,047 Net (loss)/earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic (0.01) 0.26 0.95 0.14 Diluted (0.01) 0.25 0.89 0.13 Weighted average number of ordinary shares Basic 1,929,740,892 1,953,941,934 1,958,333,306 1,958,333,306 Diluted 1,929,740,892 2,091,167,144 2,104,804,095 2,104,804,095 Net (loss)/earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic (0.01) 0.13 0.47 0.07 Diluted (0.01) 0.13 0.45 0.06

Li Auto Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (All amounts in thousands) As of December 31, 2022 March 31, 2023 March 31, 2023 RMB RMB US$ ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 38,478,016 43,624,822 6,352,266 Restricted cash 1,940,142 1,659,887 241,698 Time deposits and short-term investments 18,031,395 19,712,197 2,870,318 Trade receivable 48,381 54,033 7,868 Inventories 6,804,693 6,262,437 911,881 Prepayments and other current assets 1,689,860 1,753,640 255,350 Total current assets 66,992,487 73,067,016 10,639,381 Non-current assets: Long-term investments 1,484,491 1,478,869 215,340 Property, plant and equipment, net 11,187,898 12,785,988 1,861,784 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 3,538,911 3,618,909 526,954 Intangible assets, net 832,620 840,674 122,412 Goodwill 5,484 5,484 799 Deferred tax assets 74,767 19,704 2,869 Other non-current assets 2,421,293 2,195,788 319,731 Total non-current assets 19,545,464 20,945,416 3,049,889 Total assets 86,537,951 94,012,432 13,689,270 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Short‑term borrowings 390,750 827,868 120,547 Trade and notes payable 20,024,329 25,329,361 3,688,241 Amounts due to related parties 7,190 7,846 1,142 Deferred revenue, current 569,234 555,910 80,947 Operating lease liabilities, current 696,454 753,950 109,784 Accruals and other current liabilities 5,684,644 6,283,057 914,885 Total current liabilities 27,372,601 33,757,992 4,915,546 Non-current liabilities: Long-term borrowings 9,230,807 8,516,026 1,240,029 Deferred revenue, non-current 581,598 583,025 84,895 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 1,946,367 1,987,594 289,416 Deferred tax liabilities 77,809 61,673 8,980 Other non-current liabilities 2,142,462 2,474,482 360,312 Total non-current liabilities 13,979,043 13,622,800 1,983,632 Total liabilities 41,351,644 47,380,792 6,899,178 Total Li Auto Inc. shareholders’ equity 44,858,701 46,299,865 6,741,782 Noncontrolling interests 327,606 331,775 48,310 Total shareholders’ equity 45,186,307 46,631,640 6,790,092 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity 86,537,951 94,012,432 13,689,270

Li Auto Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (All amounts in thousands) For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 RMB RMB RMB US$ Net cash provided by operating activities 1,833,769 4,925,350 7,780,366 1,132,909 Net cash provided by/(used in) investing activities 1,564,251 (5,308,274) (2,692,753) (392,095) Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 902,991 251,024 (195,821) (28,514) Effect of exchange rate changes (77,503) (19,686) (25,241) (3,676) Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 4,223,508 (151,586) 4,866,551 708,624 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 30,493,064 40,569,744 40,418,158 5,885,340 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 34,716,572 40,418,158 45,284,709 6,593,964 Net cash provided by operating activities 1,833,769 4,925,350 7,780,366 1,132,909 Capital expenditures (1,331,814) (1,668,021) (1,078,295) (157,012) Free cash flow (non-GAAP) 501,955 3,257,329 6,702,071 975,897

Li Auto Inc.

Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results (All amounts in thousands, except for ADS/ordinary share and per ADS/ordinary share data) For the Three Months Ended March 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2023 March 31,

2023 RMB RMB RMB US$ Cost of sales (7,398,181) (14,083,543) (14,956,947) (2,177,901) Share-based compensation expenses 10,665 16,644 11,186 1,629 Non-GAAP cost of sales (7,387,516) (14,066,899) (14,945,761) (2,176,272) Research and development expenses (1,373,962) (2,070,091) (1,852,297) (269,715) Share-based compensation expenses 324,532 476,522 336,220 48,957 Non-GAAP research and development expenses (1,049,430) (1,593,569) (1,516,077) (220,758) Selling, general and administrative expenses (1,202,967) (1,629,859) (1,645,307) (239,575) Share-based compensation expenses 152,754 209,135 132,823 19,341 Non-GAAP selling, general and administrative expenses (1,050,213) (1,420,724) (1,512,484) (220,234) (Loss)/Income from operations (413,074) (133,619) 405,203 59,002 Share-based compensation expenses 487,951 702,301 480,229 69,927 Non-GAAP income from operations 74,877 568,682 885,432 128,929 Net (loss)/income (10,866) 265,302 933,837 135,978 Share-based compensation expenses 487,951 702,301 480,229 69,927 Non-GAAP net income 477,085 967,603 1,414,066 205,905 Net (loss)/income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Li Auto Inc. (10,866) 256,938 929,668 135,371 Share-based compensation expenses 487,951 702,301 480,229 69,927 Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary shareholders of Li Auto Inc. 477,085 959,239 1,409,897 205,298 Weighted average number of ADSs (non-GAAP) Basic 964,870,446 976,970,967 979,166,653 979,166,653 Diluted 1,035,309,021 1,045,583,572 1,052,402,047 1,052,402,047 Non-GAAP net earnings per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders Basic 0.49 0.98 1.44 0.21 Diluted 0.47 0.93 1.35 0.20 Weighted average number of ordinary shares (non-GAAP) Basic 1,929,740,892 1,953,941,934 1,958,333,306 1,958,333,306 Diluted 2,070,618,042 2,091,167,144 2,104,804,095 2,104,804,095 Non-GAAP net earnings per share attributable to ordinary shareholders7 Basic 0.25 0.49 0.72 0.10 Diluted 0.23 0.46 0.67 0.10 1 All translations from Renminbi (“RMB”) to U.S. dollar (“US$”) are made at a rate of RMB6.8676 to US$1.00, the noon buying rate in effect on March 31, 2023 as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. 2 Vehicle margin is the margin of vehicle sales, which is calculated based on revenues and cost of sales derived from vehicle sales only. 3 The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures exclude share-based compensation expenses. See “Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results” set forth at the end of this press release. 4 Free cash flow represents operating cash flow less capital expenditures, which is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. 5 Except for vehicle margin and gross margin, where absolute changes instead of percentage changes are presented. 6 Each ADS represents two Class A ordinary shares. 7 Non-GAAP basic net earnings/loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding during the periods. Non-GAAP diluted net earnings/loss per share attributable to ordinary shareholders is calculated by dividing non-GAAP net income/loss attributable to ordinary shareholders by the weighted average number of ordinary shares, dilutive potential ordinary shares outstanding during the periods, including the dilutive effects of convertible senior notes as determined under the if-converted method and the dilutive effect of share-based awards as determined under the treasury stock method.

